As Twitchy reported, despite Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisting Monday that there is no crisis at the southern border, Biden-friendly outlets like CNN are calling it an “emerging crisis” and Axios similarly reported Thursday that “the number of child migrants crossing the border is overwhelming the administration’s stretched resources.” President Biden has already reopened a “migrant overflow facility” for unaccompanied minors in Texas and an allegedly contaminated site in Homestead, Florida, for unaccompanied minors.

And now a caravan has arrived at the border with matching “Biden, Please Let Us In” T-shirts, despite Jan Psaki telling migrants that “now is not the time” to come to the U.S. and most will be turned away.

If this isn’t at least an emerging crisis, we don’t know what to call it:

NEW Draft plans show the Biden administration is preparing to convert immigrant family detention centers in South Texas into Ellis-Island-style rapid-processing hubs, @mariasacchetti @NickMiroff @SilviaElenaFF report. https://t.co/n32XHCeEzq — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) March 4, 2021

“Rapid-processing hubs”? Like, how rapid?

🚨The Biden administration set a *goal* to release illegal immigrants into the United States within 72 hours. 🚨 This is going to make the Biden Border Crisis a lot worse. And what a slap in the face to every legal immigrant who followed the law. pic.twitter.com/WV9M6yRoE2 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 4, 2021

But wait, there’s more; here’s the Washington Post’s Nick Miroff:

UPDATE — ICE officials told staff today that the number of families and minors arriving is expected to be highest in "over 20 years" and the government will use hotels in McAllen, El Paso and Phoenix if it runs out of space for families at ICE rapid-processing hubs https://t.co/QoKiG8o7gi — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 4, 2021

So if the migrant overflow facilities overflow, they’ll send as many migrants as they can through ICE rapid-processing hubs and put up the overflow in hotels.

Less than a week ago, Biden's DHS Secretary said there's no crisis on the border. Now the number of people coming is about to hit a 20 year high. https://t.co/EkjgqWzPCf — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 4, 2021

Remember back when CNN and Brian Stelter were harping on about Fox News and President Trump trying to scare Americans with stories about a migrant caravan that wouldn’t arrive for months? We do:

