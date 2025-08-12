Rachel Morin's Illegal Alien Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
The Left Is Eating Chuck Schumer and His Fictional 'Bailey' Family, So I...
NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With...
Schifftier Than We THOUGHT! New Declassified Docs Expose the REAL Reason Why Adam...

Ashley Biden's Divorce Drama: Another Episode in the Biden Family Soap Opera

justmindy
justmindy | 6:20 PM on August 12, 2025
David Lienemann

In more bad news for the Biden family, Ashley Biden has announced she is getting a divorce.

Former President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, has filed for divorce from her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Howard Krein, after more than 13 years of marriage, court records show.

The 44-year-old ex-first daughter filed the papers in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Monday, The Post confirmed.

Biden’s Instagram Story on the same day featured a photo of her walking through a park and flashing a thumbs-up, and was set to the song “Freedom” by Beyoncé, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which first reported the divorce filings. 

She also posted a quote that read: “New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.”


Details on what caused the split weren’t immediately clear. Divorce records aren’t made public in Philadelphia.

Biden and Krein had tied the knot in Greenville, Delaware, back in June 2012 — two years after being set up by her late older brother, Beau Biden.

Unfortunately, in this family, anything is possible. Gross.

Gag.

That was the Biden granddaughter who was married in the White House. The Bidens kept Ashley under wrap for most of the Presidency. 

Allegedly is doing lots of lifting there. 

Thankfully the current 'first daughters' are much more wholesome. Thank you Ivanka and Tiffany for returning class to the role.


It's very telling.

Again, gag.

A life of privilege littered with sadness. 

