Australia Wants to Fine Internet Platforms for 'Misinformation'

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  6:00 PM on September 12, 2024
AngieArtist

Australia used to be a country people might say they would go to if the United States ever fell into darkness. NOT ANYMORE! For this writer, it was never an option because of the GIANT snakes. Giant snakes still seem to be an issue and not only the animal sort. The parliament is set to take a vote and see if they will fine internet platforms like X for 'misinformation'.

What is wrong with the world? Especially the Western world? They have all just had a little too much of those pesky things like freedom and it is time to start cracking down. It seems insane to us how fast people in general turned into tiny tyrants, especially after COVID.

We found one user who seemed to be on the same brain wave we were on. 

Even if you are not willing to jump down the globalist rabbit hole with us, you have to admit it is kind of strange that they all seem to be going in the same direction at the same time.

We would hate to see that happen. :( 

Remember all the COVID 'misinformation' that is considered information now? We can answer the question the post is asking though, nothing. Nothing will happen to them, because nothing ever happens to them. As a matter of fact, for some reason the same people who screw things up seem to not only get away with screwing stuff up, they seem to keep getting elected as well.

YUP!

HA! Please. Can we do that? 

Oh, we can answer that one too! Nothing.

It should be terrifying, but sadly there is at least half of our own country who not only want someone to control and rule over them, they vote for it over and over and it seems to be even worse in other parts of the Western world.

They will. They 100% will try it. The biggest question is: Has the United States become complacent and overrun with enough ignorance for them to get away with it? After seeing how many people stood by and just said 'Yes sir, No Sir' during COVID restrictions, we think the chances of it happening are too close for our comfort.

Who gets to decide what is 'misinformation' will the bureaucrats of truth admit when they got it wrong, will there be any consequences for labeling something incorrectly? These are questions that should be answered in a democratic society, but they will probably be ignored.

We want to get annoyed and be done with all of this tyrannical mess. We want to say whatever and walk away, but this IS heading to us as well and we have to try and keep from being complacent. Keep fighting guys. Even when we look around and see the rest of the world giving in to the insanity, we have to Fight, Fight, Fight.

