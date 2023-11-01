Priorities: Biden Administration Has Laser-Like Focus on Islamophobia

Twitchy has covered, extensively, the antisemitic protests, attacks, and death threats that have been happening on American college campuses and in cities across the globe.

A student at Cornell University was just arrested for making online threats against Jewish students.

And what is the Biden administration doing?

Take a look:

Islamophobia.

Wow.

From The White House:

President Biden ran for office to restore the soul of our nation. He is unequivocal: there is no place for hate in America against anyone. Period. Today, he and Vice President Harris are announcing that their Administration will develop the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia in the United States. We look forward to continuing our work with community leaders, advocates, members of Congress, and more to develop the strategy – which will be a joint effort led by the Domestic Policy Council and the National Security Council – and counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms. For too long, Muslims in America, and those perceived to be Muslim, such as Arabs and Sikhs, have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks and other discriminatory incidents. We all mourn the recent barbaric killing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American Muslim boy, and the brutal attack on his mother in their home outside Chicago. Today’s announcement is the latest step as part of President Biden’s directive last year to establish an interagency group to increase and better coordinate U.S. Government efforts to counter Islamophobia, Antisemitism, and related forms of bias and discrimination within the United States. Moving forward, the President, Vice President, and our entire Administration will continue working to ensure every American has the freedom to live their lives in safety and without fear for how they pray, what they believe, and who they are.

Has there been in uptick in Islamophobia since 10/7? Because if there has, we haven't seen it.

We've seen lots of antisemitism, though.

LOTS.

The strategy will be a joint effort led by the Domestic Policy Council and the National Security Council to “counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms." pic.twitter.com/zLf32FeIbm — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) November 1, 2023

This would be hilarious if it wasn't so maddening.

They’re doing the tweet! pic.twitter.com/b08NspA861 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 1, 2023

Norm Macdonald was a national treasure.

Y'all are absolutely the most pandering, tone-deaf administration ever. It's embarrassing. — Rae A (@xrae) November 1, 2023

Are they capable of feeling embarrassed? We think not.

My eyes just rolled right out of my head — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 1, 2023

So did ours. Right across the floor.

Tell the Muslims to stop flying planes into buildings, setting Christians on fire, and beheading Jewish babies, and the “phobia” will take care of itself. https://t.co/XnPQ6c5HgI — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 1, 2023

Yes, it will.

Can always count on this administration to be on the wrong side of everything. https://t.co/eNbvYD0DCA — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 1, 2023

Like clockwork.

Jews: literally murdered by terrorists.



The Biden administration: https://t.co/3l9JbNb1cJ — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 1, 2023

Priorities.

TFW there’s a horrific outbreak of antisemitic violence but your party’s base includes the Hamas Caucus https://t.co/9EUGLy0SpE — Sunny-o'-Lantern (@sunnyright) November 1, 2023

It's all about the Squad.

Islamophobia: The phenomenon of noticing how many Muslims want to kill all the Jews. https://t.co/lZvi7EodoH — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 1, 2023

How dare we.

There's also a large number of left wing academics who seem to want to kill them, too.

RX The Anti-discrimination strategy we need at the very time we need it. 🙄



Not only is the White House tone deaf, it is giving aid and comfort to the terrorists and their allies. https://t.co/p50XqHKkw8 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 1, 2023

Exactly this.

The most charitable read on this is that they’re desperately explaining to their party base why they aren’t racists for not endorsing Hamas; the more accurate read is that they’re accusing anyone and everyone outside the base of racism. Again.



It’s pretty much their only tactic. https://t.co/Do7SmaRQTx — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) November 1, 2023

It's worked well in the past, so they keep coming back to that well.

I’m sorry; are there massive demonstrations calling for the death of Muslims? Because all the ones I’ve seen are calling for the death of Jews. Where tf are our “leaders” on that issue?!? https://t.co/dG0EbQODfC — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) November 1, 2023

They are nowhere to be found.

The Squad bullied them into this lol https://t.co/SAaKSpsbHT — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) November 1, 2023

Would not surprise us in the least.

The Biden administration, with incredible tone-deafness, is trying to play both sides. On one hand, giving Israel money for its ongoing war with Hamas. On the other, this pandering about 'Islamophobia.'

There's never a moment of introspection, or anyone to ask why they need however many hundreds of millions to address a problem that is not, in fact, a problem.

***

