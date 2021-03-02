Yesterday, DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas said there was no crisis at the southern border. . .

DHS Secretary says he does not believe there is a crisis at the border (there is) — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 1, 2021

. . .but, today, Axios is reporting that President Biden is being briefed on the need for 20,000 beds to house child migrants in an expected surge over the coming weeks:

SCOOP: A briefing scheduled for President Biden this afternoon outlines the need for 20,000 beds to shelter an expected crush of child migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. https://t.co/Klv5Dcp8tO — Axios (@axios) March 2, 2021

Yep, it’s a crisis:

Biden's DHS Director said *yesterday* there's not crisis. https://t.co/iHfZWK1hiM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2021

Maybe Sec. Mayorkas missed the 40 charts and slides?

The rapid influx of unaccompanied children is building into the administration's first new crisis. A presentation created by the Domestic Policy Council spells out the dimensions with nearly 40 slides full of charts and details. https://t.co/Klv5Dcp8tO — Axios (@axios) March 2, 2021

Up next? Watch how these beds in locked facilities will be referred to as everything but a “cage”:

They appear to need more cages for the children, is what you’re saying https://t.co/7pjrcnBtfR — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 2, 2021

