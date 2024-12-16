ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Trump Says He's Suing Pollster Ann Selzer and '60 Minutes', Citing Fraud

Fresh off his victory in a defamation suit against ABC News, president-elect Donald Trump has set his sights on other outlets, including now-retired pollster Ann Selzer and CBS's '60 Minutes.'

Advertisement

Selzer -- who released a poll right before the election showing Kamala Harris up by three points in Iowa -- vehemently denied claims she intentionally interfered with the election.

Meanwhile, '60 Minutes' stands by their deceptively edited interview with Kamala, and refuses to release the transcripts of the interview.

JUST IN: Donald Trump announces he is launching a lawsuit against pollster Ann Selzer for allegedly rigging her Iowa poll to influence the 2024 election.



Trump also announced that he would be suing 60 Minutes for editing Kamala Harris' answers.



"In my opinion, it was fraud, and… pic.twitter.com/xq6rqdb3Ro — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 16, 2024

He's not wrong.

He shouldn't have to sue to get the media to do its job. But since they'd rather smear him than engage in actual journalism, here we are.

Does he have a case? We'll see.

Donald Trump needs to teach the Marxist media a very painful lesson about its disinformation ops — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 16, 2024

Yes, he does.

When they're broke, maybe they'll learn.

I hope she gets the sht sued out of her.



Polls have been used to alter public opinion and have lost their way. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 16, 2024

This.

Time to start hitting back. For far too long the right has stood back and watched the left use lawfare to bully and intimidate.



Time for a change. — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) December 16, 2024

The Left doesn't hesitate to sue whenever they don't get their way, so it's time to start playing by their rules.

The 60 minutes edit was appalling. MSM doesn't realize this, but if they'd just stick to the unedited facts they may not be losing viewership and relevance at such an incredible rate. — Old Wolf (@LoboViejoWI) December 16, 2024

But being honest might help Trump.

Can't have that.

The purpose of polls is to influence the electorate. They rarely provide an honest evaluation of the intent of the voters. That's why campaigns have internal polls that often look very different. — Richard de los Santos (@ZeusRadls) December 16, 2024

And the internal polling for the Democrats never had Kamala ahead.

More conservative groups need to follow Trump’s example.



Sue them all.



Either we fix the courts in this country, or start using them against the enemy. https://t.co/F6cRP8Hmth pic.twitter.com/VKB2jQGl4A — Joshua Fontanilla (@joshfontanilla) December 16, 2024

THIS.

News organizations could have prepared for Trump by not blatantly defaming him and lying all the time, but they chose not to. Now they can burn. https://t.co/BYAwtheb0I — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) December 16, 2024

Advertisement

B-b-b-but Orange Man BAD!

It was absolutely fraud. Voters saw it for what it was but there was a lot of mass media hysteria, making it look like Trump was going to lose, and if that's not interference, I don't know what is. https://t.co/gz7clU3eCr — American Roar (@RoarShar6064) December 16, 2024

Discovery would be interesting.

Please don’t stop, I believe MSNBC owes you for their latest lies. https://t.co/H8RynA3CbB — Just a guy 🇺🇸 (@Chuckblades_) December 16, 2024

It's very hard to keep up with the lies these days.

If the media isn't held accountable for their constant lying, they won't stop. Trump is taking on their bulls**t and they should be panicking. Of course, they could always start telling the truth. Elections have consequences. https://t.co/9CzBnRWNT3 — JQAgrandma (@JqAgrandma) December 16, 2024

They'll never tell the truth.