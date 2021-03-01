Yesterday during his speech at CPAC, former President Trump slammed the Biden administration for basically inviting caravans of migrants to the southern border. Obviously the Biden admin and their head of the Dept. of Homeland Security were paying attention, and the DHS chief made this claim after being asked about it:

Is that so? Townhall’s Katie Pavlich and Julio Rosas are calling BS:

Maybe some reporters could ask police working at the border what they think of the DHS chief’s comment.

To the Democrats, the “crisis” is that the Trump administration was cracking down on illegal entries:

That’s hard not to believe.

Who are we supposed to believe, the Biden administration or our lying eyes?

