Calm Down, Lady! Watch Drama Queen AOC Say We're Entering a Period of Fascism and Authoritarianism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 07, 2024

One of the many, many reasons Donald Trump soared to victory on Tuesday was the Left's hysteria and increasingly unhinged rhetoric. Perhaps the argument Trump is LITERALLY HITLER, a fascist, and an authoritarian would hold some weight if a) the Left hadn't said the same thing about every Republican for as long as this writer's been alive and b) we hadn't experienced one term of a Trump presidency already.

You know, when none of their hysterical warnings about Trump came to fruition.

The Left may think history started yesterday, but the rest of us remember.

But that's not stopping the Left from keeping their foot on the gas of the 'Trump is a fascist!' nonsense. Fine, keep losing. Trump flipped a county that hadn't voted Republican since 1892 (no, not a typo) because of their insanity.

Here's AOC warning people we're about to enter an era of 'fascism and authoritarianism' because a Republican won the presidency:

No, no we're not.

That's not gonna happen, either.

Yeah, have fun, sweetie.

None whatsoever.

Yeah. Don't kid yourselves, they're so glad they get to be the resistance.

It was never on the table, alas.

Heh.

All of this. It actually harms people and she doesn't care.

It is insane.

Remember -- these are the same people who, when they thought Kamala Harris was going to win -- vowed to end the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court to protect their political agenda.

They're the fascists and authoritarians. Not Trump.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FASCISM AUTHORITARIANISM ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC 2024 ELECTION

