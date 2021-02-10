The Miami Herald is reporting that the Biden administration is considering imposing domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida, in fears that coronavirus mutations could “reverse hard-fought progress on the pandemic.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called such a move a “federal declaration of war” when President Trump floated the idea.

We remember the Grim Reaper himself stalking the beaches looking for victims.

According to the article, Biden is just “considering” it at this point.

