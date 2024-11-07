Calm Down, Lady! Watch Drama Queen AOC Say We're Entering a Period of Fascism and Authoritarianism

One of the many, many reasons Donald Trump soared to victory on Tuesday was the Left's hysteria and increasingly unhinged rhetoric. Perhaps the argument Trump is LITERALLY HITLER, a fascist, and an authoritarian would hold some weight if a) the Left hadn't said the same thing about every Republican for as long as this writer's been alive and b) we hadn't experienced one term of a Trump presidency already.

Advertisement

You know, when none of their hysterical warnings about Trump came to fruition.

The Left may think history started yesterday, but the rest of us remember.

But that's not stopping the Left from keeping their foot on the gas of the 'Trump is a fascist!' nonsense. Fine, keep losing. Trump flipped a county that hadn't voted Republican since 1892 (no, not a typo) because of their insanity.

Here's AOC warning people we're about to enter an era of 'fascism and authoritarianism' because a Republican won the presidency:

AOC: "We are about to enter a period of fascism and authoritarianism" pic.twitter.com/VDkyeB99zz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 7, 2024

No, no we're not.

Maybe we will enter an era when this young woman matures to adulthood. — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) November 7, 2024

That's not gonna happen, either.

This woman is absolutely unhinged. Poor AOC.



Enjoy the next four years. God bless Trump. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) November 7, 2024

Yeah, have fun, sweetie.

She has no idea what those words mean. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 7, 2024

None whatsoever.

She’s thrilled she gets to cosplay as the resistance again. — Power Tie (@realPowerTie) November 7, 2024

Yeah. Don't kid yourselves, they're so glad they get to be the resistance.

I guess self reflection is off the table https://t.co/d1P8XKvZlB — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 (@Bee__witched) November 7, 2024

It was never on the table, alas.

I am glad I've reached an age where I no longer have to pretend a girl is talking sense just because she has a nice figure. https://t.co/rCWMsszMvj — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) November 7, 2024

Heh.

This histrionic rhetoric is so incredibly unhelpful, not to mention wildly irresponsible. In order to style herself as some type of hero of the "resistance," @AOC is telling her followers we are about to enter into an era of authoritarian fascism - and many of them will believe… https://t.co/enMHf2HPcr — Adrienne (@AdrienneAK) November 7, 2024

All of this. It actually harms people and she doesn't care.

Anyone that experienced the first Trump presidency knows this isn't true.



Trump can be perfectly awful. I've never voted for him. But this is insane. https://t.co/jN1fncVyYk — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) November 7, 2024

Advertisement

It is insane.

Dear @AOC,

Stop fearmongering. Your side spent years trying to Jail Donald Trump. Wanted to force people to get vaccinated. Fired those who didn't. That was authoritarianism.

If you want to see a fascist, find a mirror. https://t.co/y7AUWaT9iy — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) November 7, 2024

Remember -- these are the same people who, when they thought Kamala Harris was going to win -- vowed to end the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court to protect their political agenda.

They're the fascists and authoritarians. Not Trump.