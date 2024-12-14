Another L for the 'Fake News'! ABC Settles Trump Defamation Lawsuit for $15 Million and a Public Apology

The corporate media just can't stop covering themselves in journalistic glory. Recently Leslie Stahl said she fears that the media is hobbled and nearly dead but doesn't realize why that demise will be completely self-inflicted. Today brings with it yet another example.

Advertisement

Not long ago it was looking like ABC News, George Stephanopoulos and Donald Trump would be heading to court and facing off over the President Elect's defamation lawsuit.

Not anymore:

Holy crap, Trump keeps winning. @abcnews apologizes to Trump and pays him $15 million to settle his defamation case. https://t.co/0Tfwdekw6B — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 14, 2024

ABC News has to pay President Trump $15M and $1M in attorney fees as a settlement to the defamation lawsuit he brought after George Stephanopoulos lied by saying that Trump was "found liable for rape."@ABC and George Stephanopoulos also must apologize as part of the settlement.… pic.twitter.com/yhJYcnbw9I — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 14, 2024

Another big L for the fake news media! They never seem to learn any lessons though.

🚨 #BREAKING: ABC must pay Trump $15 million, settles out of defamation lawsuit and will publicly apologize to Trump - Fox



Top anchor George Stephanopoulos had claimed Trump was "liable for r*aping" E. Jean Carroll, prompting Trump to bring the lawsuit. That statement was false.… pic.twitter.com/YlyGH4aQkA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2024

More from Fox News:

The settlement was publicly filed on Saturday, revealing that the two parties have come to an agreement and avoided a costly trial. According to the settlement, ABC News will pay $15 million as a charitable contribution to a "Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff, as Presidents of the United States of America have established in the past." Additionally, the network will pay $1 million in Trump's attorney fees. Stephanopoulos and ABC News will issue statements of "regret" as an editor's note at the bottom of a March 10, 2024, online article, about comments made earlier this year that prompted Trump to file a defamation lawsuit.

This happened during an interview on ABC with Rep. Nancy Mace when host George Stephanopoulos used the word "rape" up to ten times to allege what Trump had been found liable for (you can watch the video in our previous story), and the President Elect's lawyers were on top of it after that.

The apology should have to be read at the top of every ABC News program on a weekday.

The statement of regret should be read aloud by George live on GMA vs. just being an Editor’s note in an online article. — Kiss My Grits (@FLDawg80) December 14, 2024

Great to see fake news 📰 being held accountable! — Alexandre Lores 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇺 (@alexandre_lores) December 14, 2024

Other public figures who have been defamed by the media usually don't get a favorable result like this one.