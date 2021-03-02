Yesterday, DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas said there was no crisis at the southern border. . .

. . .but, today, Axios is reporting that President Biden is being briefed on the need for 20,000 beds to house child migrants in an expected surge over the coming weeks:

Yep, it’s a crisis:

Maybe Sec. Mayorkas missed the 40 charts and slides?

Up next? Watch how these beds in locked facilities will be referred to as everything but a “cage”:

