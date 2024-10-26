'Put Y'All Back in Chains' Asian Edition: New Kamala Harris Ad Says Trump Will Bring Back Interment Camps

We expected the Kamala Harris campaign to get ugly and dirty in these waning days of the election, especially since polls show she's not doing well against former President Donald Trump.

They tried the Hitler line of attack, even dredged up a decades-old sexual assault allegation that fell apart like tissue paper in the rain.

We are now ten days out from the election, so expect the Left's rhetoric to get cranked to eleven.

But this is beyond the pale, even for Kamala Harris. This ad targeting Asian Americans says Trump will put them back in camps (must be the media narrative theme this year):

Things are getting out of hand. @KamalaHarris just dropped a new ad targeting Asian voters that suggests Trump will bring back internment camps, blames him for the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin pic.twitter.com/CYa3ZhdKfz — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 26, 2024

Good gravy.

Here’s the flash to internment camps, while saying Trump wants “unchecked power” pic.twitter.com/d0MZkbGbwp — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 26, 2024

They have no shame.

I’m not inferring this…Kamala’s press release says he’s going to bring back internment camps and references the 1982 murder of Chin, who was beaten up by racists in a Detroit bar. pic.twitter.com/4CF84X3kLs — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 26, 2024

We have no words.

Also, Trump was a Democrat in 1988. So is the Kamala campaign saying Democrats are racist?

Remember when the whole ‘Stop Asian Hate’ movement quietly died on the vine when it became clear the people attacking Asians were overwhelmingly black?



I remember that because it happened about 5 minutes ago. — RomeoDoggyDog (@RomeoDoggyDogg) October 26, 2024

We remember.

Yeah, Kamala Harris is scum and she deserves every bit of humiliation in this election.



Hopefully no one has to hear from her or her people ever again. — Chris (@chriswithans) October 26, 2024

She needs to go far, far away.

Well, she is stupid. She might not know... pic.twitter.com/MyOx9eJ4AN — SixPoundLine (@PeaGravelNed) October 26, 2024

She knows. She's stupid, but she knows.

Only one party ever put people in internment camps. Guess which one? https://t.co/74ySXyuige — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 26, 2024

Democrats.

Signs of a campaign that’s falling apart and losing steam. This while Trump is exuding calm and looks like he’s having a great time. Thought it was high risk, but going on Rogan turned out well. https://t.co/qDhRJ5omXW — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) October 26, 2024

It did turn out well.

Internment camps were FDR btw who Biden chose to hang a portrait of in the Oval Office, and is adored still by modern day Dems. https://t.co/gApEk8xtbp — Brittany (@bccover) October 26, 2024

He sure is.

I am not sorry.



Whether or not we prevail in a little over a week, I shall not feel any remorse treating these revolting human beings with as much contempt, utter scorn, and opprobrium in every single encounter and interaction as I have opportunity.



There is no forgiving, and… https://t.co/O0ub0AwLNN — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) October 26, 2024

Amen.

While they're busy flashing images of those Japanese internment camps, perhaps they should look up the party of the President who was responsible for them. https://t.co/cdXBickPbr — Uber Hobbit (@ABitWistful) October 26, 2024

Franklin D. Roosevelt, a Democrat.