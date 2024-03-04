Urine luck, Keith Olbermann is Pissed and It's Golden

Keith is the gift that keeps giving. He's the car wreck you can't look away from. Whether he is legitimately sociopathic or just plays it on Twitter (X), is irrelevant. That's between Keith and his team of shrinks.

While there is a temptation to deny him his attention-seeking tantrums, he provides so much fodder for us here at Twitchy, we can't resist. Let's look in on Keith's insane response to the 9-0 Supreme Court decision to put Trump back on the ballot in Colorado.

The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy. Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the "court" has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate.



It must be dissolved. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 4, 2024

You read that right. Even the liberal justices are bad and are dumb and the solution is to go Full Palpatine and dissolve one-third of the government of the United States. Not insane at all.

But that, dear reader, isn't what brings us here today. No it's this unintentionally hilarious comeback to "Gunther Eagleman".

Those aren't tears, Fascist. They're urine. I'm sure you enjoy being bathed in it. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 4, 2024

This unintentionally hilarious self-own did lead to some really hilarious intentional replies.

Leading off with Community Notes!

Watching you throw your little fit today has been amusing. Tell me you at least wash your hands after touching your urine soaked face. pic.twitter.com/uXxKLu2J4Y — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) March 4, 2024

I'm sensing a #1 best seller pic.twitter.com/iiBS9MShoZ — Tapas (@Tapas1776) March 4, 2024

A new entry in the Political Fetishist genre. Maybe if you're lucky, Keith, it will be available in middle school libraries.

Keith Keith Kieth! You gotta see this. pic.twitter.com/VtvZ9yLwIw — The Texorcist (@Thetexorcistxp) March 4, 2024

A little science for you with "I believe science" lawn signs.

Why is Keef always so pissy? https://t.co/Wpo8M5Ydat — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 4, 2024

Let's take a break from the graphics for a minute. You're welcome!

I don’t see this region of Twitter very often — where the fan fictions are alive and well https://t.co/IdftOFoRz9 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 4, 2024

I will remember where I was when I saw this reply for a long, long time https://t.co/koRE9kBHt6 — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) March 4, 2024

Same, Coach. Same.

Keith getting pissed on so he can make this tweet: https://t.co/5HAuWDWuR1 pic.twitter.com/fvRiS3aNJI — Gent Lemann (@GentThePenguin) March 4, 2024

Enough of that. Back to the pictures!

Pure genius.

He did the meme!

Maybe Keith Olbermann is a Stormtrooper. He always seem off target. pic.twitter.com/7OGJ6UKXmu — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) March 4, 2024

LOL! Threaten all you like, Keith, but whatever you do, please don't actually leave Twitter!

***

