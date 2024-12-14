You Won't Be Missed: Unhinged Leftist Keith Olbermann Takes His Toxic Masculinity to...
Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game
Add 'Health Insurance' to the VERY Long List of Things Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't...
'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and...
'Y' Though? National Spelling Bee Adds Feminist Spelling of 'Womyn' to Official Word...
Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy'...
'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post...
Dems & Media Don't Seem Very Alarmed by THIS Upcoming Display of 'Election...
VIP
Mayorkas Says DHS Has Seen Nothing Unusual With East Coast Drones (But Then...
David Axelrod Asks If What's Happening NOW Under Dems Is a Glimpse of...
Nicolle Wallace and Al Sharpton Suddenly Worried About Taxpayer Money
Van Jones and Chris Cillizza Celebrate Discovering What Was in Front of Them...
Cali Tally: The Golden State Finally Certifies Results More Than Month After Election...
Trump and Stephanopoulos Headed to Court for ABC News ‘Rape’ Defamation Case

Another L for the 'Fake News'! ABC Settles Trump Defamation Lawsuit for $15 Million and a Public Apology

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on December 14, 2024
Meme

The corporate media just can't stop covering themselves in journalistic glory. Recently Leslie Stahl said she fears that the media is hobbled and nearly dead but doesn't realize why that demise will be completely self-inflicted. Today brings with it yet another example. 

Advertisement

Not long ago it was looking like ABC News, George Stephanopoulos and Donald Trump would be heading to court and facing off over the President Elect's defamation lawsuit. 

Not anymore:

Another big L for the fake news media! They never seem to learn any lessons though.

More from Fox News:

The settlement was publicly filed on Saturday, revealing that the two parties have come to an agreement and avoided a costly trial. According to the settlement, ABC News will pay $15 million as a charitable contribution to a "Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff, as Presidents of the United States of America have established in the past." Additionally, the network will pay $1 million in Trump's attorney fees. 

Stephanopoulos and ABC News will issue statements of "regret" as an editor's note at the bottom of a March 10, 2024, online article, about comments made earlier this year that prompted Trump to file a defamation lawsuit.

Recommended

'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company)
Doug P.
Advertisement

This happened during an interview on ABC with Rep. Nancy Mace when host George Stephanopoulos used the word "rape" up to ten times to allege what Trump had been found liable for (you can watch the video in our previous story), and the President Elect's lawyers were on top of it after that. 

The apology should have to be read at the top of every ABC News program on a weekday.

Other public figures who have been defamed by the media usually don't get a favorable result like this one.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company)
Doug P.
Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game
Brett T.
You Won't Be Missed: Unhinged Leftist Keith Olbermann Takes His Toxic Masculinity to Bluesky
Amy Curtis
Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy' History
Grateful Calvin
Add 'Health Insurance' to the VERY Long List of Things Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't Understand
Amy Curtis
'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post Gets Ratioed to the Moon
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company) Doug P.
Advertisement