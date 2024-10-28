Whoopi Goldberg Makes an Insane Claim About Trump That'll Come As SHOCKING News to JD Vance

Talk About a 180! Chris Cuomo FINALLY Gets a Teensy Bit Red-Pilled and...
Doug P.  |  1:53 PM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/Mitch Stacy

It was another totally normal one on "The View" today with the election just over one week away. And by "normal one" we mean it provided another glimpse inside the TDS-addled insane asylum where everybody should be in a straitjacket while we hear a nurse on the intercom softly saying, "medication time."

The Left's running out of places to take their alarmist narrative (once you've hit "worse than Hitler" it's hard to make it worse), but on "The View" Whoopi Goldberg came up with a new one, and there's really something wrong with these people: 

TDS in a nutshell:

Whoopi said Trump's going to break up interracial marriages and redistribute the white spouses, and that brings us to the question of the day:

We're guessing Vance would be as stunned as anybody to discover this about Trump's evil plans. 

It's a padded cell with TV cameras and lights.

If Trump wins "The View" could probably make a fortune if they made their post-election shows next week pay-per-views. That would be entertainment.

