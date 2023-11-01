UPDATE: Cornell Student Arrested for Posting Violent Threats Towards Jewish Classmates

Just this past Sunday (October 29, 2023), we here at Twitchy informed readers of horrific threats posted to an online board targeting the Center of Jewish Living located at 104 West on the Cornell University campus, and we are happy to update that story with the news that an arrest has been made.

.@Cornell student Patrick Dai was arrested and charged for making online threats to k*ll, r*pe, and slit the throats of Jewish students.



Accord to his Linkedin, He worked as a “safety officer” at Cornell.



You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/qD5jRY5teN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2023

It's extremely alarming that the suspect, Patrick Dai, was allegedly a 'safety officer' at Cornell University. The threats he made against his fellow Jewish students were extremely graphic and violent in nature. He even made posts asking others to directly attack any Jewish students they encountered.

This has come on the heels of Cornell Professor Russell Rickford saying that he was exhilarated about Hamas massacring 1400 Israelis, and later tried apologizing for his statements.

Twitter/X users were naturally quick to respond, including none other than Elon Musk himself in a very simple tweet.

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2023

This guy just blew his entire career because of the hate that was within him — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 1, 2023

To be fair, the average leftist seems to lack the ability to see anything beyond the end of their own noses.

Not shocked that this level of #bigotry, hatred, and #Antisemitism thrives on college campuses. https://t.co/Ej5B7Mnn46 — Nate Hamilton (@n8hamilton) November 1, 2023

Right? Color us COMPLETELY unsurprised.

And the left calls the right "terrorists". You can't make this up. https://t.co/FJb4k7GEIx — Pampire 🇺🇸🆘🇺🇸🆘 (@PampireRN) November 1, 2023

The 'Iron Law of Woke Projection' strikes again. Amazing how that one never fails.

Dai is a junior from Pittsford, New York, and he is charged with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications, according to a joint announcement from the U.S. Attorney's office, FBI, New York State police and Cornell University Police. He is scheduled to appear in court today, Wednesday November 1st.

Can’t imagine being 21 and not realizing your actions have consequences https://t.co/DGFabcDkZy — M (@astrangechoice) November 1, 2023

To be fair, we now have an entire generation of people who feel that they are victimized when they experience the consequences of their actions. Holding someone accountable is considered an act of literal violence to these people. Incidentally, that's also the reason why they are not to be taken seriously.

Of course he has pronouns in his bio!🤣 https://t.co/RrGr8rsDc7 — Mark Kramer (@kra15880991) November 1, 2023

A lot, and we do mean A LOT, of people took note of this little tidbit. Now, correlation doesn't necessarily equal causation, but it does seem like the more unhinged the leftist, the more often you see pronouns in the bio.

Even if you think someone else “started it” how much inhumanity are you willing to spread to get even? When does it end? — Matt Vocke (@MatthewVocke) November 1, 2023

Hopefully this arrest means that anti-Semitic threats will be treated as seriously as they should be treated and not just swept under the rug or brushed off. We can only hope and pray that this will help put an end to this kind of violent rhetoric and incitement.

***

