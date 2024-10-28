Whoopi Goldberg Makes an Insane Claim About Trump That'll Come As SHOCKING News to JD Vance

It was another totally normal one on "The View" today with the election just over one week away. And by "normal one" we mean it provided another glimpse inside the TDS-addled insane asylum where everybody should be in a straitjacket while we hear a nurse on the intercom softly saying, "medication time."

Advertisement

The Left's running out of places to take their alarmist narrative (once you've hit "worse than Hitler" it's hard to make it worse), but on "The View" Whoopi Goldberg came up with a new one, and there's really something wrong with these people:

Whoopi claims Trump is going to break up interracial marriages and redistribute the white spouses: "He's going to deport and you put the white guy with someone else"

"The man is out there!" she declares. pic.twitter.com/luXpWjjqC9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 28, 2024

TDS in a nutshell:

Whoopi said Trump's going to break up interracial marriages and redistribute the white spouses, and that brings us to the question of the day:

This is news to JD Vance, no? https://t.co/ac0mr0OZpf — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) October 28, 2024

Is his running mate aware of this new policy? https://t.co/k9pHGyuBrr — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 28, 2024

We're guessing Vance would be as stunned as anybody to discover this about Trump's evil plans.

nationally televised insane asylum https://t.co/TTB4va8qbK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 28, 2024

It's a padded cell with TV cameras and lights.

Man, The View on November 6th is going to be must see television if Trump wins. https://t.co/qBejx9uY8O — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) October 28, 2024

If Trump wins "The View" could probably make a fortune if they made their post-election shows next week pay-per-views. That would be entertainment.