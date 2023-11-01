Elon Musk on George Soros: He ‘Fundamentally Hates Humanity’
As Antisemitism Rages, London Mayor Targets ... Islamophobia?
'Did She Tip You Enough?' Investigative Reporter Suddenly VERY Interested in Shaming Amy...
Vice: Hey Look, a Neo-Nazi Squirrel
Victory: DeSantis, Voting Rights Win Against NAACP In Federal Court
RIP General: Legendary College Basketball Coach Bobby Knight Passes at Age 83
Is This An Insurrection? Protesters Derail Blinken Hearing
Kirby: White House Won’t Classify Antisemitic Threats As Domestic Terrorism
Which Way, Women: ‘Trans-Identified Male’ Gets 3 Years for Rape, Victim Called ‘Transphobi...
'Jews Get Blamed for EVERYTHING.' Journalist Ponders if Israel and American Hostage Poster...
'Future Federal Prosecutor and Judge.' Editor of the Harvard Law Review ASSAULTS Jewish...
Biden Explains What 'Bidenomics' REALLY Means and Ain't NOBODY Buying It
'There Was a Ceasefire on October 6.' Katie Pavlich Shuts Down 'Ceasefire' Nonsense...
'Too Intellectually Feeble to Defend Your Positions.' Noam Blum Explains the Mindset of...

Priorities: Biden Administration Has Laser-Like Focus on Islamophobia

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on November 01, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Twitchy has covered, extensively, the antisemitic protests, attacks, and death threats that have been happening on American college campuses and in cities across the globe. 

Advertisement

A student at Cornell University was just arrested for making online threats against Jewish students.

And what is the Biden administration doing?

Take a look:

Islamophobia.

Wow.

From The White House:

President Biden ran for office to restore the soul of our nation. He is unequivocal: there is no place for hate in America against anyone. Period.

Today, he and Vice President Harris are announcing that their Administration will develop the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia in the United States. We look forward to continuing our work with community leaders, advocates, members of Congress, and more to develop the strategy – which will be a joint effort led by the Domestic Policy Council and the National Security Council – and counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms. For too long, Muslims in America, and those perceived to be Muslim, such as Arabs and Sikhs, have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks and other discriminatory incidents. We all mourn the recent barbaric killing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American Muslim boy, and the brutal attack on his mother in their home outside Chicago.

Today’s announcement is the latest step as part of President Biden’s directive last year to establish an interagency group to increase and better coordinate U.S. Government efforts to counter Islamophobia, Antisemitism, and related forms of bias and discrimination within the United States. Moving forward, the President, Vice President, and our entire Administration will continue working to ensure every American has the freedom to live their lives in safety and without fear for how they pray, what they believe, and who they are.

Recommended

'Did She Tip You Enough?' Investigative Reporter Suddenly VERY Interested in Shaming Amy Schumer
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Has there been in uptick in Islamophobia since 10/7? Because if there has, we haven't seen it.

We've seen lots of antisemitism, though.

LOTS.

This would be hilarious if it wasn't so maddening.

Norm Macdonald was a national treasure.

Are they capable of feeling embarrassed? We think not.

So did ours. Right across the floor.

Yes, it will.

Like clockwork.

Priorities.

Advertisement

It's all about the Squad.

How dare we.

There's also a large number of left wing academics who seem to want to kill them, too.

Exactly this.

It's worked well in the past, so they keep coming back to that well.

They are nowhere to be found.

Advertisement

Would not surprise us in the least.

The Biden administration, with incredible tone-deafness, is trying to play both sides. On one hand, giving Israel money for its ongoing war with Hamas. On the other, this pandering about 'Islamophobia.' 

There's never a moment of introspection, or anyone to ask why they need however many hundreds of millions to address a problem that is not, in fact, a problem. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTISEMITISM ISLAMOPHOBIA BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Did She Tip You Enough?' Investigative Reporter Suddenly VERY Interested in Shaming Amy Schumer
Chad Felix Greene
'Future Federal Prosecutor and Judge.' Editor of the Harvard Law Review ASSAULTS Jewish Students
Chad Felix Greene
Vice: Hey Look, a Neo-Nazi Squirrel
Gordon K
As Antisemitism Rages, London Mayor Targets ... Islamophobia?
Tertullianus
Victory: DeSantis, Voting Rights Win Against NAACP In Federal Court
Amy Curtis
Is This An Insurrection? Protesters Derail Blinken Hearing
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Did She Tip You Enough?' Investigative Reporter Suddenly VERY Interested in Shaming Amy Schumer Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement