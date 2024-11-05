Remember the Iowa Poll Team Harris Was Bragging About? Yeah, That Just Aged HORRIBLY

About a week ago a pollster released their numbers from Iowa that had the Democrats full of excitement for the election:

Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump in Iowa — a startling reversal for Democrats and Republicans who have all but written off the state’s presidential contest as a certain Trump victory. A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Vice President Harris leading former President Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters just days before a high-stakes election that appears deadlocked in key battleground states.

Advertisement

This was a "widely regarded" pollster:

A new poll of voters in Iowa suggests that Kamala Harris is leading with 47% over Donald Trump's 44%. The survey was released by the highly regarded pollster Ann Selzer, who regularly carries out surveys for the Des Moines Register newspaper, and it questioned 808 likely voters in the state.

That was enough to provide Harris supporters with news cycle material.

However, reality is telling a different story. Multiple outlets, including Decision Desk HQ, have now called Iowa for Donald Trump:

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Iowa.#DecisionMade: 10:08 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/DjYs6JccIO pic.twitter.com/7z17okhKF5 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

Another polling fail.

Team Trump commented on this news:

Trump team releases a statement following a victory in Iowa, taking a jab at the Des Moines Register poll that had Harris leading the state by three. pic.twitter.com/0VNcGYOia3 — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) November 6, 2024

Sometimes rubbing it in is the right way to go.

I’m not overtly political but the people who put out the Iowa poll should never be taken seriously again. — Jake “JBOY” Crain (@JakeCrain_) November 6, 2024

BREAKING: @FoxNews projects Trump will win Iowa, where he is currently up +11 over Harris.



Looking like the Des Moines Register poll showing Harris +3 was a massive swing and a miss. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 6, 2024

OUCH! So many takes about those polls are aging badly in record time.