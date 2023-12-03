'Calling for the Murder of Jews is Not 'Protesting.' Mob of Pro-Palestinian Activists Swarm NYC

One of the more curious aspects of the left's media narrative is that leftwing activists frequently refuse to go along with it. Take for instance the media narrative that peaceful pro-Palestinian protestors just want a ceasefire to stop the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza.

Leftwing protestors: NOPE.

Today in NYC a mob chanting “there is only one solution, Intifada revolution”.



I don’t call this a “protest.” Calling for the mass murder of Jews is not “protesting.”



If the KKK were calling for the mass murder of Blacks, would we call it a “protest?”



pic.twitter.com/FzVlJBBGXU — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) December 2, 2023

Sure, sure.

Intifada means an uprising or resistance. Stop making isht up. — Zoe McKelvey (@zmcke) December 3, 2023

Remember when 'Jihad' was just a spiritual journey too?

The word intifada simply means an uprising or protest and has nothing to do with genocide



I've never seen so many lies in my entire life https://t.co/VXwnyEGM1F — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 3, 2023

Again, the protestors themselves seem to disagree.

This is the equivalent of having mobs of KKK members running wild on the streets of New York City and nobody is doing anything



(By the way last month an NYC man was arrested for insulting the Prophet Mohammad) https://t.co/f7LZ2cPKL7 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 3, 2023

More accurately.

Leftist terrorist supporters terrorize NYC. https://t.co/VXKO4xSr1R — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 3, 2023

Remember how there were ppl whining about tiki torches …. Crazy how they’ve been silent through all this https://t.co/wHdItQTGB1 — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) December 3, 2023

No, no. That's just 'resistance.'

The threat and use of violence is arguably the most common and salient feature of the Palestine movement in the West. https://t.co/quJTGvneBv — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) December 3, 2023

This “protest” went through the Upper West Side, a neighborhood known for having a large Jewish population. I don’t think the people marching chose the UWS to protest the Israel government’s policies… https://t.co/Qi7tsdLRiz — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) December 2, 2023

How is this not incitement to terrorism? https://t.co/g7GOyTwFJG — Natasha Chart 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@chartconsultllc) December 3, 2023

Resistance! Uprising! Protest! They seem to do absolutely nothing else.

This is absolute insanity. Mass chaos in Democrat run NYC. https://t.co/L8oIk9Qk7m — Steve🇺🇸 (@stealthsteve360) December 2, 2023

A liberal just isn't happy unless they're holding their fist in the air, swarming a city block and shouting violent slogans. How much longer can the media spin their true motivations?

Leftwing activists certainly appear intent on proving the 'peaceful protest' narrative false.

