OUCH. Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Puts Gavin Newsom on BLAST Regarding His 'Trump' Crime Post

Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels has always been pretty tough and she has not lost any of that spunk. She put Gavin Newsom in his place after he tried to blame violent crime on TRUMP.

Could it be because certain governors did things like: Wait to call in the National Guard while their cities burned? Or let thousands of criminals out of jail during Covid? Or cut the budget for law enforcement? 🤔 https://t.co/8ow8ERz1fr — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) September 14, 2024

We LOVE it when we see people using facts and logic! BRAVO JILLIAN!

You all remember COVID and how some people were allowed to get out and riot and others could not go to church. When they released a ton of criminals, they would still arrest people who wanted to go to the gym. That stuff did not happen in most RED states, it happened in places like ... wait for it ... CALIFORNIA under failed Governors like Gavin Newsom.

Jillian hit the nail on the head and we looked for negative comments but honestly, we did not find any worth posting in the article. Most people were supportive and happy to see a celebrity using their brains.

BOOM!

Thank you @JillianMichaels for being a voice of reason. You are a rock star! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — TexasConservative83 (@JulieEdwards83) September 14, 2024

YES! Even when she was on 'The Biggest Loser' her attitude was tough but logical. She never seemed to be the person to sit in the corner and shut up or to just fall in line and follow others like sheep.

So glad you are speaking out, Americans really appreciate it! We just want to be left alone to live our lives with peace and freedom, thank you for using your platform for common sense! — KymmieB (@KymmieB2) September 14, 2024

We are going to go out on a limb here and speak for 90% of Americans over the age of 37.

WE REALLY REALLY REALLY WANT TO BE LEFT ALONE. PLEASE.

How dare you suggest logic.. — 🇺🇸 Straight Talk Turncoat 🇺🇸 (@GAonMyMind99) September 14, 2024

Logic. It is a hard thing to come by in 2024.

Or arrest lone surfers in the ocean?‼️‼️ — Robert (@RobertSeafarer) September 14, 2024

YUP! Newsom released people from prison, told everyone to stay home for months on end, and allowed the homeless to take over once beautiful cities, but arrested people who were alone in the ocean or on a beach. Oh, to be a fly on the wall when history looks back at COVID restrictions and how the Newsoms of the world handled it.

The Dems are the party of gaslighting, division and hypocrisy. — KCB ❤️🇺🇸 (@KristiFollows) September 14, 2024

A truer post may never have been posted.

You expect Dems to take responsibility for anything? Even almost 4 years later, everything bad is still Trumps fault. They have blamed others for as long as I have been alive. — ChemistNobody. (@JoshWellm23000) September 14, 2024

This writer has been following politics for a very long time and Democrats NEVER take responsibility for their actions. They invent problems, put in place horrible solutions that cause awful consequences they did not think could happen, then never back down, and if the problems do start being noticed, they try to blame it on Republicans. Rinse and repeat.

Thank you @JillianMichaels for having the guts to always speak the truth. Too many celebrities sit atop the hill in their gated mansions spewing the narrative that makes their conscience feel better. I'd love to interview you! https://t.co/Xabyi3I3GH — Jana J. Pruet (@JanaPruet) September 14, 2024

YES! Seeing someone in the 'celebrity' realm use their brain is a breath of fresh air. We are so used to people who want to tell us what plebs we all are for not thinking like they do. HOW DARE WE BE UPSET ABOUT $20.00 EGGS as they fly about in their private jets and sip kale lattes. It is so obnoxious. Now that we know not all celebrities are dumber than a box of rocks, we hope that more of them fight Hollywood programming and see the light.

Thanks for putting Newsom in his place Jillian!

