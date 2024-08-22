Newsom Expected to Sign Bill Approved by State Senate Committee to Allow 0 Down Home Loans for Illegals

Do you guys remember when the housing bubble burst and the economy took a giant nose dive because people had been given loans and mortgages they could not afford and the Democrats tried to blame it all on George W. Bush even though he begged them for 6 years to fix Fanny and Freddy before the burst and the Democrats blocked him at every turn and even to this day still try to blame him for it? Welp, if you don't, we do and we can see such a thing happening again.

Back then was the time when 'too big to fail' became an everyday media blitz and we the taxpayers paid to bail out all kinds of banks and money lenders. It seems a lot of Democrats did not learn their lesson during all of that because we DID bail everyone out and not states like California are passing INSANE housing programs under the guise of 'EQUITY'.

BREAKING: A California State Senate Committee has approved a bill to allow illegal migrants to buy homes with $0 down payments and 0% interest



The bill passed in the House and is expected to be approved by the Senate and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Two million illegals will… pic.twitter.com/I9mgrXdhPL — George (@BehizyTweets) August 21, 2024

Yes, you read that right. NON-CITIZENS who are here ILLEGALLY are on track to own homes with 0 downpayment. It has already passed the State House and moved out of Committee in the Senate, where it is expected to pass, and Governor Newsom is expected to sign it. We honestly have no words for how wrong that is. But X users had plenty to say!

Seriously just saw California off the rest of the continental U.S. and let them waste away on their own https://t.co/8kwGUu3XSA — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) August 22, 2024

Probably more national support for that action than the crazy housing proposal.

Unbelievable… read below 👇



On one hand, this is a (liberal) cure for homeless immigrants.



On the other hand, it’s a rip off of citizens longing for homes who have been paying taxes for years.



Californians: you had a chance to recall governor Newsom. Maybe it’s time to… https://t.co/DaszYfKH2e — The Biz Doc (@TomEllsworth) August 22, 2024

YUP! Liberals are insane. They continue to totally rip off people who work hard and do things legally and never ever apologize for it, yet people continue to vote for them. No idea why the people of California continue to vote for their state to be a cesspool of corruption and homelessness but they keep doing it!

Can one renounce citizenship, become an illegal , and then get on all them programs without leaving the house? (Asking for mi amigo.) — The Booth Project (@defrockedSpock) August 21, 2024

For real!

"Illegal Immigrants First" - Team Blue — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 21, 2024

They give Americans free abortions and vasectomies and give illegals free houses and college — George (@BehizyTweets) August 21, 2024

Seems like a horrible deal.

I thought, “this couldn’t be real”—but yeah, of course it is. https://t.co/vY0SesS1se https://t.co/uZCqWHJjuF — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) August 21, 2024

Same. We thought, how can that be a real thing, then we looked it up and it is ALL REAL and if it destroys California just like AB5, you can bet it will be coming to a Democrat Run house and Senate next! They seem to like taking really bad ideas from CA and passing them on to the whole republic. YAY US!

But honestly, when are people going to wake up? Sadly, we are beginning to think it is too late even if they suddenly start to get some common sense, turning back the dial on some of this nonsense might not be possible anymore.

All we can do is try. FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

