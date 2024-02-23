'Take the L, Bro': 'Professor' Doubles Down After Community Notes Crushes His Attempt to Dunk on Trump

We here at Twitchy specialize in finding the dumbest people on social media so YOU our wonderful readers can point, laugh, and be happy knowing you are smarter than at least 50% of the world's population and most likely smarter than 95% of the people on social media. YAY YOU!

Because we love you so much we are going to tell you all about a 'PROFESSOR' who had a no-good, horrible, very bad post and got X's 'Community Notes' involved. It does not end there but we will tell you about the glorious ending a little later.

According to Trump, russia defeated Hitler?! The ignorance and stupidity of this man has no bounds. pic.twitter.com/GTo8ldzs1L — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦 (@rshereme) February 22, 2024

Ummm ... We hope he is not a history professor. His bio says he is an economist so maybe he knows more about money than history. We doubt it but we can only hope that is the case for his students who are paying money to go to Case Western Reserve University.

Here is that glorious community note.

LOVE IT! People were all over the post telling the man he was WRONG.

This is the dumbest thing you'll see all week.. Russia 100% defeated the Germans from the other side, and met us in the middle..



What a moronic take.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 22, 2024

All week? It has to be at least the dumbest of the month. It is 2024 and we live in really dumb times, but we still think it holds the title for all of January and February.

THEY MADE A QUOTE IMAGE. We did not know that account even existed but we are here for it.

Professor community noted 😂😭



These university types have got to just despise CN and the simultaneous (and directly related!) downfall of their beloved snopes 😂 — Oculus Reparo 🤓 (@PFlat2) February 23, 2024

You know they despise it because they get called out on the dumb stuff quicker than ever before and people actually see the notes and lies now. Community Notes is the best thing Elon has done for Twitter (X).

Does @CWRU know you don’t know history at all & should be embarrassed their “professor” got @CommunityNotes ? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 23, 2024

They should be embarrassed but higher education is filled with leftists and they will just ignore it but we won't. We will be pointing and laughing.

Isn’t that true, though? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 22, 2024

You can still delete this. — Willem F. Thayer (@WillemFThayer) February 22, 2024

Narrator: He did NOT delete the post.

'Professor' Sheremeta doubled down making a QUote Tweet with additional tweets to support his claims.

My post about Trump’s ignorant and stupid comment that “russia defeated Hitler” went viral. One thing that surprised me is how many brainwashed people still believe in this myth. No, it was not russia who defeated Hitler.



1/n https://t.co/bQdu3jZ3YB — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦 (@rshereme) February 23, 2024

The best part of this secondary post is that he was Community Noted AGAIN! BWAHAHAHAHAHA

Here are his supporting posts:

1/ First, the Soviet Union included, not only russia, but another 14 countries. Ukraine alone lost over 8 million people in WW2. As a percentage of population, Belorussia lost 25% and Ukraine 16% of its population, while russia only 12%. — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦 (@rshereme) February 23, 2024

2/ Second, just because the Soviet Union had the most causalities, doesn’t mean that they won the war. The reason Soviets had such large casualties is because they used people as cannon folder. Something russia is still doing today. — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦 (@rshereme) February 23, 2024

3/ Third, the Red Army was poorly equipped and heavily relied on the US support. Through the lendlease, the US has provided over 400,000 trucks, 14,000 airplanes, 13,000 tanks, and more. — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦 (@rshereme) February 23, 2024

4/ Forth, Nazis were defeated only after the second front was open. Nazis had to fight against the US, UK, and all their allies.



So, it is plain stupid to attribute victory over Hitler to russia. — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦 (@rshereme) February 23, 2024

Here is Community Note #2:

*SNORT* Community Notes deserve an award. They just keep putting that 'Professor' in his place.

Dude. I’m from the Cleveland area.

Delete this before you embarrass us further.

Hey @CWRU, come get your guy. — Tandy (@dantypo) February 23, 2024

We are convinced he does not feel embarrassment at all or he would not have doubled down, to begin with. Just in case he does decide to come to his senses and delete it, we do have screenshots so It can live FOREVER! MUWAHAHAHA

There must be a run on shovels somewhere considering how deep you keep digging. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 23, 2024

We are all going to need shovels to dig our graves because he is killing us.

The Russians were instrumental in defeating Hitler, Roman. Take the L, bro. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 23, 2024

We can hear him screaming to his phone 'NEVER!!!!'

EL-OH-EL!

So instead of taking the “L” with the ratio and community notes you’re doubling down to embarrass @CWRU & yourself again with another ratio AND another community notes fact drop — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 23, 2024

That is EXACTLY what happened. Luckily you have us here to put it all in one little article and you don't even have to search for the tweets on his profile page. YAY US! BOO Roman!

Roman, we know everyone is telling you to stop and take the L. We just want to tell you to NEVER stop. You can convince people, you just need to post the same thing again. At least 5 more posts with community notes should fix it. * wink*

