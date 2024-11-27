We ALL Knew: Staffers FINALLY Admit Harris Campaign Internal Polling NEVER Had Her Ahead of Trump

This writer is, well, a writer. She has a background and degrees in English and nursing but no formal political experiences. That being said, she was one of the people who said that Donald Trump was going to win this election, despite the polls and media fawning.

It came down not to the poll data but an exercise in logic: Joe Biden was ousted from the campaign because he was going to lose, and what did Kamala Harris do differently than Joe Biden to move the campaign needle? The answer was nothing, and the campaign didn't act like one that was winning. The big giveaway was the Kamala campaign reaching out to reliably Democrat voter blocs while Donald Trump was making appearances in bluer areas, as this writer mentioned here.

And now that the election is over, it's okay for the former Kamala campaign staffers to admit what this writer (and many others) knew all along: she was never going to win.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris campaign aides are now saying that internal polling never actually had her ahead of Donald Trump. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) November 26, 2024

Least surprising revelation of this campaign cycle, frankly.

WTAF! https://t.co/oJOBWWoQyX — Joel Weingart (@JoelWeingart_) November 26, 2024

More from Huffpost:

And she might not have had much chance of winning anyway, given the deficit she inherited from Biden when he dropped out of the race in July. 'We were hopeful. I don’t know how optimistic we were, but we thought, OK, this is tied, and if a couple things break our way [we could win],' David Plouffe, a senior adviser to the campaign, said Tuesday on the 'Pod Save America' podcast in a joint interview with fellow Harris campaign alums Jen O’Malley Dillon, Quentin Fulks and Stephanie Cutter. Plouffe said the campaign’s internal polling never had Harris ahead of Trump. 'We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,' he said. 'I think it surprised people, because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.'

Internal polling was always negative.

The True ET Analyzers never bought the idea that Kamala is 'brat' and that it was the summer of 'joy & vibe' pic.twitter.com/afFTZZGc6C — Joel Weingart (@JoelWeingart_) November 26, 2024

The campaign wasn't 'brat' or 'joy', but it was a whole bunch of cringe.

An open primary would've avoided a lot of issues but Dems wanted to play identity politics + were afraid that there won't be time to campaign/and a primary can also be nasty pic.twitter.com/sL8f33OW2f — Joel Weingart (@JoelWeingart_) November 26, 2024

And Kamala wouldn't have been the nominee if they'd done a primary.

I'm no MAGA guy, but the Media lied to us. I've long had healthy skepticism towards them, but after their behavior these past years, I will never trust them again. https://t.co/KvUDmIBP8k — Luis Segarra (@LuisSeg7) November 26, 2024

They don't deserve our trust.

So either they were lying to the media, or the media was lying. https://t.co/JaJExEd1Mx — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) November 27, 2024

Probably a little of both, frankly.

"Plouffe said the campaign’s internal polling NEVER HAD HER AHEAD OF TRUMP." https://t.co/CEs7W5qU4u pic.twitter.com/E0buh6imHC — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 27, 2024

That was soooo much cope.

You mean, internally, it looked something like - this? https://t.co/iGKub3d6iE pic.twitter.com/2dbmP92Es1 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 27, 2024

Oh look. Rasmussen was right.