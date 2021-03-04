Migrants traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border aren’t just making a political statement; they’re making a fashion statement, too:
Migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday were photographed wearing T-shirts in support of President Biden at the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state.
One apparent migrant held up a poster that read, “Biden, please let us in!”
Take a look:
Migrants arrive at US-Mexico border wearing Biden shirts. pic.twitter.com/jWUKfiMRbg
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 4, 2021
So there you go.
that's not staged or anything
— Marco Zi (@MarcoZi12) March 4, 2021
The images themselves are striking on their face. But they also raise some questions.
Like these, for example:
Huh I wonder where they got those?
— darkLaughs (@H8forH8) March 4, 2021
Where they get the shirts lol
— KingMartin (@kingslim445) March 4, 2021
I want to know who handed out the shirts…
— Chris Woods (@mecca_of_hecka) March 4, 2021
Who paid for the shirts?
$$$$
— Dark Discourse (@DarkDiscourse) March 4, 2021
I wonder who paid for those?
— kramed67037 (@Kramed67037) March 4, 2021
Who is funding this?
Illegal immigrants wearing “Biden please let us in” shirts for a photo op. pic.twitter.com/fl19lWyHHc
— Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) March 3, 2021
So, is there a gift shop at the border? Wonder who paid for these T-shirts and signs.🤔
— Donegal Tweed (@TXOtterDad) March 4, 2021
Who is giving them those shirts. Biden can’t deliver to America, but he can deliver to them?????
— Carlos Rodriguez (@carlos_r4) March 4, 2021
maybe it’s a little thing, but the question that immediately comes to mind is: who is printing and distributing these shirts? https://t.co/PDSGzDyCNh
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 4, 2021
That’s not an unreasonable question to ask. Inquiring minds want to know.
Exactly
— Lisa Herbst DeSantiago (@LisaHerbstDeSa1) March 4, 2021
