Dairy State Dispatch: Trump Sees Blue Wall Weakness, Will Campaign in WI With Former Packer QB Favre

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File

We told you the other day that there are cracks in Kamala Harris' much-needed blue wall. Insiders are warning the wall may give way, leading to Donald Trump winning states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. 

Clearly, the Trump campaign thinks this is solid information, because he's returning to Wisconsin and pulling out the big guns: former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

More from The Hill:

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is set to campaign with former President Trump in the critical swing state of Wisconsin next week. 

Trump’s campaign said that the Hall of Fame former NFL player will be a “special guest” speaker when Trump visits Green Bay, Wisc., on Oct. 30, less than a week before Election Day. 

Favre and the former president are set to address Trump’s supporters at 6 p.m. local time at the Resch Center, an arena located in Ashwaubenon, a suburb of Green Bay. 

Next week, Trump will also make a campaign stop in Milwaukee while his counterpart, Vice President Harris, will be doing a rally in Madison.

This writer wants to point out something more significant than Favre's appearance.

Trump is going to Green Bay, in Brown County. Green Bay is a blue city in a light blue to red county. Trump won Brown in 2016, but lost the city of Green Bay to Biden (along with 3.7% points) in 2020.

He's also going to Milwaukee. Which is royal blue.

Kamala Harris has been to Milwaukee, Madison and LaCrosse -- all deep blue areas. She's not making a play for the red WOW counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington.

Trump's camp clearly thinks Wisconsin is in play and acting like they can swing it back to his column this year.

Yes. Please go vote.

There were some hurt feelings when Favre left the Packers and played for the Vikings and the New York Jets. But that's been forgiven and we still love our Hall of Fame Quarterback.

Who does this speak to? Men.

Men who watch sports -- lots of them do. And men who are disaffected with the Democratic Party that hates them.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FOOTBALL GREEN BAY PACKERS KAMALA HARRIS NFL WISCONSIN

