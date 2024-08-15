Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing...
Montana Supreme Court -- Yes, MONTANA -- Rules Minors Don't Need Parental Consent...
Victim of Coup Calls Vice President Harris an 'Incredible Partner' at Rally
Despicable UCLA Appeals to Ninth Circuit So They Can Allow Antisemitism on Campus...
President Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump to ‘Get a Job’ (President, Maybe?)
Big Whoop: Gavin Newsom Brags About Tackling Organized Retail Theft, Gets CLOBBERED by...
It's the Biden-HARRIS Administration: Politico's Mad Trump Is Reminding Voters Who's Runni...
BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing...
TMZ Reports Several People, Including a Doctor, ARRESTED in Connection to Matthew Perry's...
Biden Has NO Intention of Untethering Kamala Harris From 'Bidenomics' and PASS THE...
Toothbrush Troll David Leavitt SCHOOLED for Claiming GOP Doesn't Want Kids Learning to...
Kamala's Border Crisis: Illegal Alien Who Raped Maryland Woman Has 20-Year Sentenced Reduc...
'MAGA IS A CULT' Screech the Old Cat Ladies (Dudes?) Singing Creepy 'Folk...
LYING HACK Ron Filipkowski Says Video of Josh Hawley Offering to Debate on...

SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:30 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It will come as no real shocker that Kamala Harris has agreed to 2 of the 3 proposed debates and the one she has ducked out of is the one hosted by FOX. Why would she do that? Because she knows they would actually ask her real questions and maybe not cover for her the whole time?  WE ARE SHOCKED!

Advertisement

They only agreed to one of the Vice President debates. That could not be because Walz and his lies may not be able to cover for more than one could it?

We here at Twitchy are all in complete shock she is skipping the Fox debate. Our jaws were on the floor. *sarcasm font*

You know it! We bet they are trying to find a way to work in her saying 'I'm Speaking' as well.

Recommended

Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

PLEASE LET THIS HAPPEN FOR THE FOX DEBATE!!!!

The sad thing is we all know that is true, but most people will not care and try to act like it isn't true. The good news is that Trump knows the moderators are biased and he and his team can pretty much guess what will be asked and know how to combat it as well. It does not always pay to be predictable sycophants. We hope it works against them this time.

Ouch. Trump team should really try to frame it that way. It sounds much more like the Harris team are a bunch of scaredy cats.

We all know the 'moderators' will try their best to cover up for Harris and Walz, but Team Trump knows that too so hopefully they go in with that knowledge and find places to define Both Harris and Walz and their practically communist policies. We will be watching, hopefully, the rest of America can learn what Kamala really stands for when they see it for themselves as well.

Advertisement

========================================================================
RELATED: Let Trump Be Trump! Trump Team Said to Be Bringing Back Corey Lewandowski
Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video
Barbra Streisand Proves She Has ZERO Self-Awareness
Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist
John Harwood Hilariously Tries to Defend Kamala's Prisoner Exchange 'Word Salad'
BREAKDANCING Becomes an Official Olympic Sport
=========================================================================

Tags: DEBATE DEBATES KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit
Grateful Calvin
BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie
Sam J.
Big Whoop: Gavin Newsom Brags About Tackling Organized Retail Theft, Gets CLOBBERED by Math Instead
Amy Curtis
Despicable UCLA Appeals to Ninth Circuit So They Can Allow Antisemitism on Campus This Fall
Amy Curtis
Toothbrush Troll David Leavitt SCHOOLED for Claiming GOP Doesn't Want Kids Learning to Read or Write
Sam J.
Montana Supreme Court -- Yes, MONTANA -- Rules Minors Don't Need Parental Consent for Abortion
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit Grateful Calvin
Advertisement