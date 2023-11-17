'Look at the Destruction in Gaza ... Oh Wait, THAT'S SYRIA!' Dr. Eli...
'X to Be Renamed Xi'! Users Have Much to Say About Elon's Photo...
SHOCKING (Not)! California Homeowner Is Stripped of Gun Permit
Libs of TikTok Exposes American University's Racist 'Critical Judgement' Principles
We Got a Tough Guy Here: Levar Burton Threatens Moms for Liberty at...
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Tweet About ALL January 6 Tapes Means Brace for...
'Win For The Good Guys': Army To Change Discharge Reason and Invite Back...
The Season of Giving Is Upon Us and the Greatest Gift I Ever...
Rob Reiner's Definition of 'Democracy' Again Called Into Question
Here’s What Happened When a Reporter Asked Rashida Tlaib 'Are You Anti-Semitic?'
Michael Rapaport Considering Voting TRUMP, Admits 'We Have to Get This Situation Under...
WHOA: Sacha Baron Cohen BLISTERS TikTok for Creating the 'BIGGEST Antisemitic Movement Sin...
ABC News' Jon Karl Advises Voters to Consider Threat From Trump Before Voting...
Sen. Kennedy Asks Biden Judicial Nominee a Simple Legal Question. Watch What Happens...

BREAKING: University of Michigan, Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Administrative Building

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on November 17, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Pro-Palestinian student activists have taken over the Ruthven Building on the University of Michigan campus. CBS News reports:

'Members of the Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE) and a coalition of 45 other student organizations rallied on campus beginning at 3 p.m., calling for the university to divest from companies they say contributed to the crisis in Gaza.

Advertisement

A U of M spokesperson said about 200 protestors 'forcefully gained access to a locked Ruthven Administration Building.'

SAFE is the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at U of M.

It's always the left.

The left always thinks they can control the mobs they inspire with their relentless rhetoric.

Recommended

'Look at the Destruction in Gaza ... Oh Wait, THAT'S SYRIA!' Dr. Eli David Exposes the Left's Hypocrisy
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

They really think they're the good guys.

Can you imagine the reaction from the media and the Squad?

The left is always 'protesting.'

Compare to a recent pro-Israel rally.

It does seem like all protest all the time.

Advertisement

If only leftwing students/activists ever had to face consequences for their actions.

This is a developing story! Keep an eye out! But we predict the media will simply categorize it as yet another brave and peaceful protest against injustice.

Another day, another violent leftwing 'protest.'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GAZA ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LEFTIES LIBERALS MICHIGAN PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Look at the Destruction in Gaza ... Oh Wait, THAT'S SYRIA!' Dr. Eli David Exposes the Left's Hypocrisy
Chad Felix Greene
Libs of TikTok Exposes American University's Racist 'Critical Judgement' Principles
Amy Curtis
We Got a Tough Guy Here: Levar Burton Threatens Moms for Liberty at National Book Awards
Grateful Calvin
Just Gets Worse: Mollie Hemingway Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Judge in Letitia James Case Against Trump
Sam J.
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Tweet About ALL January 6 Tapes Means Brace for Meltdowns
Doug P.
SHOCKING (Not)! California Homeowner Is Stripped of Gun Permit
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Look at the Destruction in Gaza ... Oh Wait, THAT'S SYRIA!' Dr. Eli David Exposes the Left's Hypocrisy Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement