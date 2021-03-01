Move over fancy-schmancy storage containers with bars on the windows because the Biden administration is reopening a detention camp in Florida that Trump shut down in 2019 … probably because it’s contaminated with military waste.

And they said Trump was cruel, wow.

Shut down in 2019 which means yup, Trump admin shut it down.

Surrounded by toxic Superfund sites that have never been tested.

Yikes.

So contamination and noise …

How very humane.

Ruh-roh, Sleepy Joe.

Totally.

We were getting there but oh no.

And as we all know these sorts of camps are AOK as long as it’s a Democrat in the White House.

***

