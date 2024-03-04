President Biden Doesn't Think Donald Trump Will Concede If He Loses in November
Urine luck, Keith Olbermann is Pissed and It's Golden

Gordon K  |  9:30 PM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

Keith is the gift that keeps giving. He's the car wreck you can't look away from. Whether he is legitimately sociopathic or just plays it on Twitter (X), is irrelevant. That's between Keith and his team of shrinks.

While there is a temptation to deny him his attention-seeking tantrums, he provides so much fodder for us here at Twitchy, we can't resist. Let's look in on Keith's insane response to the 9-0 Supreme Court decision to put Trump back on the ballot in Colorado.

You read that right. Even the liberal justices are bad and are dumb and the solution is to go Full Palpatine and dissolve one-third of the government of the United States. Not insane at all.

But that, dear reader, isn't what brings us here today. No it's this unintentionally hilarious comeback to "Gunther Eagleman".

This unintentionally hilarious self-own did lead to some really hilarious intentional replies.

Leading off with Community Notes!

A new entry in the Political Fetishist genre. Maybe if you're lucky, Keith, it will be available in middle school libraries.

A little science for you with "I believe science" lawn signs.

Let's take a break from the graphics for a minute. You're welcome!

Same, Coach. Same.

Enough of that. Back to the pictures!

Pure genius.

He did the meme!

LOL! Threaten all you like, Keith, but whatever you do, please don't actually leave Twitter!

