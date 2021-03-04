As Twitchy reported, despite Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisting Monday that there is no crisis at the southern border, Biden-friendly outlets like CNN are calling it an “emerging crisis” and Axios similarly reported Thursday that “the number of child migrants crossing the border is overwhelming the administration’s stretched resources.” President Biden has already reopened a “migrant overflow facility” for unaccompanied minors in Texas and an allegedly contaminated site in Homestead, Florida, for unaccompanied minors.

And now a caravan has arrived at the border with matching “Biden, Please Let Us In” T-shirts, despite Jan Psaki telling migrants that “now is not the time” to come to the U.S. and most will be turned away.

If this isn’t at least an emerging crisis, we don’t know what to call it:

“Rapid-processing hubs”? Like, how rapid?

But wait, there’s more; here’s the Washington Post’s Nick Miroff:

So if the migrant overflow facilities overflow, they’ll send as many migrants as they can through ICE rapid-processing hubs and put up the overflow in hotels.

Remember back when CNN and Brian Stelter were harping on about Fox News and President Trump trying to scare Americans with stories about a migrant caravan that wouldn’t arrive for months? We do:

