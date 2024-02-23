'Take the L, Bro': 'Professor' Doubles Down After Community Notes Crushes His Attempt to Dunk on Trump

Protect and Serve? FBI Agent Charged With Stealing From Homes While Executing Search...
Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today and Stop the Censors From BURYING Conservative Media
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:30 PM on February 23, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We here at Twitchy specialize in finding the dumbest people on social media so YOU our wonderful readers can point, laugh, and be happy knowing you are smarter than at least 50% of the world's population and most likely smarter than 95% of the people on social media. YAY YOU!

Advertisement

Because we love you so much we are going to tell you all about a 'PROFESSOR' who had a no-good, horrible, very bad post and got X's 'Community Notes' involved. It does not end there but we will tell you about the glorious ending a little later.

Ummm ... We hope he is not a history professor. His bio says he is an economist so maybe he knows more about money than history. We doubt it but we can only hope that is the case for his students who are paying money to go to Case Western Reserve University.

Here is that glorious community note.

LOVE IT! People were all over the post telling the man he was WRONG.

All week? It has to be at least the dumbest of the month. It is 2024 and we live in really dumb times, but we still think it holds the title for all of January and February.

THEY MADE A QUOTE IMAGE. We did not know that account even existed but we are here for it.

You know they despise it because they get called out on the dumb stuff quicker than ever before and people actually see the notes and lies now. Community Notes is the best thing Elon has done for Twitter (X).

They should be embarrassed but higher education is filled with leftists and they will just ignore it but we won't. We will be pointing and laughing.

Narrator: He did NOT delete the post.

'Professor' Sheremeta doubled down making a QUote Tweet with additional tweets to support his claims.

The best part of this secondary post is that he was Community Noted AGAIN! BWAHAHAHAHAHA

Here are his supporting posts:

Here is Community Note #2:

*SNORT* Community Notes deserve an award. They just keep putting that 'Professor' in his place.

We are convinced he does not feel embarrassment at all or he would not have doubled down, to begin with. Just in case he does decide to come to his senses and delete it, we do have screenshots so It can live FOREVER! MUWAHAHAHA

We are all going to need shovels to dig our graves because he is killing us.

We can hear him screaming to his phone 'NEVER!!!!'
EL-OH-EL!

That is EXACTLY what happened. Luckily you have us here to put it all in one little article and you don't even have to search for the tweets on his profile page. YAY US! BOO Roman!

Roman, we know everyone is telling you to stop and take the L. We just want to tell you to NEVER stop. You can convince people, you just need to post the same thing again. At least 5 more posts with community notes should fix it. * wink*

