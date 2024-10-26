Today’s Stupid-Olbermann Trick: Irony So Thick, You Can Eat It With a Fork

Jake Tapper Has Decided to Dress Up as a 'Journalist Who Holds the...
VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

This writer has not seen a nuclear meltdown on X like the one that came from the media yesterday, when The Washington Post decided not to endorse a presidential candidate this year, the first time since 1988. Susan Rice flipped out, too, and Lefties like Mark Hamill canceled their subscriptions.

Democracy dies when journalists are objective, apparently.

Keith Olbermann is another Lefty who was big mad about the WaPo non-endorsement. He took a momentary break from calling for Elon Musk to be thrown in military prison to chide and threaten Jeff Bezos:

Guess Bezos can room with Keith and Molly Jong-Fast.

There's just one problem. Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' significant other, was born in Albuquerque.

Where's Trump gonna deport her? New Mexico?

Way to be stupid and racist, Keith.

Keith needs a nice, padded room all to himself.

He clearly needs it.

The gays are still in the Mike Pence camps.

Oh, wait.

Right?

You couldn't write a character like Keith; no one would find him believable.

Ah, remember that gem from earlier this year?

He sure is.

Doesn't even realize how racist it is.

Heh. It's not fair!

Because they're racist.

The Left always, invariably, eats its own.

He missed the memo.

Really playing 3D chess there, isn't he?

