OUCH. Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Puts Gavin Newsom on BLAST Regarding His 'Trump' Crime Post

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:10 AM on September 14, 2024
MEME Artist Angie

Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels has always been pretty tough and she has not lost any of that spunk. She put Gavin Newsom in his place after he tried to blame violent crime on TRUMP.

We LOVE it when we see people using facts and logic! BRAVO JILLIAN!

You all remember COVID and how some people were allowed to get out and riot and others could not go to church. When they released a ton of criminals, they would still arrest people who wanted to go to the gym. That stuff did not happen in most RED states, it happened in places like ... wait for it ... CALIFORNIA under failed Governors like Gavin Newsom.

Jillian hit the nail on the head and we looked for negative comments but honestly, we did not find any worth posting in the article. Most people were supportive and happy to see a celebrity using their brains.

BOOM!

YES! Even when she was on 'The Biggest Loser' her attitude was tough but logical. She never seemed to be the person to sit in the corner and shut up or to just fall in line and follow others like sheep.

We are going to go out on a limb here and speak for 90% of Americans over the age of 37. 
WE REALLY REALLY REALLY WANT TO BE LEFT ALONE. PLEASE.

Logic. It is a hard thing to come by in 2024.

YUP! Newsom released people from prison, told everyone to stay home for months on end, and allowed the homeless to take over once beautiful cities, but arrested people who were alone in the ocean or on a beach. Oh, to be a fly on the wall when history looks back at COVID restrictions and how the Newsoms of the world handled it.

A truer post may never have been posted.

This writer has been following politics for a very long time and Democrats NEVER take responsibility for their actions. They invent problems, put in place horrible solutions that cause awful consequences they did not think could happen, then never back down, and if the problems do start being noticed, they try to blame it on Republicans. Rinse and repeat.

YES! Seeing someone in the 'celebrity' realm use their brain is a breath of fresh air. We are so used to people who want to tell us what plebs we all are for not thinking like they do. HOW DARE WE BE UPSET ABOUT $20.00 EGGS as they fly about in their private jets and sip kale lattes. It is so obnoxious. Now that we know not all celebrities are dumber than a box of rocks, we hope that more of them fight Hollywood programming and see the light.

Thanks for putting Newsom in his place Jillian!

