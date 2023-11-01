How Does Israel Have a 'Ceasefire' With This? Hamas Official Openly Declares Genocidal Goals (Watch)

Gretchen Carlson Takes Another Swing at Her AR-15 Take and Her ALMOST Is...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:30 PM on November 01, 2023
Are we the baddies meme

In the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terror attack, when Israel announced that it was at war with Hamas, it took all of about five minutes for the American media, politicians on the left, the United Nations, college students, and -- our favorite moral superiors -- Hollywood celebrities to declare that there must be a ceasefire

It was all about peace and protecting the Palestinian people, they said, neglecting to mention that the Palestinians elected Hamas in the first place and still support them with strong majorities. Of course, that was all nonsense. But not unexpected nonsense. 

However, we think the calls for a ceasefire might get a little more difficult if any of the aforementioned groups actually listen to what Hamas itself has to say about this conflict. Take a gander:

Ghazi Hamad, speaking here, is the former Deputy Foreign Minister of the Hamas government and still a member of its political bureau, so this is not just some random media personality. He is a public representative of the government (if we can still call it that), and he is openly declaring Hams' intent to wipe out the Jews. And there will be no 'ceasefire,' as far as Hamas is concerned, just continued attacks until Israel and the Jews on that land are wiped out.

Moreover, in case you missed it, he is openly declaring that Hamas itself does not care one iota about protecting the lives of the Palestinian people ('We are proud to sacrifice martyrs').  

Oh, and did you catch the bit about how Hamas didn't want 'civilian casualties' on October 7? We simply have no words for that level of craven lies. 

So, to the 'Squad,' to the New York Times, to Hollywood, to college campuses: do you still support a ceasefire?

People also seem to forget that there was a ceasefire in place ... on October 6. Hamas broke it, viciously. 

LOL. Sorry, but you do have to laugh sometimes. It's insane the conditions that leftists want to place on Israel, conditions that no other nation on Earth would agree to -- or be expected to agree to -- after 1,400 of their citizens had been brutally murdered by savage terrorists.

The only way 'occupation' makes sense at all is if you understand what Hamas means here. 'Occupation' to them means Israel and Jews not existing ... at all. Israel understands this. So does anyone who listens. It's a shame that more in America don't understand it.

Someone should clue in students at Harvard, Yale, UPenn, Cornell, and more about what it means, and that this is what it has always meant.  

This is the only way. It's high time everyone in the world -- and America -- recognize it. 

 

