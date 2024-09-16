Politico Writes the Pounciest 'Republicans Pounce' EVER After Second Trump Assassination A...
Martha Stewart, a Millionaire and Convicted Felon, Endorses Kamala Harris

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:30 PM on September 16, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Martha Stewart has now endorsed Kamala Harris. This should be no surprise since she is not known for making the best life decisions. She also endorsed Hillary in 2016.

The hypocrisy of the Left has no limits. Martha is a convicted felon and a millionaire and we have been assured by the Left that those things make her unfit for ANYTHING so the fact there were so many posts loving her for this endorsement says so much about them. We did not include all of the posts loving the endorsement because they became very boring after about the 20th one.

Let's be honest, Trump loved New York and probably still does, but if a place decided to destroy her because of her political affiliations Stewart might hate them as well.

We agree. Nobody thinks Martha is moving the needle but we decided to write about it because some of the comments were funny and fabulous at pointing out the hypocrisy of the Left. :) You are welcome.

BINGO! That whole 'rules for thee but not for me' thing is something the Left has perfected.

So weird how they never seem to be able to reconcile what they say and what their party actually does. To be fair, they never have to reconcile it because nobody ever questions them about it especially not the mainstream media.

YUP! It is a pretty dumb statement and nobody can deny that Trump loved New York.

We did too. We still feel a little bit bad for her, because she has obviously made some very poor choices in her life and there does not seem to be any hope for her to get smarter.

A legend? Really? That seems like a serious overreaction but for some reason it made us laugh. Imagine this person seeing the Martha endorsement and getting all excited and having lunch with a friend. 'DID YOU SEE THAT THE LADY WHO MAKES GREAT GINGERBREAD BASKETS AND WENT TO JAIL ENDORSED KAMALA!?!?!?' *snort*

We are sure team Trump was just in agony over not getting that endorsement. LOLOLOL!

HA! Same, hopefully, a majority of American voters want that as well.

We promise to keep you up to date if any other convicted felon millionaires act like insane hypocrites and endorse Kamala but while we wait, we hope you make sure you get out and vote, and encourage at least one other person to vote (if they are voting Trump).

FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

