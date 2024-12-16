Despicable: Damning Thread Shows How Consulting Firm McKinsey Fueled Opioid Crisis, Worked...
Madison Police Say Shooter Was a Teenager Who Attended the School; Three Dead
Oh, So NOW a Weaponized IRS Is a Bad Thing? Billionaire Fears Trump...
Senate Democrats Seek to Disenfranchise Millions, Introduce Bill to Abolish Electoral Coll...
EL OH EL! Lyin' Biden Laughably Claims He Ran a 'Scandal Free' Campaign...
WHOA and 'JUST IN': Justin Trudeau Considering Resigning According to CTV News
Adam Schiff-For-Brains Sweats BULLETS Making These Claims About His Work on the J6...
VIP
For a Guy Who Supposedly Bailed on X, Keith Olbermann Sure Runs His...
Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar Seems Proud of This 'Power Photo' With Face the...
OOF! Harry Sisson and His Fruity Drink Learn the Hard Way You Do...
Gender Affirming Care Getting Worldwide Examination
BREAKING: At Least Five People Shot at Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin
We Are SOOO Back! Trump Puts Reporter In His PLACE With PERFECT Comeback...
'Better Off Saying What It Is': Trump Says Biden Admin Won't Divulge What's...

ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Trump Says He's Suing Pollster Ann Selzer and '60 Minutes', Citing Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Fresh off his victory in a defamation suit against ABC News, president-elect Donald Trump has set his sights on other outlets, including now-retired pollster Ann Selzer and CBS's '60 Minutes.'

Advertisement

Selzer -- who released a poll right before the election showing Kamala Harris up by three points in Iowa -- vehemently denied claims she intentionally interfered with the election.

Meanwhile, '60 Minutes' stands by their deceptively edited interview with Kamala, and refuses to release the transcripts of the interview.

He's not wrong.

He shouldn't have to sue to get the media to do its job. But since they'd rather smear him than engage in actual journalism, here we are.

Does he have a case? We'll see.

Yes, he does.

When they're broke, maybe they'll learn.

This.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The Left doesn't hesitate to sue whenever they don't get their way, so it's time to start playing by their rules.

But being honest might help Trump.

Can't have that.

And the internal polling for the Democrats never had Kamala ahead.

THIS.

Advertisement

B-b-b-but Orange Man BAD!

Discovery would be interesting.

It's very hard to keep up with the lies these days.

They'll never tell the truth.

Tags: 60 MINUTES DONALD TRUMP FRAUD LAWSUIT POLLING ELECTION INTERFERENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oh, So NOW a Weaponized IRS Is a Bad Thing? Billionaire Fears Trump IRS Will Audit Him for Kamala Support
Amy Curtis
Senate Democrats Seek to Disenfranchise Millions, Introduce Bill to Abolish Electoral College
Amy Curtis
Madison Police Say Shooter Was a Teenager Who Attended the School; Three Dead
Brett T.
OOF! Harry Sisson and His Fruity Drink Learn the Hard Way You Do NOT Make Up Lies About Trump Supporters
Sam J.
Adam Schiff-For-Brains Sweats BULLETS Making These Claims About His Work on the J6 Committee (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement