Admittedly, Republicans were certain that President Biden would throw open the southern border as soon as he got into office, and he’s making good on his stand by terminating the “national emergency” at the border and promising that no more taxpayer dollars will go toward building a border wall. (He might impose travel restrictions on Florida, however.)

We’d recently heard that there’d been an uptick in border crossings by unaccompanied minors who were place in a reopened “overflow facility” that may or may not have cage-like features. However, on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “now is not the time” for migrants to come to the southern border, and most will be turned away.

Sounds xenophobic to us. If the government can put terrorists at Guantanamo Bay on the priority list for vaccinations, surely they can find enough vaccine for the next migrant caravan to arrive.

