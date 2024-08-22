Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem...
Charles C.W. Cooke Counts the Ways Politico Serves Up 'Relentless, Unmitigated Propaganda'...
Sign Us Up for Some of That 'Oppression': Billionaire Oprah Winfrey Whines About...
Take It Somewhere Else!: Trump LAYS DOWN THE LAW Against a Woke Military...
Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Tim Walz Takes Another Shot at JD Vance Going to Yale
POLITICO Says Black Women See 'The Right White Man' in Tim Walz
IDF Recovers the Bodies of Six Israeli Hostages
Matt Walsh Brilliantly Trolls The DNC With Classic 90's Web Theme
Bill Clinton Praises Biden for Leaving (It Depends on What Your Definition of...
Walz Spokesperson Says He Occasionally Misspeaks, Unlike Liar Trump
Governed by Idiots: Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary 'Not Familiar' With Bureau of Labor St...
Newsweek: New Poll Shows Harris Leading Zero Battleground States
Kamala Harris Campaign Chair Says 'The American People Don’t Really Know Her That...

Newsom Expected to Sign Bill Approved by State Senate Committee to Allow 0 Down Home Loans for Illegals

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:00 AM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Do you guys remember when the housing bubble burst and the economy took a giant nose dive because people had been given loans and mortgages they could not afford and the Democrats tried to blame it all on George W. Bush even though he begged them for 6 years to fix Fanny and Freddy before the burst and the Democrats blocked him at every turn and even to this day still try to blame him for it?  Welp, if you don't, we do and we can see such a thing happening again.

Advertisement

Back then was the time when 'too big to fail' became an everyday media blitz and we the taxpayers paid to bail out all kinds of banks and money lenders. It seems a lot of Democrats did not learn their lesson during all of that because we DID bail everyone out and not states like California are passing INSANE housing programs under the guise of 'EQUITY'.

Yes, you read that right. NON-CITIZENS who are here ILLEGALLY are on track to own homes with 0 downpayment. It has already passed the State House and moved out of Committee in the Senate, where it is expected to pass, and Governor Newsom is expected to sign it. We honestly have no words for how wrong that is. But X users had plenty to say!

Probably more national support for that action than the crazy housing proposal.

Recommended

Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem Women at DNC Goes SOOO Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

YUP! Liberals are insane. They continue to totally rip off people who work hard and do things legally and never ever apologize for it, yet people continue to vote for them. No idea why the people of California continue to vote for their state to be a cesspool of corruption and homelessness but they keep doing it!

For real!

Seems like a horrible deal.

Same. We thought, how can that be a real thing, then we looked it up and it is ALL REAL and if it destroys California just like AB5, you can bet it will be coming to a Democrat Run house and Senate next! They seem to like taking really bad ideas from CA and passing them on to the whole republic. YAY US!

But honestly, when are people going to wake up? Sadly, we are beginning to think it is too late even if they suddenly start to get some common sense, turning back the dial on some of this nonsense might not be possible anymore.

Advertisement

All we can do is try. FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

========================================================================
RELATED: KEEP SHARP! Great Britain Requests Citizens Turn in Their ZOMBIE-Style Knives
Large X Account Asks What's Preventing You From Moving to London
Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC
SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX
Let Trump Be Trump! Trump Team Said To Be Bringing Back Corey Lewandowski
Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist
=======================================================================

Tags: CALIFORNIA CRISIS GAVIN NEWSOM HOMELESS HOMELESSNESS HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem Women at DNC Goes SOOO Wrong
Sam J.
Take It Somewhere Else!: Trump LAYS DOWN THE LAW Against a Woke Military in His Second Term
Grateful Calvin
Sign Us Up for Some of That 'Oppression': Billionaire Oprah Winfrey Whines About Income Inequality
Grateful Calvin
Charles C.W. Cooke Counts the Ways Politico Serves Up 'Relentless, Unmitigated Propaganda' for Dems
Doug P.
Matt Walsh Brilliantly Trolls The DNC With Classic 90's Web Theme
Amy
Governed by Idiots: Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary 'Not Familiar' With Bureau of Labor Statistics
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem Women at DNC Goes SOOO Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement