Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put Her in a Camp If Elected

We hope you are ready for the Left to get even more hysterically delusional as we approach the election. With less than two weeks to go, the Democrats have fallen back on the worn out 'TRUMP IS HITLER' card and allegations of groping.

Both of those stories seem to have backfired. No one is buying Trump is Hitler, and the allegations of groping fell apart under basic scrutiny.

So the next step is to crank up the crazy to eleven.

New in PN: @MollyJongFast on why living in a blue state won't save you



"If we are the 'enemy within,' that means we go to the camps too." https://t.co/wx2lveHeRl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2024

Molly blocked this writer on X, but she can still read her drivel:

Donald Trump often asks prospective voters, “What do you have to lose?” The answer, to hear Molly Jong-Fast tell it, is quite a bit — and that goes for everyone. “Trump is telling us all about his potential plans: internment camps, going after his enemies foreign and domestic, including, presumably, journalists,” she recently wrote in Vanity Fair. “Will I be one of them? Will he clamp down on the free press? Will he take away the licenses from networks he deems insufficiently supportive of his presidency?” Jong-Fast lives in New York City, but being in a blue state might not spare you. Trump isn’t hiding that he plans to abuse his power by weaponizing the federal government against his foes in unprecedented ways, and this time there will be no guardrails.

Sigh.

None of this is true. Even the words 'a', 'and', and 'the' are lies.

Donald Trump -- well, Mike Pence -- was going to put gays in camps. Remember that? Never happened.

The rest is all pure projection. There's no way SCOTUS, even with all Trump's appointees, lets him violate the First Amendment.

But we get it. Jong Fast is a Democrat. Their presidents have put people in camps.

The replies are a whole boatload of crazy:

Aaron, @MollyJongFast couldnt be more correct here. If Trump is ever allowed to hold the presidency, we will see hundreds of millions of Americans dead by mid February 2025. This is a fact and voters need to understand that — Keith (@keithl_33) October 24, 2024

Egads.

If you vote Trump in he could

-end Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid

-end overtime pay & unions

-give tax breaks to the rich

-draft our young for immigrant control, protests & arresting his foes.

-etc.

You couldn't protest or vote him out. He plans absolute power/dictatorship. — Patriot (@susan_patriot) October 24, 2024

None of this is true. It didn't happen in 2016, it won't happen in 2024.

Let's get back to sanity, shall we?

This is all a fever dream in your heads... — Beers and Baseball ⚡🐊 (@BeersandBasebal) October 24, 2024

It sure is.

Libs really believe this s**t? Lol — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) October 24, 2024

They sure do.

Again, here are progressives projecting a fake fear but in reality is something they would love to do if in power. — Ohio Hog Fan (@ohiomanblotter) October 24, 2024

Of course. Hillary Clinton herself said MAGA voters need 'reprogramming.'

Guys - Trump is NOT this competent. Seriously, go touch grass. — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) October 24, 2024

The Left like to say Trump is a moron. Morons don't put reporters in camps.

Are you just now discovering that Molly is retarded? Because we've known that for a while. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 24, 2024

She's the same moron who said J.D. Vance -- married to an Indian-American with biracial children -- only wants white kids in America, so this tracks.

Don’t worry. We’ll power the camps with wind farms and make sure they serve insect stew everyday. — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) October 24, 2024

It'll be the utopia the Left wants for the rest of us!

You should order some socks and a nice pair of cross-trainers for the forced marches.



It will be bad enough for you without adding foot blisters. https://t.co/R65DHfHHtE — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 24, 2024

Good socks are key.

I was promised this would happen in his term and yet @GayPatriot IS STILL ON THE LOOSE. 😡 https://t.co/l0hhgc1rZ7 — Mary 🎃 Spooky Ginger 👻 (@mchastain81) October 24, 2024

Aaaand we're dead.

I don't have a vote in this election, but as an engineer who stands to benefit the more large construction projects get approved, I'm excited about the prospect of a gulag system capable of holding and re-educating half the US population. Time to update my revenue forecasts. https://t.co/pXRgRD4sET — Tim Newman (@whitesundesert) October 24, 2024

See? Trump will improve the economy already!

Blue state dems know that counseling is available, right? https://t.co/JubFYdo7lT — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) October 24, 2024

There are not enough counselors to handle this level of crazy.