KEEP SHARP! Great Britain Requests Citizens Turn in Their ZOMBIE-Style Knives and Machetes

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:00 PM on August 19, 2024
meme

What the heck is a Zombie-style knife is not a question we ever thought we would have to ask in the course of doing our job but here we are asking it because Great Britain cannot seem to get their act together! We told you earlier about the account asking what is preventing you from moving to London, and welp, it is stuff like this for starters!

Yep, you read that correctly, they are starting a voluntary surrender of those 'dangerous weapons' ahead of the ban. If citizens turn them in EARLY before the ban there will be no repercussions. WHAT IN THE WORLD HAS HAPPENED ACROSS THE POND!!?! They have just gone authoritarian nutters and there is probably no way to turn back at this point

The article has a little piece at the end where they beg people to help the police to bring knife crime to an end - FOR THE CHILDREN!

'We cannot do this alone, political, policing and community leaders must work together to bring the knife crime epidemic to an end and offer a better future for our young people.'

Really? Knife crime is happening bc they took away the ability to get guns, do they not think people who want to attack other people are not going to find different ways to do it? A butter knife or a steak knife can work in a bind, or get behind the wheel of a car and roll on through. If someone kills a person with a vehicle is it then called a ZOMBIE-LIKE vehicle?

The people in the comments from the area were not even asking WHAT A ZOMBIE KNIFE WAS! This is how we know they are lost. They are seeking exemptions and further instruction, nobody is just saying forget that, all of you are crazy.

Liam ... If it can be defined as a zombie knife and taken off the wall, it is nothing but dangerous and that should not be confused with decorative just because they both start with D!

At least Danny was being realistic. He knows that rules are for the plebs and those of the higher class and in parliament shall pay no attention to such things.

Jules, the police are not needed in the streets, they are needed to comb X for mean memes! How dare you think they should be on the street protecting you from crime!

Good job Stu, we were thrilled to see someone from the country saying it was stupid. THERE MIGHT BE HOPE!

Can they have unsharp Zombie knives and machetes if they promise not to stab or behead anyone with them? All we know for sure is that the entire UK seems to have a 'tyrannical government' problem!

If you are heading there anytime soon keep sharp!

Wait no, DO NOT KEEP SHARP! That is illegal. *wink*

