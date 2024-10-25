Fascist Much? Keith Olbermann Calls for the Arrest and Imprisonment of Elon Musk

VIP
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:40 AM on October 25, 2024
Are we the baddies meme

Healthy campaigns don't launch a nationwide effort to smear their opponents as fascists. Healthy campaigns don't tap Hillary Clinton to push a 'basket of fascists' narrative. The Harris campaign is not healthy.

Speaking of being unhealthy, let's peek through the mist of the spittle cloud at our old friend, Keith Olbermann.

YOWZA.

Let's just step back and appreciate the irony of a crazy man using Musk's free speech platform to call for Musk's imprisonment … to fight 'fascism'.

If we rounded up the world's craziest people and put them in an asylum, they'd fight over who had to bunk with Keith Olbermann.

While the Harris campaign is screeching into the void about bygone fascists, Keith is out here sounding rather fascist-y.

No, 'Ken' doesn't want to arrest Elon Musk. He apparently wants the military to do it.

We bet Keith goose steps to his mailbox.

Now that's an accurate depiction of Keith. He's actually rather harmless, other than to his own well-being. The 24/7 anger cannot be good for him.

He becomes irate at everything, and election season is full of triggers.

In this case, his problem isn't that Elon Musk is supporting Donald Trump. It's that Elon Musk is supporting Donald Trump effectively. He's convincing people to vote. He's convincing people to look at Trump, and more importantly, the Left, from a different perspective.

It's hurting the Harris campaign. To Olbermann, that's worthy of a prison sentence.

We think it's just late-stage TDS.

With ambassadors like Keith Olbermann and Hillary Clinton, it's no wonder the momentum appears to be on Trump's side currently.

He's not going to calm down. Keith doesn't have that mode.

You just know there's a dried spray pattern across the screen of his monitor, layered like a fine shellac.

Desperate, indeed. When Kamala Harris is going Godwin and Keith Olbermann starts burping out 'Russia!' and calls for detaining the rocket guy, it's hard to believe they believe things are going well.

These are not the moves of a campaign that is leading.

Still, if we want these folks to provide us with the absolute best comedic content, they need to lose, and they need to lose badly.

Vote.

