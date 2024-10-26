Today’s Stupid-Olbermann Trick: Irony So Thick, You Can Eat It With a Fork

This writer has not seen a nuclear meltdown on X like the one that came from the media yesterday, when The Washington Post decided not to endorse a presidential candidate this year, the first time since 1988. Susan Rice flipped out, too, and Lefties like Mark Hamill canceled their subscriptions.

Advertisement

Democracy dies when journalists are objective, apparently.

Keith Olbermann is another Lefty who was big mad about the WaPo non-endorsement. He took a momentary break from calling for Elon Musk to be thrown in military prison to chide and threaten Jeff Bezos:

Nice try @JeffBezos



Trump will still deport Lauren and then put you in the camps with the rest of us



Coward. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 25, 2024

Guess Bezos can room with Keith and Molly Jong-Fast.

There's just one problem. Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' significant other, was born in Albuquerque.

Where's Trump gonna deport her? New Mexico?

Way to be stupid and racist, Keith.

Hopefully he’ll reopen mental hospitals so you don’t have to be in a scary camp. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 25, 2024

Keith needs a nice, padded room all to himself.

Call the pharmacy and see if your lithium script is ready — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 25, 2024

He clearly needs it.

Keith, settle down, my man.



We all remember the camps Trump locked you and all the black, brown, and gay people in throughout his first presidency. It is all very well documented… — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 25, 2024

The gays are still in the Mike Pence camps.

Oh, wait.

I can’t believe you’re ostensibly a real person — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 25, 2024

Right?

You couldn't write a character like Keith; no one would find him believable.

Poor Keith, urine is super bad for eyesight and he can't read. Give him a break. 🍋 😭 🍋 — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 25, 2024

Ah, remember that gem from earlier this year?

Are you really, out here in public and everything, posting that you presume someone else is an undocumented immigrant merely because she has an Hispanic surname? pic.twitter.com/Qqu5GP0zqD — Latentem (@Latentem) October 26, 2024

He sure is.

Doesn't even realize how racist it is.

Why does Keith get a free camping trip? https://t.co/xAJnhen0ti — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍🔫 (@_CritterMan) October 25, 2024

Heh. It's not fair!

Lauren Sánchez was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



She's an American.



But of course an elitist Democrat like @KeithOlbermann believes every person of color is an illegal alien. https://t.co/odvBB8awul — KRYSTAL 🐊 🇺🇸 (@MsBradsher) October 25, 2024

Because they're racist.

This should show @JeffBezos, just like everyone on the Left, that other Leftists do not give a damn about you. They will turn on you in the drop of a hat if you don’t do EXACTLY what they want. Enjoy your side 😉 https://t.co/KmUBFWy2AK — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ᴅᴀɴɢᴇʀ (@AmericazOutlaw) October 26, 2024

Advertisement

The Left always, invariably, eats its own.

Someone tell Keith not all brown people are immigrants https://t.co/D9uTik88Vo — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 25, 2024

He missed the memo.

One has to admire Trump’s shrewdness. Your typical dictator would have simply put all his enemies in camps during Term 1, but Trump? Nope—he’s playing the long game, he decided to just govern like a normal Republican in his first term and wait til Term 2 to Become Hitler. Genius. https://t.co/aZso2Kty3z — Michael Haneke Paneke (@davo_arid) October 25, 2024

Really playing 3D chess there, isn't he?