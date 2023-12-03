'Calling for the Murder of Jews is Not 'Protesting.' Mob of Pro-Palestinian Activists Swarm NYC

'Attacking Loving Families is 'Conservative,' Now?' Rightwing Editor Declares War on Gay C...
Chad Felix Greene
December 03, 2023
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

One of the more curious aspects of the left's media narrative is that leftwing activists frequently refuse to go along with it. Take for instance the media narrative that peaceful pro-Palestinian protestors just want a ceasefire to stop the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza.

Leftwing protestors: NOPE.

Sure, sure.

Remember when 'Jihad' was just a spiritual journey too?

Again, the protestors themselves seem to disagree.

More accurately.

No, no. That's just 'resistance.'

Resistance! Uprising! Protest! They seem to do absolutely nothing else.

A liberal just isn't happy unless they're holding their fist in the air, swarming a city block and shouting violent slogans. How much longer can the media spin their true motivations?

Leftwing activists certainly appear intent on proving the 'peaceful protest' narrative false.

