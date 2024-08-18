Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC

Biden Admits What We All Knew: His 'Inflation Reduction Act' Was a Massive...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  2:15 PM on August 18, 2024
AngieArtist

The Democratic Party has its National Convention in Chicago starting on Monday, August 19th. Ahead of the convention, it seems they are expecting a lot of anti-Israel / Antifa Protestors gathering along with a surge of Illegal aliens. You all will recall the Democrats were also famously behind the entire 'Defund The Police' movement. It looks like with all of the chaos predicted over 1000 officers have gone to medical including Commander Yakimba Phillips, head of Chicago's 2nd district, with his claim reportedly being PTSD.

Who would want to put their life on the line knowing how officers have been treated even in the best of circumstances and much less people when the people they are supposed to protect 'Led the charge' to defund them and are probably responsible for some of the horrid working conditions they have been facing? We are not implying that is the ONLY reason so many have suddenly become ill. We are simply saying it could have been a small piece of the pie.

Why would the people that the Democrats have allowed to destroy and terrorize college campuses and large cities since the summer of ' Fiery but mostly peaceful' protests want to cause chaos at the convention for the party that loves them? Seems the answer is the same as it has always been, you can never be far enough Left for the Faction of Democrat voters who seem to be the loudest.

There is no reason to frame it as if they have abandoned anyone! It looks to us that they know what is coming and have not been given the tools to do the job they are being asked to do. Democrats might finally have to acknowledge the consequences of their rhetoric and actions.

We do not want anyone to be in harm's way but that may be impossible. So many angry people in one place without a police force with proper tools and authority to keep the peace is pretty scary.

Yep, you are seeing Democrats putting walls around the convention area. The same Democrats who say walls don't work.

While we do not wish for anyone to get hurt, the fact the Democrats may finally have to face some of what they created is not the worst news we ever heard.

They propped up the protestors and made them think they were invincible and could get what they wanted if they destroyed enough stuff and screamed enough.

Democrats with Harris in the driver’s seat as 'border czar'  created a mess with the number of illegal aliens inside the country so they could gather in a group in a 'sanctuary city' like Chicago.

Democrats, again with people like Kamala, supported defunding police departments.

With all of that, if Democrats get a convention that is annoying and forces them to yell over some fiery but mostly peaceful groups of people, we are not mad about it.  (Again, we do not wish for anyone to get hurt.)

===============================================================
================================================================

