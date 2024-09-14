Kopy Kat Kamala Wants to Remove Degree Requirement for Federal Jobs BUT It Has Already Been Done

We saw this post from Kamala and honestly, we thought it sounded familiar. This writer took an initial swipe at her on X just making fun of how the Left likes to be on every side of every issue. They want to say Trump's plan is Project 2025 and they want to say he does not have a plan. They want FREE college for everyone because it is SO important and now they want to remove requirements for federal Employees. There is just one problem with the Kamla proposal ...

For far too long, our nation has encouraged one path to success: a four-year college degree.



As president, I will get rid of the unnecessary degree requirement for federal jobs. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2024

Is she trying to be like Trump or is she low-key admitting that many Four-year college degrees are a scam? The comment we found next explained everything!

This is really bizarre. Does her team not know that this was already done more than 4 years ago...by the guy she's running against? Executive Order 13932 is still in effect and being implemented by her administration. https://t.co/ZviZSoAP2u pic.twitter.com/CxVP34aG8W — Michael Brickman (@BrickM) September 14, 2024

THAT IS WHY IT WAS FAMILIAR! Trump already did it! *Shaking our heads*

So she IS trying to be like Trump! EL - O -EL!

Here is a link to that order if you want to read it.

Many other posts made some nice little jokes but honestly, the fact this already exists and she is just trying to steal more Trump Policies is the star of the show. We did take a screenshot in case she realizes she is stupid and deletes it, but the chances of her realizing she is stupid seem really low. Hahahahaha!

US TOO! We scoured the comments looking for comments like this to see if we were correct or just thinking of something else and getting it confused.

So you're saying formal education is not an important qualification to work for the federal government? — The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) September 13, 2024

Well, A LOT of federal jobs are people pushing paper from one bureaucrat to another so, honestly, it does not require a degree.

How dare you not get rid of the U.S. citizenship requirement for federal jobs, you immigrant-phonic racist.



“Employment eligibility” is racist AF!



If you REALLY wanted to help stop racism you would get rid of all federal employment. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 14, 2024

Marina has the sarcasm down so well. We would put that post in this piece twice if it would not bring about the one commenter who proofreads all of our stories better than we often do. In our defense, when you are staring at words and you think they are right in your head, you can look past typos very easily, and spell check doesn't always catch them! :P

What should be done is shrink the size of the feeral government. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 13, 2024

How about you just get rid of unnecessary federal jobs? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 14, 2024

Ok, that is fair. We vote we start by moving the current President and Vice President out in January and replacing them with more efficient models. *wink*

If university degrees are unnecessary, then why is the federal government running the student loan program? — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) September 13, 2024

Because again, the Left likes to take both sides of every issue at all times and they also like people dependent on the government so if they tell them they need a degree and then they go into debt to get that degree, they have made one more Democrat voter because they can then dangle money to pay off the debt over their heads for many many elections to come.

So you want to hire people dumber then you to run the government 🧐 — Phil-UP Ur Life (@bigphil10314) September 13, 2024

People without a college degree are often very smart people, but finding a person who is dumber than Kamala might be a difficult task.

She's gone from stealing from Donald Trump to stealing from Glenn Youngkin.



*All* of her newfound positions are diametrically opposed to the opinions of her party and the policies she's pursued during her career. The shamelessness is off the charts. https://t.co/cgi6P7KvQH — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) September 14, 2024

She is still stealing from Trump. But yep, Youngkin put new requirements in place in Virginia in May of 2023. There are also similar lowered degree requirements in Georgia and Florida.

Does Kamala Harris’s proposal to eliminate degree requirements for federal jobs sound familiar?



Well, it’s because she is copying Trump’s homework, again. Here is a link to an executive order making the exact same policy the rule in his administration:



“An agency may prescribe… — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 14, 2024

Whenever this writer wants to be sure we are grasping concepts correctly we ask our resident smart guy on Twitchy Team: Aaron Walker to take a look and he did just that and came to the same conclusion we did, so now we feel smart too. YAY US!

#KopyKatKamala100% wants to make a policy that Trump ALREADY MADE.

Don't let her cheat in the election. Go VOTE. Gather friends to VOTE. FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

