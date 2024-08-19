Large X Account Asks What's Preventing You From Moving to London and Hilarity Ensues

Some days we need a little break from everything wrong in our own country just to focus on what is wrong with other countries and in America we tend to take great joy when things are bad in Great Britain so when we stumbled across a goldmine of funny replies to a large account asking 'What is preventing you from moving to London' we knew we had to share it with you, because we are givers that way. You are welcome in advance.

Advertisement

What is preventing you from moving to London? pic.twitter.com/vqpbvmQ6g2 — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) August 18, 2024

There are many reasons, particularly for America but let us give you the 'tea'. *wink*

roaming gangs of a certain non British descent who could rob or kill me at any moment and the brit gov would not care,

also, being an American who will speak her mind and your police has now threatened — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) August 18, 2024

Just a small thing, they might fix it. *cackle*

That could be a real problem for most Americans. We like being able to make fun of people in authority. That is sort of the way this site makes money! hahaha Nobody writing for Twitchy could live anywhere near London.

Right! So this bloody tweet query didn't jolly well turn out as you'd expected, hey wot? Very well, stiff upper lip and all that rot! Btw, is there an office pool for predicting when burqas will be mandated for all female Brits? It's coming, you know? — DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) August 18, 2024

If you did not read that in the proper accent you need to go back and do it, it makes it 100 times more hilarious! Also, the burqa thing is not really that far-fetched. We are laughing, but it could easily happen in the next 5 - 10 years.

RIGHT!?!?! That is from the government! That is not just some random making fun of what could be or might happen. Good grief!

Getting arrested for tweets. https://t.co/dpJ7rZHvmB — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 18, 2024

I post meme's, so I'm an wanted war criminal there — Thraxis (@Thraxis72) August 18, 2024

I've never been there, but I'm pretty sure I have some open arrest warrants. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) August 19, 2024

*SNORT* This writer is supposed to take a trip there later in the year and we are legitimately scared about our C profile. Maybe we should lock it down before we go or deactivate it for a bit. WE ARE NOT KIDDING!!!

No Free Speech, for starters. — Susan (@Suzzzzeee1) August 18, 2024

Such a pesky little thing. People wonder why conservatives get so riled up when the people in government start talking about 'hate speech'. We see where that leads and we do not want it!

A dislike of being stabbed repeatedly against my will and then seeing my attacker dodge a prison sentence so the regime can lock up someone who tweeted some thoughts instead. https://t.co/yqAD3zd5Zc — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) August 19, 2024

Welp, that wrapped it up in a nice little bow!

The best thing to come out of Great Britain ( we will encompass all of Great Britain since London is the capital) any way ... the best thing to come out of there is the fictional world of Harry Potter and The United States, since our people did begin there, we will say they get to play a small part in how awesome we are. They did give us the type of REBELS who would cross a frozen river to kill the enemy on Christmas night while they slept. Good Job on that GB, is it a crime if we call you Gb? We are going to anyway. GOOD JOB GB!!

Advertisement

===================================================================

RELATED: Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC

SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX

Let Trump Be Trump! Trump Team Said To Be Bringing Back Corey Lewandowski

Elon Musk Reaches Master-Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video

Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist

====================================================================