Let Us Grab Our Tiny Violins! AP Whines About College Students Facing 'Fallout'...
Knockout: IOC Apparently BLOCKING Videos of Unfair Boxing Match on X
YIKES: Biden Says There's No Way Out Because We're Stuck With Him for...
Follow the Science?! FDA Admits Puberty Blockers Are DANGEROUS, Recommended Them Anyway
PERFECT! Daily Mail Has the Most Accurate Headline About Kamala Harris Becoming the...
Rand Paul Introduces Bill to CONFRONT and DISMANTLE the Government 'Censorship Apparatus'
Here We Go: Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Bringing the Heat to ActBlue
Democracy Has Been Saved! Kamala Harris Secures Delegates, Becomes Nominee Without Getting...
WORSE THAN EXPECTED: July Jobs Report Is Out, It's BAD News for Biden-Harris...
Kamala the Chameleon: A Flip-Flopping Phony!
IG Report Confirms How 'Biden/Mayorkas DHS Significantly Stonewalled His J6 Investigation'
Bidenomics, Baby! The Pattern of Revising Job Numbers Continues As May, June Were...
You're a Mean One, Mrs. Grinch! WATCH Kamala Harris Scold People for Saying...
This Is Sad: Watch Biden Wander Back on Airplane for Some Reason (We're...

GET HIM A STRAITJACKET: Jarvis Tweets Hilarious Thread of Keith Olbermann Wanting People Arrested

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on August 02, 2024
Twitchy

It's Friday afternoon, Twitchy readers. Could you use a laugh? We know we could. 

We've spent this week being gaslit, lied to, and subjected to whatever the hell it was that Kamala Harris was saying on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews. We need a break. 

Advertisement

Thankfully, Twitchy favorite Jarvis had some receipts and a lot of time on his hands this afternoon. 

[Side Note: People with a Twitter account and too much time on their hands are either the greatest thing ever or a harbinger of the end of civilization. Probably both.]

It seems the world's favorite unhinged psychopath, Keith Olbermann, is upset that Twitter owner and Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk has created his own PAC. 

For this atrocity, Olberman wants Musk arrested. Because that is a sane response. 

Jarvis took note of this tweet because it was not the first time Olbermann has called for his political opposition -- or frankly, anyone he just doesn't like -- to be slapped in handcuffs. 

What follows is an epic thread of all the times Olbermann has demanded someone be thrown in the clink. 

Fair warning ... there are a lot of these instances. 

And. Here. We. Go ....

Recommended

Let Us Grab Our Tiny Violins! AP Whines About College Students Facing 'Fallout' From Campus Protests
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ahh, yes. Who can forget? Ron DeSantis must be guilty of treason for showing liberals firsthand the inevitable result of the open border policy of Joe Biden and his border czar Harris. 

This was after SCOTUS ruled that yes, the President does enjoy some limited immunity for actions taken as President. So, naturally, Keith went straight to banana republic fascism demanding that Biden arrest Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, among others. 

Saying words Olbermann does not like is a capital offense. We thought everyone knew that. 

Holy sh*t, LOL. We have to pause for a moment with this one. 

Tom Wilson is a hockey player. A bit of a goonish (yet very talented) hockey player, but still a hockey player. Olbermann wants him in prison.

(He probably got some support from Pittsburgh Penguins fans for that tweet.)

But Olbermann is more than a little obsessed with Wilson. We counted about 16 tweets he has sent out in just a few years screaming his hatred for the man

Wilson should probably get a restraining order taken out against Olbermann and no, we are not joking about that. 

Advertisement

Moving back to politics, Olbermann also wanted to arrest Rep. Paul Gosar. The crime? Supporting Donald Trump. Of course. 

Imagine what Olbermann wants to do to anyone who wears a Trump hat. It probably involves lining them up against a wall. 

Speaking of Trump, you didn't think he'd be left out of Olbermann's arrest spree, did you? 

Something tells us Olbermann misread Trump's words there. And something else tells us that he did so on purpose. 

Wow, calling for the arrest of 10 federal legislators for asking for an election audit? Olbermann could be the (fraudulent) president of Venezuela with that kind of rhetoric. 

We suppose Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson should be honored that Olbermann chose to name them personally out of the 10. So, they've got that going for them. Which is nice. 

HAHAHAHA. 

Sorry, we should treat this more seriously. Let us provide a more mature and thought-out reaction to that particular call for an arrest. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Advertisement

The subpoena didn't even exist, but Olbermann still wanted Roberts arrested if he didn't respond to it. 

We're thinking that maybe what Olbermann really needs is a nice Thorazine cocktail. 

No cause was even given for this one. Jared Kushner just needed to be arrested for ... reasons. 

Last but not least, Olbermann returned again to the Trump family, this time asking for Donald Trump Jr. to be placed in shackles. 

LOL. RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. What a perfect 'chef's kiss' capper to the thread.

Jarvis wasn't quite finished yet, though. He had one last parting shot for Olbermann. As the cherry on top of this sundae of deranged wannabe fascism from Keith, Jarvis reminded everyone of the time that Olbermann told the entire world that he ... pees out of his eyes?

Perfection. Put it in the Twitter Hall of Fame. Olbermann will never ... ever live that one down. Nor should he.

Advertisement

We'd be surprised if he hasn't already, LOL. 

We could easily see that happening. If Trump wins in November, it is entirely reasonable to imagine that Olbermann will completely snap. His mask of sanity has been slipping for a long time, and a Trump win may make it slide off for good. We hope his neighbors are well-protected. 

We want to thank Jarvis for taking us on this journey through Keith Olbermann's own personal DSM-V though. It gave us a lot of much-needed laughs today. 

We hope you got a kick out of it too. 

Tags: ARREST CRAZY KEITH OLBERMANN THREAD JARVIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let Us Grab Our Tiny Violins! AP Whines About College Students Facing 'Fallout' From Campus Protests
Amy Curtis
PERFECT! Daily Mail Has the Most Accurate Headline About Kamala Harris Becoming the Dem Nominee
Doug P.
Knockout: IOC Apparently BLOCKING Videos of Unfair Boxing Match on X
Amy Curtis
Here We Go: Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Bringing the Heat to ActBlue
Amy Curtis
Follow the Science?! FDA Admits Puberty Blockers Are DANGEROUS, Recommended Them Anyway
Amy Curtis
Bidenomics, Baby! The Pattern of Revising Job Numbers Continues As May, June Were Just LOWERED
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let Us Grab Our Tiny Violins! AP Whines About College Students Facing 'Fallout' From Campus Protests Amy Curtis
Advertisement