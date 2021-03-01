Move over fancy-schmancy storage containers with bars on the windows because the Biden administration is reopening a detention camp in Florida that Trump shut down in 2019 … probably because it’s contaminated with military waste.

And they said Trump was cruel, wow.

The Biden admin is reopening the detention camp for migrant kids in Homestead, Florida. This camp was shut down in 2019. My collaborative research with @afscfl @WeCount_Fl @Earthjustice shows that the site is contaminated with military waste (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Zt0Qc3XGjS — Emma Shaw Crane (@eshawcrane) February 27, 2021

Shut down in 2019 which means yup, Trump admin shut it down.

The detention camp is surrounded by toxic Superfund sites and our FOIA requests found that it has never been tested. We've asked @HHSGov @usairforce @MiamiDadeCounty @USDOL and the @EPA if this site is safe. They say they don’t know (2/5) https://t.co/Rmy8UAYKJM — Emma Shaw Crane (@eshawcrane) February 27, 2021

Surrounded by toxic Superfund sites that have never been tested.

Yikes.

The camp is next to a military base runway and violates federal and county noise restrictions. Detained kids are exposed to noise from F-16 jets at levels that can cause memory loss and cognitive stunting (3/5) https://t.co/XmYq0VHHrA — Emma Shaw Crane (@eshawcrane) February 27, 2021

So contamination and noise …

How very humane.

You can hear my brilliant colleague @Lupitas08 talk about this as environmental racism here. This ecological violence is linked to U.S. militarism and war (4/5)https://t.co/vjoz5TAxuJ — Emma Shaw Crane (@eshawcrane) February 27, 2021

As @LisMarieFL & @tomaskenn say here: no person should be detained. And no one should be detained in this place. Organizers shut it down once. We'll shut it down again (5/5)https://t.co/OQvf01hMA4 — Emma Shaw Crane (@eshawcrane) February 27, 2021

Ruh-roh, Sleepy Joe.

Military waste?

Is that part of Jill's "but more humane" treatment. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 1, 2021

Totally.

That looks like an @aoc endorsed child care facility that @TheDemocrats absolutely support. Children will thrive in this environment and one or two will develop super powers! — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) March 1, 2021

How refreshing. — Jean-David de Crespigny ☦ (@ModrnFederalist) March 1, 2021

smh. this needs to end — ᴮᴱhobari⁷ 🧨🐳💜🥺🌱 (@zeokiezeokie) March 1, 2021

We were getting there but oh no.

But but but. Karen told me it was better then trumps — Artist shaf (@ArtistShaf) March 1, 2021

Continuing those Obama traditions I see — 𝔻 𝕒 𝕧 𝕚 𝕕 🌹 𝔾 𝕚 𝕝 𝕥 𝕚 𝕟 𝕒 𝕟 (@DaGiltyMan) March 1, 2021

And as we all know these sorts of camps are AOK as long as it’s a Democrat in the White House.

***

