The Miami Herald is reporting that the Biden administration is considering imposing domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida, in fears that coronavirus mutations could “reverse hard-fought progress on the pandemic.”

NEW: The Biden administration is considering whether to impose domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida, fearful that coronavirus mutations are threatening to reverse hard-fought progress on the pandemic. https://t.co/DoZO9pbV37 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 10, 2021

Biden lied, again. He said he would shut down the virus, not the country. — Great Plains Girl (@HeartlandRaised) February 10, 2021

"I'm not going to shutdown the country. I'm going to shutdown the virus." https://t.co/FGnv62QhpT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2021

Hey maybe you guys should have asked him what exactly he meant by that between fawning over his dogs or dating coworkers. Just a thought. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2021

Are they going to put checkpoints at roads between states and make people show their papers? — RBe (@RBPundit) February 10, 2021

Those checkpoint bros in 2-3 years pic.twitter.com/RgMUUCrdeN — Jonathan Brooks (@jonbrooks935) February 10, 2021

How's that return to normalcy doin'? — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) February 10, 2021

those would fail in court but guess they can try it — JWinABQ (@JimW_in_NM) February 10, 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called such a move a “federal declaration of war” when President Trump floated the idea.

Here is the link to the article from Marchhttps://t.co/WTq1heD7F3 — Pace (@pcal051) February 10, 2021

I'm old enough to remember, last Spring, Democrats losing their minds over the mere suggestion that it might be necessary to impose travel restrictions on NY. — Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) February 10, 2021

@GovRonDeSantis has been right on COVID policy for almost the entire pandemic. Florida is among the most open and most vaccinated states in country. Notice that no one is leaving Florida for NY, IL, CA, etc. — Joe Clements (@JoePClements) February 10, 2021

I am a free citizen of the United States who has not tested positive for COVID. I will travel within its borders wherever and whenever I damn well feel like. — Eric (@Eric_R_Wilson) February 10, 2021

We’re on a slippery slope here… — GM Griff (@GMGRIFF_79) February 10, 2021

This is getting hilarious… — Shawn Smith (@shawneriksmith) February 10, 2021

Sounds like xenophobia to me. — Jay Johnson (@johns4hawks) February 10, 2021

Xenophobic AF — Richard (@fortydelta) February 10, 2021

More scare tactics about variants. Has anyone told @JoeBiden both the UK and South Africa are on the downside of their epidemics? Kind of smashes that narrative. — Pajamas It Is (@HeckofaLiberal) February 10, 2021

I swear to all that is good – the first thing I will do is drive straight to Florida for no other reason than to violate this “ban”. — KC (@frosty_takes) February 10, 2021

This is a joke and it’s all about punishing political enemies. We have made such a hard turn towards 🇨🇳 these last few weeks. — Cgs (@Cgshall) February 10, 2021

They are making this virus a huge excuse to control the population. — Debi McQuillin (@debimcq_debi) February 10, 2021

Trump was a dictator though. — MetsMan7186 (@man7186) February 10, 2021

Zero authority to do this. But go on. — darkgreyjeep (@darkgreyjeep) February 10, 2021

So the Biden administration isn’t enforcing US international borders but they’re considering enforcing internal borders between states? — Emil Faber (@TheJJChiles) February 10, 2021

Unbelievable. Cases going down, vaccines going out yet they want to lockdown even harder. They really don’t want to have things go back to normal and give up all this sweet sweet authority they’ve gotten a taste of. — pdub’s friend (@ChrisjHowerton) February 10, 2021

Refugees can pour into America amidst a pandemic but New Yorkers can’t take refuge in Florida. Got it. — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerNY) February 10, 2021

It's too late anyway, other variants are already spreading and have been for months. US case numbers are dropping, why do this now when Biden said he wouldn't shut down the US or economy? Now they want mandated testing for domestic air travel and this?? — Tiny Prince (@TinyPrince7) February 10, 2021

But I thought everyone was already dead in Florida. — Jerk Standridge (@JStandridge_) February 10, 2021

We remember the Grim Reaper himself stalking the beaches looking for victims.

This is insane on every level! Including the fact that there is no hard fought” progress. The numbers are down significantly obviously due to nature & the vaccines. That’s why open Florida is no worse than the lockdown states. The USA is being destroyed by a fairytale narrative! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 10, 2021

PROGRESS on the pandemic? Ffs we went from "2-3 weeks to beat the curve" and "masks don't work" to almost a frigging YEAR of lockdowns, and now "people should wear two masks" 🤦‍♂️ — Bill Noneya (@NoneyaBill) February 10, 2021

Man it's sure a good thing the Biden Admin has at least based this insanely unconstitutional idea on some really solid data which shows elevated case counts and deaths in Florida compared to other states with heavy lockdowns. Oh wait… — Corey Vollinger (@corey_vollinger) February 10, 2021

Florida one of the only placing doing it right and letting people live. These dictators can kick rocks… — themikedrop (@notacrankychef) February 10, 2021

I'd love to see such a ban go down in flames at the Supreme Court. I dare the Biden administration to do it. — Beavisandbutthead 🇺🇸 (@Beavisandbutt18) February 10, 2021

According to the article, Biden is just “considering” it at this point.

