We ALL Knew: Staffers FINALLY Admit Harris Campaign Internal Polling NEVER Had Her Ahead of Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 27, 2024
Twitchy/SJ

This writer is, well, a writer. She has a background and degrees in English and nursing but no formal political experiences. That being said, she was one of the people who said that Donald Trump was going to win this election, despite the polls and media fawning. 

It came down not to the poll data but an exercise in logic: Joe Biden was ousted from the campaign because he was going to lose, and what did Kamala Harris do differently than Joe Biden to move the campaign needle? The answer was nothing, and the campaign didn't act like one that was winning. The big giveaway was the Kamala campaign reaching out to reliably Democrat voter blocs while Donald Trump was making appearances in bluer areas, as this writer mentioned here.

And now that the election is over, it's okay for the former Kamala campaign staffers to admit what this writer (and many others) knew all along: she was never going to win.

Least surprising revelation of this campaign cycle, frankly.

More from Huffpost:

And she might not have had much chance of winning anyway, given the deficit she inherited from Biden when he dropped out of the race in July.

'We were hopeful. I don’t know how optimistic we were, but we thought, OK, this is tied, and if a couple things break our way [we could win],' David Plouffe, a senior adviser to the campaign, said Tuesday on the 'Pod Save America' podcast in a joint interview with fellow Harris campaign alums Jen O’Malley Dillon, Quentin Fulks and Stephanie Cutter.

Plouffe said the campaign’s internal polling never had Harris ahead of Trump.

'We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,' he said. 'I think it surprised people, because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.'

Internal polling was always negative.

The campaign wasn't 'brat' or 'joy', but it was a whole bunch of cringe.

And Kamala wouldn't have been the nominee if they'd done a primary.

They don't deserve our trust.

Probably a little of both, frankly.

That was soooo much cope.

Oh look. Rasmussen was right.

