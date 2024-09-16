Martha Stewart, a Millionaire and Convicted Felon, Endorses Kamala Harris

Martha Stewart has now endorsed Kamala Harris. This should be no surprise since she is not known for making the best life decisions. She also endorsed Hillary in 2016.

The hypocrisy of the Left has no limits. Martha is a convicted felon and a millionaire and we have been assured by the Left that those things make her unfit for ANYTHING so the fact there were so many posts loving her for this endorsement says so much about them. We did not include all of the posts loving the endorsement because they became very boring after about the 20th one.

Martha Stewart endorses Kamala Harris for the 2024 election, citing her support for democracy and New York. https://t.co/2Qz95VmDQC — 94.9 TNT (@949TNT) September 16, 2024

Stewart shared she supports Harris because she wants a president “who doesn’t hate New York” and “doesn’t hate democracy.”https://t.co/tuwTwllKwl — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 13, 2024

Let's be honest, Trump loved New York and probably still does, but if a place decided to destroy her because of her political affiliations Stewart might hate them as well.

She will sway no one — Susan (@susanthereif) September 14, 2024

We agree. Nobody thinks Martha is moving the needle but we decided to write about it because some of the comments were funny and fabulous at pointing out the hypocrisy of the Left. :) You are welcome.

We have been told by by Democrats @BernieSanders @ewarren and the liberal Media for years that we have to hate millionaires and billionaires because they need to be brought down but apparently if you support Kamala Harris, you are forgiven. — Florida Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) September 16, 2024

BINGO! That whole 'rules for thee but not for me' thing is something the Left has perfected.

Only the extremely wealthy are free to support endless proxy wars, high prices, rising crime, and unsecured orders. — Great Plains Cat (@HeartlandRaised) September 14, 2024

She wants someone who 'doesn't hate democracy', yet supports the party that has canceled popular vote nominations two elections in a row? — Mousewrangler (@Mousewrangler2) September 14, 2024

So weird how they never seem to be able to reconcile what they say and what their party actually does. To be fair, they never have to reconcile it because nobody ever questions them about it especially not the mainstream media.

President Trump is a lifelong New Yorker from Queens. He doesn't hate NY. In fact he loves NY dearly and is very sad about what people like you have done to his hometown. — Marty L✌ (@SMaganaut) September 13, 2024

That's even dumber than most statements made by liberal Democrats, & that's saying something. FYI @realDonaldTrump is a native New Yorker, built his business in New York, & built a good chunk of the New York skyline. He loves New York, but hates what the left has done to it. — George Molé (@FintoFile) September 14, 2024

YUP! It is a pretty dumb statement and nobody can deny that Trump loved New York.

I used to feel bad for her. Maybe she needed more prison time. — DC Exile 🇺🇸 (@DC__Exile) September 13, 2024

We did too. We still feel a little bit bad for her, because she has obviously made some very poor choices in her life and there does not seem to be any hope for her to get smarter.

Wow! Martha Stewart is another legend endorsing #Kamala2024 Didn't see that one coming! https://t.co/fjdHR87lxW — AM 🌑🌘🌗🌖🌕🌔🌓 (@amshoo1) September 14, 2024

A legend? Really? That seems like a serious overreaction but for some reason it made us laugh. Imagine this person seeing the Martha endorsement and getting all excited and having lunch with a friend. 'DID YOU SEE THAT THE LADY WHO MAKES GREAT GINGERBREAD BASKETS AND WENT TO JAIL ENDORSED KAMALA!?!?!?' *snort*

We are sure team Trump was just in agony over not getting that endorsement. LOLOLOL!

That's funny. I want a president who doesn't hate flyover country and loves a Republic. (Not that this is an endorsement of a specific candidate, just my rule in general.) https://t.co/6bJ4B5ZGui — Dr. Heywood Floyd (@pissfinger) September 16, 2024

HA! Same, hopefully, a majority of American voters want that as well.

We promise to keep you up to date if any other convicted felon millionaires act like insane hypocrites and endorse Kamala but while we wait, we hope you make sure you get out and vote, and encourage at least one other person to vote (if they are voting Trump).

FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

