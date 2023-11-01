How Does Israel Have a 'Ceasefire' With This? Hamas Official Openly Declares Genocidal Goals (Watch)

In the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terror attack, when Israel announced that it was at war with Hamas, it took all of about five minutes for the American media, politicians on the left, the United Nations, college students, and -- our favorite moral superiors -- Hollywood celebrities to declare that there must be a ceasefire.

Advertisement

It was all about peace and protecting the Palestinian people, they said, neglecting to mention that the Palestinians elected Hamas in the first place and still support them with strong majorities. Of course, that was all nonsense. But not unexpected nonsense.

However, we think the calls for a ceasefire might get a little more difficult if any of the aforementioned groups actually listen to what Hamas itself has to say about this conflict. Take a gander:

Hamas: “we will repeat the October 7 massacre time and again, 1M times if we need to, until we end the occupation.“



Journalist: “occupation of Gaza?”



Hamas: “no, all of Israel.” pic.twitter.com/8hT1dkqGEM — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 1, 2023

Ghazi Hamad, speaking here, is the former Deputy Foreign Minister of the Hamas government and still a member of its political bureau, so this is not just some random media personality. He is a public representative of the government (if we can still call it that), and he is openly declaring Hams' intent to wipe out the Jews. And there will be no 'ceasefire,' as far as Hamas is concerned, just continued attacks until Israel and the Jews on that land are wiped out.

Moreover, in case you missed it, he is openly declaring that Hamas itself does not care one iota about protecting the lives of the Palestinian people ('We are proud to sacrifice martyrs').

Oh, and did you catch the bit about how Hamas didn't want 'civilian casualties' on October 7? We simply have no words for that level of craven lies.

So, to the 'Squad,' to the New York Times, to Hollywood, to college campuses: do you still support a ceasefire?

If you still believe this is about Gaza or Palestine being a free state listen to this. All they want is the destruction and elimination of Israel and the Israeli people. This is who you are protecting and cheering. https://t.co/6fVBOY4NQ8 — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) November 1, 2023

For the people who forget Hamas is anti-any peace solution: https://t.co/o5FqRqeyzw — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 1, 2023

People also seem to forget that there was a ceasefire in place ... on October 6. Hamas broke it, viciously.

Please show this to all your naive friends who keep posting “cEASefiRe!!” and think it means something.



Hamas will never stop fighting. And now Israel won’t stop until Hamas is destroyed.



That’s the situation. It’s never changing. https://t.co/HgQMoWz3Vn — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 1, 2023

Hamas: We want to do this again, until you're all dead



Americans on social media: How about a ceasefire? https://t.co/ICJkdATkYu — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) November 1, 2023

Why won’t Israel agree to these conditions? https://t.co/PGwSIZsOK8 — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) November 1, 2023

Advertisement

LOL. Sorry, but you do have to laugh sometimes. It's insane the conditions that leftists want to place on Israel, conditions that no other nation on Earth would agree to -- or be expected to agree to -- after 1,400 of their citizens had been brutally murdered by savage terrorists.

The only way for Israel to live is for Hamas to die.



For Israel, to agree to a ceasefire would be suicidal, and it's shameful that progressive westerners would ask that of them. https://t.co/boHic0Hdsr — Tiffany Gillis, Sunqueen (@tiffanyrg9) November 1, 2023

Just so we’re clear on what a ceasefire means for Israel 👇🏻 https://t.co/88qHPPObYJ — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) November 1, 2023

When they tell you who they are, believe them. There is no occupation; Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005. https://t.co/0GHlO5dE7P — FrijolesCharros (@FrijolesCh34998) November 1, 2023

The only way 'occupation' makes sense at all is if you understand what Hamas means here. 'Occupation' to them means Israel and Jews not existing ... at all. Israel understands this. So does anyone who listens. It's a shame that more in America don't understand it.

This what “from the river to sea” means. https://t.co/kVrmjcSbNM — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) November 1, 2023

Someone should clue in students at Harvard, Yale, UPenn, Cornell, and more about what it means, and that this is what it has always meant.

Advertisement

Israel is defending its right to exist.



Hamas wants total annihilation of Israel.



Recognize the difference. https://t.co/7KUrNu4dbY — Rep. Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) November 1, 2023

To be for a "ceasefire" is to be fine with allowing these people to get away with the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust and give them the green light to do it again.



We can have a ceasefire after Hamas is completely destroyed. https://t.co/stpwCYkt6N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2023

So Israel must wipe them out. https://t.co/nDm83UMnrf — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 1, 2023

This is the only way. It's high time everyone in the world -- and America -- recognize it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!