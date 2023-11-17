BREAKING: University of Michigan, Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Administrative Building

Pro-Palestinian student activists have taken over the Ruthven Building on the University of Michigan campus. CBS News reports:

'Members of the Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE) and a coalition of 45 other student organizations rallied on campus beginning at 3 p.m., calling for the university to divest from companies they say contributed to the crisis in Gaza.

Advertisement

A U of M spokesperson said about 200 protestors 'forcefully gained access to a locked Ruthven Administration Building.'

SAFE is the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at U of M.

Pro-Palestine protesters occupy rotunda building at the University of Michigan: pic.twitter.com/zsEFuetR42 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 17, 2023

BREAKING: Clashes at the University of Michigan as pro-Palestinian protesters rush into an administrative building housing the office of the school’s president pic.twitter.com/Kzif6WX0gz — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 17, 2023

American university currently reaping what it sows. https://t.co/mylhVwLc2L — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) November 17, 2023

It's always the left.

You only see this behavior from one side and it continues because schools and law enforcement won’t take serious action against those engaging it. https://t.co/dvXtFL0pQx — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 17, 2023

The left always thinks they can control the mobs they inspire with their relentless rhetoric.

Maybe if the university hadn't indoctrinated students in a dogma that divides the world into oppressors v oppressed, they wouldn't have produced a bunch of violent idiots forcing their way into the President's office. You reap what you sow. https://t.co/RyaafeU6Na — David Bernstein (@DavidLBernstein) November 17, 2023

They really think they're the good guys.

If this is your side and you see this behavior, how are you like, “Yeah, right side of history for sure.” ???? https://t.co/6sHGPy2xJZ — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 17, 2023

Can you imagine the reaction from the media and the Squad?

Why hasn’t the President sent the National Guard to college campuses to protect the civil rights of Jewish students, faculty, and staff and to restore order? This is madness. https://t.co/KYiDeth7Fu — Stacey E. Burke (@StaceyEBurke) November 17, 2023

The left is always 'protesting.'

Never ending goon squad.

'Clashes'



It's not clashes - it's radical leftists supporting Hamas terrorists subsequently terrorizing America's institutions, and constantly overwhelming security and law enforcement at 'protests.' https://t.co/H7bXxuvzpq — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) November 17, 2023

Compare to a recent pro-Israel rally.

Meanwhile, we held a peaceful Parent’s Weekend rally at the Diag exactly two weeks ago. https://t.co/NUaFZMArCf pic.twitter.com/PK7aPk2nZp — Adar Rubin (@rubin_a1) November 17, 2023

It does seem like all protest all the time.

Does anyone in college actually go to class? https://t.co/NFSYu5vIV0 — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) November 17, 2023

Advertisement

If only leftwing students/activists ever had to face consequences for their actions.

This is a developing story! Keep an eye out! But we predict the media will simply categorize it as yet another brave and peaceful protest against injustice.

Another day, another violent leftwing 'protest.'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!