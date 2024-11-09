But Donald Trump Is the Fascist! Journalist Wants Government to F**k Elon Musk to Hurt Trump

Donald Trump is the fascist! He'll put journalists (and Asian Americans) in camps! He'll break up your interracial marriage and make the white husband remarry a white woman (that's gonna be news to J.D. Vance and his Indian-American wife, Usha).

Blah, blah, blah.

But when you look at what Donald Trump did, and what Lefties say they want to do, it could not be more clear: they are the fascists. Not Trump.

Take this guy, for example:

If you want to fight Trump, the most effective thing to do is f**k up Musk as hard and as soon as possible, within all legal limits of the law, the Constitution, and the rules of war. — Dave Troy (@davetroy) November 8, 2024

Attack a private citizen because you don't like who he supports politically.

That's fascism.

Revoke his citizenship, declare him an enemy combatant, indict him, seize his companies, nationalize Starlink. Whatever can be done, do it. Now. — Dave Troy (@davetroy) November 8, 2024

Is this a sock puppet account for Keith Olbermann? He loves calling for the arrest and imprisonment of his political enemies, including Elon Musk.

We knew this was coming in 2021. You don’t want to be looking at the above tweets in a year or three thinking “how prophetic.” You want to have DONE something. https://t.co/uIyD5X8XpQ — Dave Troy (@davetroy) November 8, 2024

Adjust your tinfoil hat there, Dave.

He's so certain he's in the right on this, he locked replies.

This is why I have zero problems with using lawfare to crush our enemies.

Put every last one of these so called journalists in prison if for no other reason then they want to do it to you.

Throw these people right on their own petard. https://t.co/0xZ6cWwsqb — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) November 9, 2024

THIS.

This petulant, juvenile piece of s**t claims to be a "journalist". No Davey boy, you are nowhere near being a journalist. You are a rabid partisan hack. It's scumbags like you that have killed journalism. 🖕🏼 https://t.co/suMo5Q20Ye — JeffSC (@liberalismONCMD) November 9, 2024

He's a perfect encapsulation of present-day journalism.

They're not journalists. They're activists.

And they'll burn it all down to stop Trump and anyone who supports them.

I'm asking myself what Hitler would say or suggest that's different from this mentally ill person's thread.



I don't have an answer. https://t.co/JQCCjpSdVk — Derek. (@SuitablePolitic) November 9, 2024

Because there's no difference.

Today's poster child for TDS. The thread is truly deranged. https://t.co/Nozo9lXdcV — Claude Rains, Zombie (@CRainsZombie) November 9, 2024

Truly deranged.

We will no longer tolerate your lawfare. https://t.co/rB9CecRNXF — Mark Gustav (@MarcusGustavus) November 9, 2024

Nope. No more. That's done.

Please seek immediate psychiatric help. https://t.co/j9qpFwn3s9 — God Empress of Trashkind (@PrecociousTrash) November 9, 2024

Yes. Please.

They told me if I voted for Trump we’d see a push to use the government & military against political enemies…and they were right! https://t.co/PeHmVIyx0t — sonch (@soncharm) November 9, 2024

They were. Because they're the ones doing it.

If this is how they act when they lost, imagine how bad it would have been had they won



Thank God for Musk https://t.co/mRgrgr5pru — John Ennis (@john_ennis_btc) November 9, 2024

They told us exactly how'd they'd be: shut down Xx, go after Elon Musk, trash the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court so they could force their agenda on us.

They're so mad they lost that opportunity.

Make sure it stays that way.