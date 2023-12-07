Biden Accuses GOP of 'Political Blackmail' to Secure US Border (Roseanne Barr & Sen. Mike Lee FTW)

While the Biden White House focuses on climate change and demands blank checks continue to be sent to Ukraine, the invasion at our southern border just keeps getting worse:

NEW: Another enormous line of hundreds upon hundreds of adult men from around the globe crossed illegally into Lukeville, AZ last night, and are now waiting for Border Patrol to take custody of them, as they expect to be released into US. Non-stop flow of illegal crossings here. pic.twitter.com/vnqz6bDWlX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 7, 2023

The Democrats would of course like that invasion to continue, and the POTUS account on X claimed Republicans are engaging in "political blackmail" for not wanting to tie U.S. border funding to Ukraine aid:

Republicans in Congress are threatening to cut off support for Ukraine unless they can force through their extreme partisan border policies.



It’s political blackmail, pure and simple.



The stakes are too high and the consequences are too significant for political brinksmanship. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 6, 2023

Seriously? Sounds like somebody's engaging in "political blackmail," and it ain't the Republicans.

Roseanne Barr summed it up perfectly:

if anyone knows anything about political blackmail, it’d be you! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 7, 2023

Bingo!

Sen. Mike Lee put it this way:

You’re ignoring the national-security crisis you’ve willfully created by refusing to enforce our southern border.



Then you’re telling us you won’t lift a finger to do anything about it — to secure OUR country — unless we send $61.5 billion to Ukraine.



Who’s blackmailing whom? https://t.co/inhbvV6nbK — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 7, 2023

Also keeping our nation from being invaded is a president's constitutional duty:

Securing the border isn't a partisan issue. It's literally your job. — ‘Clear and Present Danger' Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) December 7, 2023

Your using the border as a weapon is Blackmail on your part. — Ultra Dark Nuclear Logic (@LogicFirst1) December 6, 2023

Biden accusing Republicans of "political blackmail" is 100 percent pure projection, but that's all this White House has left.

You have a duty to protect the citizens of the United States, not Ukraine, not Gaza.



Close the border or resign. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) December 6, 2023

Biden and Mayorkas should have already been impeached for dereliction of constitutional duty at the border and making another country their top priority.

***

