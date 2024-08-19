Large X Account Asks What's Preventing You From Moving to London and Hilarity Ensues

Least Surprising News EVER! Borrowers With Forgiven Student Loans Replaced Them With Other...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:10 PM on August 19, 2024
AngieArtist

Some days we need a little break from everything wrong in our own country just to focus on what is wrong with other countries and in America we tend to take great joy when things are bad in Great Britain so when we stumbled across a goldmine of funny replies to a large account asking 'What is preventing you from moving to London' we knew we had to share it with you, because we are givers that way. You are welcome in advance.

There are many reasons, particularly for America but let us give you the 'tea'. *wink*

Just a small thing, they might fix it. *cackle*

That could be a real problem for most Americans. We like being able to make fun of people in authority. That is sort of the way this site makes money! hahaha Nobody writing for Twitchy could live anywhere near London.

If you did not read that in the proper accent you need to go back and do it, it makes it 100 times more hilarious! Also, the burqa thing is not really that far-fetched. We are laughing, but it could easily happen in the next 5 - 10 years.

RIGHT!?!?! That is from the government! That is not just some random making fun of what could be or might happen. Good grief!

*SNORT* This writer is supposed to take a trip there later in the year and we are legitimately scared about our C profile. Maybe we should lock it down before we go or deactivate it for a bit. WE ARE NOT KIDDING!!!

Such a pesky little thing. People wonder why conservatives get so riled up when the people in government start talking about 'hate speech'. We see where that leads and we do not want it!

Welp, that wrapped it up in a nice little bow!

The best thing to come out of Great Britain ( we will encompass all of Great Britain since London is the capital) any way ... the best thing to come out of there is the fictional world of Harry Potter and The United States, since our people did begin there, we will say they get to play a small part in how awesome we are. They did give us the type of REBELS who would cross a frozen river to kill the enemy on Christmas night while they slept. Good Job on that GB, is it a crime if we call you Gb? We are going to anyway. GOOD JOB GB!!

===================================================================
