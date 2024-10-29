VIP
Way to Trust Your Gut, Kamala! Tim Walz Backs 'Bad Policy' in MN Gas Tax, Which Will HURT the POOR Most

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 29, 2024
Townhall Media

Tim Walz is, in a word, terrible. He's weird, a liar, very cringeworthy, and -- quite literally -- in bed with Chinese communists

He's also Kamala Harris' first major decision as the Democratic Party nominee and, as this writer argued back in August, it was a bad one. Kamala herself kinda admitted as much when she said she picked Walz when she was 'sleep deprived' (which totally gives us confidence in her ability to lead the nation when the 3 am phone call comes in).

He's brought nothing of substance to the ticket and while Kamala will still win Minnesota, he actually hurt her polling there.

So here he is, proposing a new policy that will harm Minnesotans more than his policies already have:

More from Fox News:

The top Republican lawmaker on the Minnesota legislature's tax committee is slamming Gov. Tim Walz, over 'bad' and 'lazy' tax policy pertaining to the state's excise tax on gasoline, which the lawmaker indicated hurts lower-income residents in his state the most. 

'There's generally some pretty strong resistance to putting anything on inflators, because that – I call it the 'lazy man's tax increase' – because what you do then is you never have to come back through the legislature to justify another tax increase, said Rep. Greg Davids, the top Republican guiding tax policy in the state. 'Some rich person, if [the excise tax] is on an inflator and it goes up 10 cents a gallon, they say, so what? But for the person in the district I represent, that drives 35 miles to work at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, or different jobs in Rochester, that's a lot of money, and now it goes up every year, no matter what.'

Davids has been on the state legislature's tax committee for nine terms, including three as chair and four as Republican lead, and he argued Friday that the decision to tie the state's gas tax to an index was 'very poor tax policy,' citing its regressive nature and the fact that it is 'hurting the poorest of the poor' the hardest.

Gas taxes are some of the most regressive taxes imaginable. Which is why Democrats love them. Gotta keep the poors poor.

Travel is for the elite, not the rest of us.

Government doesn't care who their policies hurt so long as they line their pockets and pass their agenda.

It sure does. Especially when inflation on everything else is still the number one concern of a majority of Americans.

This writer does not want Kamala Harris to win, but said all along Shapiro was the stronger choice.

Heck, anyone else would've been a stronger choice.

But -- like Napoleon -- she's not going to stop her opponent when that opponent is making a mistake.

This writer has family that lives in Minnesota. The state's always been weird and made odd choices. Jesse Ventura was their governor once, remember.

Show them we're not stupid.

Because his crazy wife says tampons help boys learn to read.

No, really.

Guess we'll see the next time Tim is up for reelection.

