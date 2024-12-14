Trump and Stephanopoulos Headed to Court for ABC News ‘Rape’ Defamation Case

Cali Tally: The Golden State Finally Certifies Results More Than Month After Election...
Warren Squire  |  12:41 AM on December 14, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

George Stephanopoulos of ABC News is headed to court over falsely saying President-Elect Donald Trump was found ‘liable for rape’ on air several times. Stephanopoulos and Trump will be sitting for four hour depositions next week. Trump sued both Stephanopoulos and ABC News for defamation in March.

Here’s more.

The defamation case centers on Stephanopoulos saying a jury found Trump liable for rape in a civil trial brought on by E. Jean Carroll, who claimed Trump raped her years ago. Trump was found liable for sexual abuse, but not rape as defined by New York law.

Here’s the video where the alleged defamation took place. (WATCH)

Stephanopoulos stated that Trump was found liable for rape 10 times in the video.

Many posters are hoping Trump wins the case and it sends a message to ‘news’ agencies.

Many are hoping this will make ‘news’ outlets rethink how they cover Trump. We don’t advise holding your breath.

Tags: ABC NEWS DEFAMATION DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS LAWSUIT

