HOO BOY: Kamala's 'Blue Wall' Is Cracking As Campaign Braces for Possible Losses in MI and NC

This can't be good news for the Kamala Harris campaign. It does, however, explain their behavior over the last week or so. Earlier, we told you about cracks in the Democrat's blue wall, and we can't stress enough how important this is.

Advertisement

NBC News is reporting the campaign is bracing for possible losses in the crucial swing states of Michigan and North Carolina:

🚨 BREAKING: Kamala Harris campaign is bracing for potential losses in Michigan and North Carolina (NBC) — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2024

And yes, it's real:

The “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania have paved the path to the White House for the last two Democratic presidents. But with just 14 days until the Nov. 5 election, there are concerns within Kamala Harris’ campaign about whether the vice president can claim all three states. Recent discussions have centered on the possibility of an anomaly happening this year with just part of the blue wall breaking its way. The conversations have focused on whether Michigan or Wisconsin “fall” to former President Donald Trump while the two other states go blue, according to three sources with knowledge of the campaign’s strategy. Losing Wisconsin or Michigan would mean that even if Harris secures Pennsylvania — where both Harris and Trump have spent the most time and resources — she would not reach the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the White House without winning another battleground state or possibly two.

That's terrible news two weeks out from the election.

Heh.

She does not have enough Black support to win in MI, NC, PA or VA. — The State Versus The People (@woodifitweretru) October 22, 2024

We told you about her polling with black voters (compared to Biden in 2020). Kamala is trailing behind Biden by nearly 20 percentage points.

This is being done for 2 reasons.



1. Scare democrats into getting off the fence and voting for her even if they hate her



2. Make MAGA folks complacent and hurt our voter turnout.



Ignore the noise, guys. VOTE! — UltraSuperDuperMAGA 🇺🇸 (MLK Parody) (@super_ultraMAGA) October 22, 2024

Vote, vote, vote!

Trump is surging at the perfect time. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) October 22, 2024

Yes, he is.

If she loses MI, she has little to no path to 270. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) October 22, 2024

It's a very narrow path to 270, and one that's nearly impossible for her.

Nc without a doubt. If Biden couldn’t win it in the last election, she is almost certainly not winning it. — Coty. (@CotyKuhn) October 22, 2024

Trump won NC by a narrow margin.

The Biden-Harris administration's terrible response to Hurricane Helene did not do them any favors.

Advertisement

If she loses MI/GA and AZ, thats 277 for Trump - Gonna be more than that but...



Fat lady clearin' her throat ED! — TalkinMAGA (@TalkinMAGA) October 22, 2024

Heh.

Good news but don’t get cocky. Vote. https://t.co/5HGlJneVGJ — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) October 22, 2024

Cannot emphasize this enough: vote.

If so, it's basically over.



Something like this would be her only realistic path to 270 without NC and MI, and it sucks. She couldn't lose another Rust Belt state, but MI, WI, and PA almost always vote together. https://t.co/6Kt4YxAFVL pic.twitter.com/U8cUhXVAgb — Mark (not that) Gustav (@MarcusGustavus) October 22, 2024

Basically. She's not going to win GA.

Let's assume NBC is correct, and I'll give her NV, PA, and WI.



Still loses. https://t.co/C7xHeVF8Rf pic.twitter.com/GlYhKHygMx — Sabin Sidney (@SabinSidney) October 22, 2024

A much narrower victory than RCP's 312 electoral votes going to Trump, but a victory nonetheless.