'Put Y'All Back in Chains' Asian Edition: New Kamala Harris Ad Says Trump Will Bring Back Interment Camps

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on October 26, 2024
Twitchy

We expected the Kamala Harris campaign to get ugly and dirty in these waning days of the election, especially since polls show she's not doing well against former President Donald Trump.

They tried the Hitler line of attack, even dredged up a decades-old sexual assault allegation that fell apart like tissue paper in the rain

We are now ten days out from the election, so expect the Left's rhetoric to get cranked to eleven.

But this is beyond the pale, even for Kamala Harris. This ad targeting Asian Americans says Trump will put them back in camps (must be the media narrative theme this year):

Good gravy.

They have no shame.

We have no words.

Also, Trump was a Democrat in 1988. So is the Kamala campaign saying Democrats are racist?

We remember.

She needs to go far, far away.

She knows. She's stupid, but she knows.

Democrats.

It did turn out well.

He sure is.

Amen.

Franklin D. Roosevelt, a Democrat.

