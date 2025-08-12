Ashley Biden's Divorce Drama: Another Episode in the Biden Family Soap Opera

In more bad news for the Biden family, Ashley Biden has announced she is getting a divorce.

Former first daughter Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband of 13 years, Dr. Howard Krein https://t.co/tGugqdCrZ5 pic.twitter.com/oFDJtdu9le — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2025

Former President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, has filed for divorce from her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Howard Krein, after more than 13 years of marriage, court records show. The 44-year-old ex-first daughter filed the papers in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Monday, The Post confirmed. Biden’s Instagram Story on the same day featured a photo of her walking through a park and flashing a thumbs-up, and was set to the song “Freedom” by Beyoncé, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which first reported the divorce filings. She also posted a quote that read: “New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.”

Details on what caused the split weren’t immediately clear. Divorce records aren’t made public in Philadelphia. Biden and Krein had tied the knot in Greenville, Delaware, back in June 2012 — two years after being set up by her late older brother, Beau Biden.

Mr. and Mrs. Biden A dysfunctional family is characterized by unhealthy patterns and behaviors that negatively impact the well-being of its members, often leading to conflict, neglect, and Abuse. https://t.co/vQw5ZFsWJX — susanne (@AIQM2050) August 12, 2025

It's very telling.

