David Hogg Has a NEW Plan to Reduce the Number of Guns in...
AOC Really Outdoes Herself at Hearing on Protecting Women’s Sports
'What If I Said Nothing?' Rich Eisen Calls Out Antisemitism from College Presidents...
Biden Goes Full-Out Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier Ranting About Hunter and His Businesses...
This School Assigned a Fifth-Grade Girl to Share a Bed With a ‘Trans’...
Gavin Newsom's GOP Debate Post PROVES He Still Hasn't Gotten Over the WHOOPIN'...
So DAMN Good: Wokal Distance OWNS Woke Activists in EPIC Thread About...
Let's Talk About Vivek Ramaswamy's Debate Performance
L.A. Business Owner Who Voted for Biden, Newsom & Bass Not Happy With...
Striking WaPo 'Journo' Claiming They Need Readers to Help Them 'Hold Power to...
Does Calling for the Genocide of Jews Constitute Harassment? These College Presidents Can’...
Even Bartenders Are OFFICIALLY Embarrassed by AOC After Her Latest SNAFU Defending Bowman...
Sen. Warnock Will NOT Let Record Turnout in Ga. Ruin Dems' 'Voter Suppression'...
Biden Campaign Spox Wants Voters to Remember Something (Does This Guy Secretly Work...

Biden Accuses GOP of 'Political Blackmail' to Secure US Border (Roseanne Barr & Sen. Mike Lee FTW)

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on December 07, 2023
Screenshot of meme

While the Biden White House focuses on climate change and demands blank checks continue to be sent to Ukraine, the invasion at our southern border just keeps getting worse:

Advertisement

The Democrats would of course like that invasion to continue, and the POTUS account on X claimed Republicans are engaging in "political blackmail" for not wanting to tie U.S. border funding to Ukraine aid:

Seriously? Sounds like somebody's engaging in "political blackmail," and it ain't the Republicans.

Roseanne Barr summed it up perfectly: 

Bingo!

Sen. Mike Lee put it this way:

Recommended

'What If I Said Nothing?' Rich Eisen Calls Out Antisemitism from College Presidents (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Also keeping our nation from being invaded is a president's constitutional duty:

Biden accusing Republicans of "political blackmail" is 100 percent pure projection, but that's all this White House has left.

Biden and Mayorkas should have already been impeached for dereliction of constitutional duty at the border and making another country their top priority.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What If I Said Nothing?' Rich Eisen Calls Out Antisemitism from College Presidents (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
So DAMN Good: Wokal Distance OWNS Woke Activists in EPIC Thread About Refusing to Appease Wokeness
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom's GOP Debate Post PROVES He Still Hasn't Gotten Over the WHOOPIN' He Got From DeSantis
Sam J.
It's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Megyn Kelly Savagely Ends Chris Christie’s Campaign in JUST Under 60 Seconds (Watch)
Sam J.
Even Bartenders Are OFFICIALLY Embarrassed by AOC After Her Latest SNAFU Defending Bowman (Watch)
Sam J.
Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending Campus Antisemitism
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'What If I Said Nothing?' Rich Eisen Calls Out Antisemitism from College Presidents (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement