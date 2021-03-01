As Twitchy reported, former President Trump slammed the Biden administration during his address at CPAC for basically inviting caravans of migrants to the southern border. The Biden administration fired back by sending out DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to assure the press that there’s no crisis at the border.

In addition, Mayorkas said that the Biden administration wouldn’t be apprehending, say, a 9-year-old whose loving parents had sent their child alone across Mexico from Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador.

Just a stunning message from DHS Secretary to all the smugglers and traffickers: "We are not expelling young children. We are not apprehending a 9-year-old child who's come alone, who's traversed Mexico, who's parents, who’s loving parents, had sent that child alone." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 1, 2021

If they’re not apprehending unaccompanied 9-year-olds, then why did the administration just reopen those migrant overflow facilities for minors?

Here’s the complete question and answer for context. We would like to point out that plenty of people objected loudly to the Trump administration finding “sponsors” (such as foster homes) to take care of unaccompanied children, arguing that that was just a ploy to keep them separated from their parents.

IMMIGRATION: Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas: "We are not apprehending a 9-year old… whose loving parents had sent that child alone — we're not expelling that 9-year-old child to Mexico when that child's country of origin was Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador." pic.twitter.com/qlfbfbDQUY — Forbes (@Forbes) March 1, 2021

“Whose loving parents sent that child alone…” –@SecMayorkas … Hmm. I dunno if “loving parents” should send kids alone to the border with cartel smugglers — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2021

DHS Sec. Mayorkas says 'loving parents' send kids alone to US-Mexico border https://t.co/O0BboI6Ico pic.twitter.com/X8Dn2FzMrs — New York Post (@nypost) March 1, 2021

Says no one that has actually ever been to the border — Catdaddy (@Catdaddy77) March 1, 2021

🤡 — 83 Duke (@scn0001) March 1, 2021

Good grief. — Liz (@Liz56692792) March 1, 2021

Loving parents do NOT send their minor kids alone ANYWHERE — UmmCircleBack (@SpeedreaderTm) March 1, 2021

Sure, loving parents always abandon their kids. — JFc (@JavaTX) March 1, 2021

Show of hands…..would YOU send your child? I'll start…. HELL no. — Mr. Potatohead Forever 🥔❤ (@laurahe28) March 1, 2021

What kind of drugs is this dude on? "Loving parents" don't scoot their kid out the door with $20 pinned to his shirt and tell him to hike 3000 mile to the US! I wouldn't let my kids out of my sight at the ages of these kids. — Old and Cranky (@Biggerdog1776) March 1, 2021

In many cases, these children are kidnapped. Does @SecMayorkas not know this?????? https://t.co/8RmK71qTsC — Ed Martin 🦅 (@EagleEdMartin) March 1, 2021

So they can be raped repeatedly and thrown into sex trafficking — Deb🇺🇸 (@DebraAnnGW) March 1, 2021

What a fool. — David (@Q_E_D_avid) March 1, 2021

This guy's a joke — economyisgoingtocrash (@economyisgoing1) March 1, 2021

So they’re processing the kids as quickly as possible to get them to HHS, while they wait in those cage-like converted shipping containers and maybe a polluted Superfund site?

