But Donald Trump Is the Fascist! Journalist Wants Government to F**k Elon Musk to Hurt Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on November 09, 2024
Are we the baddies meme

Donald Trump is the fascist! He'll put journalists (and Asian Americans) in camps! He'll break up your interracial marriage and make the white husband remarry a white woman (that's gonna be news to J.D. Vance and his Indian-American wife, Usha).

Blah, blah, blah.

But when you look at what Donald Trump did, and what Lefties say they want to do, it could not be more clear: they are the fascists. Not Trump.

Take this guy, for example:

Attack a private citizen because you don't like who he supports politically.

That's fascism.

Is this a sock puppet account for Keith Olbermann? He loves calling for the arrest and imprisonment of his political enemies, including Elon Musk.

Adjust your tinfoil hat there, Dave.

He's so certain he's in the right on this, he locked replies.

THIS.

He's a perfect encapsulation of present-day journalism.

They're not journalists. They're activists.

And they'll burn it all down to stop Trump and anyone who supports them.

Because there's no difference.

Truly deranged.

Nope. No more. That's done.

Yes. Please.

They were. Because they're the ones doing it.

They told us exactly how'd they'd be: shut down Xx, go after Elon Musk, trash the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court so they could force their agenda on us.

They're so mad they lost that opportunity.

Make sure it stays that way.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FASCISM 2024 ELECTION

