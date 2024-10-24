Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put Her in a Camp If Elected

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 24, 2024
Twitchy

We hope you are ready for the Left to get even more hysterically delusional as we approach the election. With less than two weeks to go, the Democrats have fallen back on the worn out 'TRUMP IS HITLER' card and allegations of groping. 

Both of those stories seem to have backfired. No one is buying Trump is Hitler, and the allegations of groping fell apart under basic scrutiny.

So the next step is to crank up the crazy to eleven.

Molly blocked this writer on X, but she can still read her drivel:

Donald Trump often asks prospective voters, “What do you have to lose?” The answer, to hear Molly Jong-Fast tell it, is quite a bit — and that goes for everyone.

“Trump is telling us all about his potential plans: internment camps, going after his enemies foreign and domestic, including, presumably, journalists,” she recently wrote in Vanity Fair. “Will I be one of them? Will he clamp down on the free press? Will he take away the licenses from networks he deems insufficiently supportive of his presidency?”

Jong-Fast lives in New York City, but being in a blue state might not spare you. Trump isn’t hiding that he plans to abuse his power by weaponizing the federal government against his foes in unprecedented ways, and this time there will be no guardrails.

Sigh.

None of this is true. Even the words 'a', 'and', and 'the' are lies.

Donald Trump -- well, Mike Pence -- was going to put gays in camps. Remember that? Never happened. 

The rest is all pure projection. There's no way SCOTUS, even with all Trump's appointees, lets him violate the First Amendment.

But we get it. Jong Fast is a Democrat. Their presidents have put people in camps.

The replies are a whole boatload of crazy:

Egads.

None of this is true. It didn't happen in 2016, it won't happen in 2024.

Let's get back to sanity, shall we?

It sure is.

They sure do.

Of course. Hillary Clinton herself said MAGA voters need 'reprogramming.'

The Left like to say Trump is a moron. Morons don't put reporters in camps.

She's the same moron who said J.D. Vance -- married to an Indian-American with biracial children -- only wants white kids in America, so this tracks.

It'll be the utopia the Left wants for the rest of us!

Good socks are key.

Aaaand we're dead.

See? Trump will improve the economy already!

There are not enough counselors to handle this level of crazy.

