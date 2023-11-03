Rashida Tlaib Posts New Propaganda Video, Twitter Responds

Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down, Spits in Our Eye and Tells Us It's Raining:...
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:30 PM on November 03, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib hasn't made any great secret of where her loyalties lie when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tlaib represents Michigan's 12th Congressional District which includes Dearborn, where Arab Americans make up 29.85% of the population, so obviously being pro-Palestinian is electorally advantageous to the congresswoman. She is herself of Palestinian descent, so clearly she is not an objective source on this topic at all.

She also is generally okay with kinda making stuff up to bolster her opinions on these things, as she did today in a video released by her twitter account.

The problem here is that according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll:

Nearly two in three Americans (65%) say the United States government should publicly support Israel in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Are polls more useful than videos of big crowds chanting things like 'No Peace On Stolen Land' and 'The Occupation's Got to Go'? We'd say yes!

That's not all they're chanting, by the way, as many have noticed:

We're not sure that this tourism campaign will work out but it's worth a shot.

Might as well be.

No, although it seems like a surprising amount of the Democratic Party is made up of them.

Weird how Tlaib has never called for Hamas to surrender, isn't it? Just one of those things, we guess.

The propaganda mill is running full steam (on both sides of this issue), so expect to see more stuff like this. Some of it might even be subtle and well made, unlike this effort by Tlaib's people which is about as subtle as a two-by-four to the head... and has about as much to do with finding 'peace' as a two-by-four to the head does too.

***

