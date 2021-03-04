Migrants traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border aren’t just making a political statement; they’re making a fashion statement, too:

Migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday were photographed wearing T-shirts in support of President Biden at the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state. One apparent migrant held up a poster that read, “Biden, please let us in!”

Take a look:

Migrants arrive at US-Mexico border wearing Biden shirts. pic.twitter.com/jWUKfiMRbg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 4, 2021

that's not staged or anything — Marco Zi (@MarcoZi12) March 4, 2021

The images themselves are striking on their face. But they also raise some questions.

Huh I wonder where they got those? — darkLaughs (@H8forH8) March 4, 2021

Where they get the shirts lol — KingMartin (@kingslim445) March 4, 2021

I want to know who handed out the shirts… — Chris Woods (@mecca_of_hecka) March 4, 2021

Who paid for the shirts?

$$$$ — Dark Discourse (@DarkDiscourse) March 4, 2021

I wonder who paid for those? — kramed67037 (@Kramed67037) March 4, 2021

Who is funding this? Illegal immigrants wearing “Biden please let us in” shirts for a photo op. pic.twitter.com/fl19lWyHHc — Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) March 3, 2021

So, is there a gift shop at the border? Wonder who paid for these T-shirts and signs.🤔 — Donegal Tweed (@TXOtterDad) March 4, 2021

Who is giving them those shirts. Biden can’t deliver to America, but he can deliver to them????? — Carlos Rodriguez (@carlos_r4) March 4, 2021

maybe it’s a little thing, but the question that immediately comes to mind is: who is printing and distributing these shirts? https://t.co/PDSGzDyCNh — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 4, 2021

That’s not an unreasonable question to ask. Inquiring minds want to know.

Exactly — Lisa Herbst DeSantiago (@LisaHerbstDeSa1) March 4, 2021

