Trump and Stephanopoulos Headed to Court for ABC News ‘Rape’ Defamation Case

George Stephanopoulos of ABC News is headed to court over falsely saying President-Elect Donald Trump was found ‘liable for rape’ on air several times. Stephanopoulos and Trump will be sitting for four hour depositions next week. Trump sued both Stephanopoulos and ABC News for defamation in March.

Here’s more.

BREAKING: Donald Trump and ABC's George Stephanopoulos must sit for 4-hour deposition next week - judge



This is part of Trump's lawsuit against ABC for Stephanopoulos saying Trump r*ped E. Jean Carroll. pic.twitter.com/37QlWdXeQp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2024

The defamation case centers on Stephanopoulos saying a jury found Trump liable for rape in a civil trial brought on by E. Jean Carroll, who claimed Trump raped her years ago. Trump was found liable for sexual abuse, but not rape as defined by New York law.

Here’s the video where the alleged defamation took place. (WATCH)

This is the Video where George Stephanopoulos used "rape" over 6 times to defame Trump pic.twitter.com/f1SBF07gBh — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) November 16, 2024

George is in trouble. Yikes, count the times he said rape. — TRM MAGA (@TRM81611) December 13, 2024

Stephanopoulos stated that Trump was found liable for rape 10 times in the video.

Many posters are hoping Trump wins the case and it sends a message to ‘news’ agencies.

Looks like Trump’s not letting this one slide. — Prime Headlines (@Prime_Headlines) December 13, 2024

Good. We need to set a precedent that blatant defamation and propaganda will be punished.



At the very least, make it as big a hassle for them to deal with as possible — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) December 13, 2024

ABC is about to pay a steep price for defaming Trump. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) December 13, 2024

Looks like George will be the one answering the questions... this time...



moment of truth... in-bound — Postquís LIVE (@PostquisLIVE) December 13, 2024

Does this mean we might start to see some accountability from the legacy news and their constant spewing of lies? — Jane Hay (@Hay0Jim) December 13, 2024

No. The show must go on. — Guilhermo Awa (@GuilhermoAwa) December 13, 2024

Many are hoping this will make ‘news’ outlets rethink how they cover Trump. We don’t advise holding your breath.