Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC

The Democratic Party has its National Convention in Chicago starting on Monday, August 19th. Ahead of the convention, it seems they are expecting a lot of anti-Israel / Antifa Protestors gathering along with a surge of Illegal aliens. You all will recall the Democrats were also famously behind the entire 'Defund The Police' movement. It looks like with all of the chaos predicted over 1000 officers have gone to medical including Commander Yakimba Phillips, head of Chicago's 2nd district, with his claim reportedly being PTSD.

Advertisement

A few more CPD hit medical today. The number now on the list exceeds 1,000 officers.



New to the list is Cmdr. Yakimba Phillips, who is the boss in CPD's 2nd District.



We're told Cmdr. Phillips is claiming "PTSD." — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) August 17, 2024

Who would want to put their life on the line knowing how officers have been treated even in the best of circumstances and much less people when the people they are supposed to protect 'Led the charge' to defund them and are probably responsible for some of the horrid working conditions they have been facing? We are not implying that is the ONLY reason so many have suddenly become ill. We are simply saying it could have been a small piece of the pie.

Over 1,000 Chicago Police officers have reportedly gone to medical over the weekend, including Commander Yakimba Phillips (claiming PTSD), who is the boss of Chicago Police’s 2nd District. — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) August 18, 2024

The intelligence gathered so far is solid is good enough that over a 1,000 Chicago PD officers have already called off sick. https://t.co/gIvmlJ09zU — Ben Ruston Jr (@BenRuston1) August 18, 2024

Why would the people that the Democrats have allowed to destroy and terrorize college campuses and large cities since the summer of ' Fiery but mostly peaceful' protests want to cause chaos at the convention for the party that loves them? Seems the answer is the same as it has always been, you can never be far enough Left for the Faction of Democrat voters who seem to be the loudest.

1,000 Chicago Police officers have taken medical leave before the convention. This further depletes an already tired, demoralize, and weakened department. It's so bad leadership at the highest levels have abandoned their troops. https://t.co/O54Xmqb09A — Ruralman™ (@IAmRuralman) August 18, 2024

There is no reason to frame it as if they have abandoned anyone! It looks to us that they know what is coming and have not been given the tools to do the job they are being asked to do. Democrats might finally have to acknowledge the consequences of their rhetoric and actions.

We do not want anyone to be in harm's way but that may be impossible. So many angry people in one place without a police force with proper tools and authority to keep the peace is pretty scary.

It's going to be a sh!t show in Chicago. Just read that thousands of Chicago police are calling in sick already. 🍿 https://t.co/ayC7gSqN1X — Think Big (@HeatherCsWife) August 18, 2024

I like how ho-hum it is that businesses in Chicago are boarding up for the DNC. Like it’s not even news. We’ve just accepted that it’s a normal part of life that whenever the left might be mad about something they get to smash stuff if they want to. pic.twitter.com/xs5RV2gBT1 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2024

Advertisement

What are they expecting at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago? pic.twitter.com/qOtJp7fpiu — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 18, 2024

Yep, you are seeing Democrats putting walls around the convention area. The same Democrats who say walls don't work.

While we do not wish for anyone to get hurt, the fact the Democrats may finally have to face some of what they created is not the worst news we ever heard.

They propped up the protestors and made them think they were invincible and could get what they wanted if they destroyed enough stuff and screamed enough.

Democrats with Harris in the driver’s seat as 'border czar' created a mess with the number of illegal aliens inside the country so they could gather in a group in a 'sanctuary city' like Chicago.

Democrats, again with people like Kamala, supported defunding police departments.

With all of that, if Democrats get a convention that is annoying and forces them to yell over some fiery but mostly peaceful groups of people, we are not mad about it. (Again, we do not wish for anyone to get hurt.)

===============================================================

RELATED: SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX

Let Trump Be Trump! Trump Team Said To Be Bringing Back Corey Lewandowski

Elon Musk Reaches Master-Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video

Barbra Streisand Proves She Has ZERO Self-Awareness

Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist

================================================================