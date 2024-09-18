Bassem Youssef Is Ratioed Into Oblivion Following His Take on Israel's Pager Attack on Hezbollah

The internet has had so much fun with the Israel pager attack on Hezbollah. If you missed that you can read about it here.

It really was so much fun with all of the memes, and the reason it was fun and not sad is that the members of Hezbollah are the bad guys. It is like when you see the bully from school finally get punched in the face. It should not be funny, but it is because they deserved it.

We all understand what happened and why it happened but it seems that Bassem Youssef, a self-proclaimed political satirist who boasts over 11.7 million followers on X did not quite understand who was hurt with the pagers or why.

And suddenly my phone , our security system , my kids tablets are time bombs that detonate at the whims of one country . You win Israel . Not a single politician or late night show talks about this ? None of that worth the news ? Nothing “funny” can come out of it ? The whole… — Bassem Youssef (@Byoussef) September 18, 2024

Has he had his head in the sand for almost a year? Why was Israel trying to target Hezbollah? It could not be because Hezbollah attacked, killed, raped, and tortured Israelis last October and still has not returned all of their hostages could it? NO WAY, it must be Israel just decided to randomly blow up the pagers of normal citizens minding their own business. *eye roll*

Users on X were not letting him get away with this stupidity.

Yes, you're right. No one involved in the planning, support, or execution of attacks against Israel is safe. Not a single one.



If you are involved in the planning, support, or execution of attacks against Israel....well, now you know what happens. Have a good sleep! — Khaled Hassan (@Khaledhzakariah) September 18, 2024

We slept like babies. You guys probably did as well. How could that be? BECAUSE WE ARE NOT TERRORISTS! Amazing how that works.

Now do music festivals — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 18, 2024

Ron Coleman is one of our favorites on X. You should follow him if you are not already. He made it simple and easy to understand even Youssef should be able to grasp the reason the operation pager was even an idea.

8,000 rockets sent randomly towards civilians in the last 8 months. pic.twitter.com/TQhydVhFuw — The Doctor (@TennantRob) September 18, 2024

That is nothing. Israel is supposed to just take it. Take it and do nothing because fighting back makes Youssef feel uncomfortable.

It’s not wrong to eliminate terrorists. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🪼🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) September 18, 2024

We agree.

If your kids aren’t terrorists, then you shouldn’t have any issues. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) September 18, 2024

Correct. We were on our phones all morning and did not once think of it blowing up because we did not attack Israel.

don't be a terrorist. easy fix. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 18, 2024

So easy even Youssef should be able to grasp it after all of the comments on his post.

You aren't really worried about it, or you wouldn't be on your computer tweeting. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) September 18, 2024

HA! That is true or on his phone, if he were so concerned he would definitely not be using the phone!

“The whole country is truly a hostage.”

Nope. You know who’s an *actual* hostage? The 100 plus Israeli hostages Hamas took in a gruesome massacre and attack that Hezbollah helped plan. No actions, no consequences. See how that could have worked?



Hey, you know who else is a… — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) September 18, 2024

BINGO! People like Youssef like to pretend Israel just started some random aggressive war. The fact is everything was status quo on October 6. Hezbollah started the war with their actions on the 7th.

Are you confessing to being a member of Hezbollah? https://t.co/n4tRgc9xB7 — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2024

Seems like a valid question to us.

HA! And that is a perfect ending post for this story.

There is a saying that goes well with this entire event: 'Don't start none, Won't be none.' Hezbollah started some and found out that Israel plans to end it. BOOM!

