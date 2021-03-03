As Twitchy reported Monday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted that there is no crisis at the southern border. It’s funny, then, that in its big exclusive Wednesday night, CNN would call the influx of unaccompanied minors an “emerging crisis.”

Exclusive: CNN obtains CBP documents revealing emerging crisis with unaccompanied minors at the border @priscialva reports pic.twitter.com/nBppTybRpy — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 3, 2021

“Internal documents reveal packed facilities, more unaccompanied kids crossing border.” That would explain why President Biden reopened those cage-like “migrant overflow facilities” for minors in Texas and the detention camp for migrant kids in Homestead, Florida that’s reportedly contaminated with military waste. (Former President Trump had shut down the facility in 2019.)

It’s funny how we didn’t see CNN’s intrepid Jim Acosta leaning against one of the border walls shown in that segment and remarking that he didn’t see any crisis. Remember this?

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

@AliMayorkas says there is no crisis! — Joshua Snyder (@Snyderator55) March 3, 2021

I saw this coming, Biden should have too. They all expect to now be just let in. — The one and only Ducky 🦆 (@duckythemyth) March 3, 2021

President Biden didn’t tell them not to come; he just sent out Jen Psaki to let them know that “now is not the time” to come and most of them would be turned away.

Biden will find their parents.

I heard that somewhere from

somebody. 🙄 — Back2Glass (@back2glass) March 3, 2021

I'm going long on child-cage stocks. — LenOfZen (@TeefeeH) March 3, 2021

I guess Trump was right about a few things… — Joshua Llanos (@JoshLlanosPHX) March 3, 2021

You don’t say…….who could’ve predicted this??? — IndifferentPenguin (@AliLaurelG) March 3, 2021

We need to close the border completely until comprehensive immigration reform is completed by people who know what they are doing. — ☘️dannyboy (@luv2grdsns) March 3, 2021

Thanks to the Biden Administration failing to protect our borders and re-introducing "Catch & Release" more illegals will risk crossing. — Brian Goodlife 🇺🇲 Dr. Seuss' Sneetch (@BrianGoodlife) March 4, 2021

But, but, but I thought all the kids were coming with their parents??? And they were being separated from their families??? — American Hoplite (@GreenGhostMan1) March 3, 2021

No, their loving parents are sending them alone across Mexico from Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador.

Hold up. Isn't this @CNN? Am I being punked? — Political Punk (@nowaypolitics) March 3, 2021

“Crisis” because you need scare tactics. Children coming across the border is not a “crisis” — Alex (@ADC_PHL) March 3, 2021

Children being held in “concentration camps” sounds like a crisis to us. Or was that concentration camp talk just a scare tactic?

