'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLU...
Kamala Harris PANDERS to Latino Voters Claiming Trump 'Disrespects' Them (Polls Say Otherw...
Eminem to Introduce Barack Obama at Kamala Harris Rally in Detroit
Wall Street Journal: The Biden Harris Administration Encouraged Sinwar to Keep the Hostage...
Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
CONFUSION Campaign: Kamala Staffer Clarifies Her Clarification About Fossil Fuels and We G...
BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest...
Shut Up Bill! Kristol Gets WRECKED Insisting Candidate Who Got ZERO Primary Votes...
'Yes, We Klan!' Democrats Use Unintentionally Appropriate Imagery for Halloween Meme
Nakedly Partisan: Watch How UNBELIEVABLY BIASED Our Media Have Become
Young Soros Playing 'Politician, Collect Them All' Is So Very Creepy
Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump...
EGADS! Watch Kamala Harris BUTCHER Quote About Bipartisan Politics and Even Liz Cheney...
The Official Responsible for Harris County, Texas Elections Has Not Clocked Into Work...

HOO BOY: Kamala's 'Blue Wall' Is Cracking As Campaign Braces for Possible Losses in MI and NC

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo

This can't be good news for the Kamala Harris campaign. It does, however, explain their behavior over the last week or so. Earlier, we told you about cracks in the Democrat's blue wall, and we can't stress enough how important this is.

Advertisement

NBC News is reporting the campaign is bracing for possible losses in the crucial swing states of Michigan and North Carolina:

And yes, it's real:

The “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania have paved the path to the White House for the last two Democratic presidents. 

But with just 14 days until the Nov. 5 election, there are concerns within Kamala Harris’ campaign about whether the vice president can claim all three states. 

Recent discussions have centered on the possibility of an anomaly happening this year with just part of the blue wall breaking its way. The conversations have focused on whether Michigan or Wisconsin “fall” to former President Donald Trump while the two other states go blue, according to three sources with knowledge of the campaign’s strategy. 

Losing Wisconsin or Michigan would mean that even if Harris secures Pennsylvania — where both Harris and Trump have spent the most time and resources — she would not reach the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the White House without winning another battleground state or possibly two.

Recommended

'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLUTELY WRECKED
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's terrible news two weeks out from the election.

Heh.

We told you about her polling with black voters (compared to Biden in 2020). Kamala is trailing behind Biden by nearly 20 percentage points.

Vote, vote, vote!

Yes, he is.

It's a very narrow path to 270, and one that's nearly impossible for her.

Trump won NC by a narrow margin.

The Biden-Harris administration's terrible response to Hurricane Helene did not do them any favors.

Advertisement

Heh.

Cannot emphasize this enough: vote.

Basically. She's not going to win GA.

A much narrower victory than RCP's 312 electoral votes going to Trump, but a victory nonetheless.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MICHIGAN NBC NEWS NORTH CAROLINA WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLUTELY WRECKED
Amy Curtis
BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements'
Grateful Calvin
Wall Street Journal: The Biden Harris Administration Encouraged Sinwar to Keep the Hostages
Aaron Walker
Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
justmindy
Kamala Harris PANDERS to Latino Voters Claiming Trump 'Disrespects' Them (Polls Say Otherwise, Though)
Amy Curtis
Nakedly Partisan: Watch How UNBELIEVABLY BIASED Our Media Have Become
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLUTELY WRECKED Amy Curtis
Advertisement