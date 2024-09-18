Hillary Clinton Wants to Know What YOU Think About Her FOURTH Memoir (Obviously...
New Poll Indicates Dems' Efforts to Make Kamala Harris More Likeable Are Backfiring...
Tom Elliott Explains 'How the Fake News Sausage Is Made' in 5 Maddening...
Trans Women Are Bullies: J.K. Rowling DROPS Man Forcing a Woman to Say...
Well LOOKY HERE: Kamala Harris Once Praised Now-Arrested Diddy for Hosting Town Hall...
Want Some Cheese With That Whine? Don Lemon Uses Lies to Blame Trump...
Finally, a Media Member Shows a Modicum of Sanity After Second Attempt on...
Could Joe Walsh Sink Any Lower?
Lies and the Lying Infanticidal Liars Who Tell Them
New Study Nukes Study Saying Black Newborns Are More Likely to Die With...
Twitter Has Thoughts About Video of 'Hanoi' Jane Fonda Door Knocking for Kamala...
Miami Herald: Disparaging Tim Walz's Military Service Insults Millions of Patriots
What Happened in Lebanon - Beyond the Memes
Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'

Bassem Youssef Is Ratioed Into Oblivion Following His Take on Israel's Pager Attack on Hezbollah

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:30 AM on September 18, 2024
ImgFlip

The internet has had so much fun with the Israel pager attack on Hezbollah. If you missed that you can read about it here.
It really was so much fun with all of the memes, and the reason it was fun and not sad is that the members of Hezbollah are the bad guys. It is like when you see the bully from school finally get punched in the face. It should not be funny, but it is because they deserved it.

Advertisement

We all understand what happened and why it happened but it seems that Bassem Youssef, a self-proclaimed political satirist who boasts over 11.7 million followers on X did not quite understand who was hurt with the pagers or why.

Has he had his head in the sand for almost a year? Why was Israel trying to target Hezbollah? It could not be because Hezbollah attacked, killed, raped, and tortured Israelis last October and still has not returned all of their hostages could it? NO WAY, it must be Israel just decided to randomly blow up the pagers of normal citizens minding their own business. *eye roll*

Users on X were not letting him get away with this stupidity.

Recommended

Trans Women Are Bullies: J.K. Rowling DROPS Man Forcing a Woman to Say 'Trans Women Are Women'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We slept like babies. You guys probably did as well. How could that be? BECAUSE WE ARE NOT TERRORISTS! Amazing how that works.

Ron Coleman is one of our favorites on X. You should follow him if you are not already. He made it simple and easy to understand even Youssef should be able to grasp the reason the operation pager was even an idea.

That is nothing. Israel is supposed to just take it. Take it and do nothing because fighting back makes Youssef feel uncomfortable.

We agree.

Correct. We were on our phones all morning and did not once think of it blowing up because we did not attack Israel.

So easy even Youssef should be able to grasp it after all of the comments on his post.

Advertisement

HA! That is true or on his phone, if he were so concerned he would definitely not be using the phone!

BINGO! People like Youssef like to pretend Israel just started some random aggressive war. The fact is everything was status quo on October 6. Hezbollah started the war with their actions on the 7th.

Seems like a valid question to us.

HA! And that is a perfect ending post for this story.
There is a saying that goes well with this entire event: 'Don't start none, Won't be none.' Hezbollah started some and found out that Israel plans to end it. BOOM!

Advertisement

=======================================================================================

Related: Martha Stewart, a Millionaire and Convicted Felon, Endorses Kamala Harris
VIP: A Day in the Life of a Twitchy Freelancer During Campaign Season
OUCH. Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Puts Gavin Newsom on BLAST Regarding His 'Trump' Crime Post
Did They Fall Out of a Coconut Tree? Ben and Jerry's Release a 'Kamala' Inspired Ice Cream Flavor
Kopy Kat Kamala Wants to Remove Degree Requirement for Federal Jobs BUT It Has Already Been Done

========================================================================================

Tags: HEZBOLLAH ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trans Women Are Bullies: J.K. Rowling DROPS Man Forcing a Woman to Say 'Trans Women Are Women'
Grateful Calvin
Hillary Clinton Wants to Know What YOU Think About Her FOURTH Memoir (Obviously She Doesn't Really)
Doug P.
Tom Elliott Explains 'How the Fake News Sausage Is Made' in 5 Maddening Steps
Doug P.
New Poll Indicates Dems' Efforts to Make Kamala Harris More Likeable Are Backfiring BIG TIME
Doug P.
Could Joe Walsh Sink Any Lower?
RickRobinson
Want Some Cheese With That Whine? Don Lemon Uses Lies to Blame Trump for Assassination Attempts
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trans Women Are Bullies: J.K. Rowling DROPS Man Forcing a Woman to Say 'Trans Women Are Women' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement