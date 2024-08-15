SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX

It will come as no real shocker that Kamala Harris has agreed to 2 of the 3 proposed debates and the one she has ducked out of is the one hosted by FOX. Why would she do that? Because she knows they would actually ask her real questions and maybe not cover for her the whole time? WE ARE SHOCKED!

BREAKING: The Harris campaign just released a statement agreeing to participate just two of the three presidential debates President Trump challenged Kamala to and one of the two VP debates JD Vance challenged Walz to. pic.twitter.com/SRdA7hVjve — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2024

They only agreed to one of the Vice President debates. That could not be because Walz and his lies may not be able to cover for more than one could it?

Will come as no surprise that Kamala is ducking out of the September 4 debate on Fox moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.



Too scared to debate on the most watched cable news network in America. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2024

We here at Twitchy are all in complete shock she is skipping the Fox debate. Our jaws were on the floor. *sarcasm font*

I will bet you she is being coached on how to answer very specific questions that the moderators will give to Kamala ahead of time or that Kamala’s team will give to the moderators of these debates.



Kamala‘s team knows Fox News will not play that game with them. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) August 15, 2024

You know it! We bet they are trying to find a way to work in her saying 'I'm Speaking' as well.

If she does not appear, Trump should still and the debate should permit his team to wheel out a screen & simply play selected clips of her past policy positions and statements in response to the questions. — Agathatopian (@MagisFuturum) August 15, 2024

PLEASE LET THIS HAPPEN FOR THE FOX DEBATE!!!!

Too scared when she doesn't get the questions in advance, as she surely will at the other two (and Trump won't)... — Jaap Titulaer (@JaapTitulaer) August 15, 2024

The sad thing is we all know that is true, but most people will not care and try to act like it isn't true. The good news is that Trump knows the moderators are biased and he and his team can pretty much guess what will be asked and know how to combat it as well. It does not always pay to be predictable sycophants. We hope it works against them this time.

Put another way, Harris agrees to fewer debates than Biden did.



I thought she was this killer Prosecutor? https://t.co/kZ072InFx2 — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) August 15, 2024

Ouch. Trump team should really try to frame it that way. It sounds much more like the Harris team are a bunch of scaredy cats.

We all know the 'moderators' will try their best to cover up for Harris and Walz, but Team Trump knows that too so hopefully they go in with that knowledge and find places to define Both Harris and Walz and their practically communist policies. We will be watching, hopefully, the rest of America can learn what Kamala really stands for when they see it for themselves as well.

