CBS News' Leslie Stahl Frustrated MSM's Hobbled & Nearly Dead (Let's Tell Her WHY...)

Doug P.  |  2:16 PM on December 11, 2024

One of the most incredible sights and sounds these last few months and years has been watching legacy/corporate "journalists" lament the looming death of their industry while wondering why it's happening. The answer to their question is staring them in the bathroom mirror every morning, but most of them choose to blame people like Elon Musk for being one reason the usual suspects in the media can no longer control the narratives. 

CBS News' Leslie Stahl joined that party in a new interview where she admitted to being gloomy over the fact that traditional media is on life support and the plug is about to be pulled, if it hasn't been already: 

Seriously? These "journalists" are simply amazing. They are the reason trust in media is at a record low and just refuse to see it.

Remember this fit of "journalism" from Stahl when she interviewed Trump shortly before the 2020 election? This aged like milk in the summer sun:

"We can't put on things we can't verify," said one of the "journalists" who never tried to verify the stories but rather passed along Biden campaign denials and "51 former intelligence officials say..." reports as fact.

Stahl apparently is completely unaware she works for the show that also selectively edited videos to try and help out the Harris campaign (which obviously failed epically).

YOUR world isn't THE world, Ms. Stahl.

