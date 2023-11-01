WATCH: Ordinary New Yorkers, Police Clash With Hamass Sympathizer Tearing Down Posters
UPDATE: Cornell Student Arrested for Posting Violent Threats Towards Jewish Classmates

Laura W.  |  6:30 AM on November 01, 2023
AP Photo/David Bauder

Just this past Sunday (October 29, 2023), we here at Twitchy informed readers of horrific threats posted to an online board targeting the Center of Jewish Living located at 104 West on the Cornell University campus, and we are happy to update that story with the news that an arrest has been made.

Advertisement

It's extremely alarming that the suspect, Patrick Dai, was allegedly a 'safety officer' at Cornell University. The threats he made against his fellow Jewish students were extremely graphic and violent in nature. He even made posts asking others to directly attack any Jewish students they encountered.

This has come on the heels of Cornell Professor Russell Rickford saying that he was exhilarated about Hamas massacring 1400 Israelis, and later tried apologizing for his statements.

Twitter/X users were naturally quick to respond, including none other than Elon Musk himself in a very simple tweet.

To be fair, the average leftist seems to lack the ability to see anything beyond the end of their own noses.

Right? Color us COMPLETELY unsurprised.

The 'Iron Law of Woke Projection' strikes again. Amazing how that one never fails.

Dai is a junior from Pittsford, New York, and he is charged with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications, according to a joint announcement from the U.S. Attorney's office, FBI, New York State police and Cornell University Police. He is scheduled to appear in court today, Wednesday November 1st.

To be fair, we now have an entire generation of people who feel that they are victimized when they experience the consequences of their actions. Holding someone accountable is considered an act of literal violence to these people. Incidentally, that's also the reason why they are not to be taken seriously.

A lot, and we do mean A LOT, of people took note of this little tidbit. Now, correlation doesn't necessarily equal causation, but it does seem like the more unhinged the leftist, the more often you see pronouns in the bio.

Advertisement

Hopefully this arrest means that anti-Semitic threats will be treated as seriously as they should be treated and not just swept under the rug or brushed off. We can only hope and pray that this will help put an end to this kind of violent rhetoric and incitement.

***

