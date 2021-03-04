Earlier this week at a press conference, DHS secretary insisted there is not a crisis at the border, which was an assertion even CNN appeared to have disagreed with. However, President Biden concurred with the DHS secretary’s assessment recently:

When asked if there’s a border crisis, Biden says “no”https://t.co/1r8KjY5OKR pic.twitter.com/itA90NEAyo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2021

As the story continues to unfold, the word “crisis” is increasingly applicable. Here’s the latest from Axios:

NEW: Leaked internal documents from the Department of Health and Human Services show how quickly the number of child migrants crossing the border is overwhelming the administration's stretched resources. w @StefWKight https://t.co/c3Df3E9P9Z — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 4, 2021

Does this sound like a “crisis”? You be the judge:

321 child migrants PER DAY referred to HHS custody in a big spike since Biden’s arrival, @StefWKight and @jonathanvswan scoop https://t.co/RzSmFwtgdz — Dave Lawler (@DavidLawler10) March 4, 2021

New: In the week ending March 1, CBP referred to HHS custody an average of 321 migrant kids per day, per docs obtained by @jonathanvswan & me. Up from a weekly average of 203 in late January-early February and 47 per day in first week of January.https://t.co/02C3wByf5S — Stef Kight (@StefWKight) March 4, 2021

Some of Biden's top officials responsible for immigration policy are planning a trip to the border this weekend, sources tell us. WH said it "is not finalized and the White House continues to work on locking in details and logistics for a potential visit" https://t.co/02C3wByf5S — Stef Kight (@StefWKight) March 4, 2021

Couple that with President Biden being briefed on the possible need for 20,000 beds for child migrants at the border, and we seem to be inching up closer to “border crisis” territory:

In other words, a “border crisis.” https://t.co/TedRh5M1ZC — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) March 4, 2021

So there is a crisis https://t.co/x1qqNXgWTl — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) March 4, 2021

Incentives matter and bad policy decisions matter. https://t.co/Dr0pilHI0l — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 4, 2021

It’s bad enough to not prioritize border security over other less important agenda items. What the Biden administration is doing is going out of its way to tear down all the work of recent years in order to create a crisis. https://t.co/RANkYZCgLg — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 4, 2021

Perhaps Dems don’t want to call it a crisis because it’s the “new normal” they’re after.

Wow, who would've ever guessed this would happen 🙄 https://t.co/MKPtzOiED6 — Patrick (@PMC713) March 4, 2021

During the campaign Biden all but rolled out the welcome mat and sent out invitations, so it was definitely not unpredictable.