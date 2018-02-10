Soon women will be able to purchase hijabs on the Macy’s website … and we can’t really say we care all that much. The Women’s March, however, is pretty upset that Macy’s is “under fire” for selling hijabs online.

Please RT! Macy's is under fire after announcing it will carry a fashion line featuring hijabs & modest clothing for Muslim & non-Muslim women across the US. Tweet at @Macys and thank them for embracing diversity! Tell them to hold strong! #ThankYouMacys https://t.co/ZeAQUswsBw — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 9, 2018

We’ve seen some online who’ve called for a boycott of Macy’s over the decision, but here’s the thing: we’re old enough to remember when anti-Trump group #GrabYourWallet told everyone to boycott Macy’s because it carried Trump-branded merchandise.

Is this like the time the #Resistance was threatening to boycott Macy’s for carrying Ivanka Trump’s line? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/3ZHGB1bcO7 — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) February 10, 2018

That Trump boycott is still going on (484 days later!), so maybe Muslim women should boycott Macy’s new line?

We do find it funny that the Women’s March, in particular, is applauding Macy’s. Was organizer Linda Sarsour hoping women at her march were going to trade in their pussy hats for hijabs?

And in the meantime, protesters are walking around dressed as handmaids from “The Handmaid’s Tale” to show how much they’re oppressed under the Trump/Pence administration. Remember this?

Why 'Handmaid's Tale' costumes are the most powerful meme of the resistance yet https://t.co/Gu5gu4no8x pic.twitter.com/AUCJ5Addug — Mashable (@mashable) June 27, 2017

So in America, women wear the hijab because it’s empowering, and in Iran, women fight for their freedom by taking off their hijabs. And in the U.S. and Canada, they make up stories about men trying to cut off their hijabs. And France can’t figure out whether to ban burqinis at the beach. It’s complicated, and so are the reactions to the news.

Hi Macy's @macysnews I hope this (very stupid) move is worth it to you#NoSharia https://t.co/imDhRJxCVR — Dr Jane Ruby 🇺🇸 💙 (@DrJaneRuby) February 10, 2018

Is this a fucking joke? We have women in Iran desperate, begging you to help them as they try to throw off this rag of oppression. And this is your response? I don’t know what your game is but it’s nothing to do with helping women. https://t.co/61M0YN0LSu — HRH TinaBob (@tinabobuk) February 10, 2018

You can buy hijabs and modest clothing at your local Islamic clothing store. Macy's carries Ivanka Trump designs. I am not telling them thank you for shit. https://t.co/7tc4nFcBKd — Alexandra Whitney (@iskandrah) February 9, 2018

The Women's March is an embarrassing joke that should have never gotten traction in the first place. I hope every woman ever associated considers that they have propelled this into the mainstream. Enjoy what, once again, you have wrought https://t.co/wJBYVLmyyi — Hagbard Celine (@H4gb4rdCeline) February 9, 2018

