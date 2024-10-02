DAMNING Thread Shows How Tim Walz's Radical Leftist Policies Have DESTROYED Minneapolis

Tim Walz had a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad debate last night. So bad that even the media admit it.

We suppose that's what happens when you pick your VP while sleep deprived, though.

The thing that's more important than Walz's embarrassing debate performance is his record as Minnesota governor. Specifically what he allowed to happen to Minneapolis under his so-called 'leadership.'

This thread is a damning indictment of how Walz has failed the people of Minnesota:

I spent a day in Minneapolis to see what life is like under Tim Walz.



What I found was a city in decline. 🧵🧵🧵 — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 1, 2024

Just wait until you see how much this city is declining.

This is the spot where George Floyd died. 4 years later, it’s been turned into a shrine.



Across the street lies the shell of a gas station burned down by rioters. Buildings on every corner of the block now sit vacant. pic.twitter.com/zE4fW2cJRL — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 1, 2024

A George Floyd shrine.

Vacant buildings.

Democrat rule.

A few blocks away sits the burned out shell of what was once the Minneapolis PD’s Third Precinct headquarters.



Bullet holes are still visible in the exterior. pic.twitter.com/ma4QEvENya — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 1, 2024

What 'defund the police' actually looks like.

Next, I visit a homeless encampment that’s taken over a quiet neighborhood in town. The night before, a man in the camp overdosed — five nights later, another was shot to death.



I talk with Arne, who’s been trying unsuccessfully to remove them from his property. pic.twitter.com/YhK3nIjzBg — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 1, 2024

When Democrats are in charge, your quality of life goes down and you have no property rights.

As we speak, a car pulls up and a half dozen masked people walk directly towards us, setting inches away in an attempt to block our camera crew. — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 1, 2024

This is because some form of leadership and 'law enforcement' always fill the void.

Democrats surrendered control to thugs like this.

My next stop is ‘Little Mogadishu,’ a part of Minneapolis home to 50,000 Somalis — one of the largest concentrations of Somalis anywhere in the world.



It's long been plagued with elevated crime rates, but in recent years, has been home to one of the largest fraud operations in… — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 1, 2024

The entire post reads:

It's long been plagued with elevated crime rates, but in recent years, has been home to one of the largest fraud operations in American history.

This refers to the 'Feeding Our Future' program, which we told you about here. It was, ostensibly, a COVID-era program meant to get meals to children while Walz cozied up to Randi Weingarten and kept schools closed much longer than they needed to be.

Instead of meals for kids, millions -- hundreds of millions -- of dollars fraudulently to a Minnesota-based nonprofit.

As CBS News reported at the start of September:

The defendants are accused of using the majority of the stolen money to buy homes, property, luxury vehicles, jewelry and to pay for travel. In June 2024, a Minnesota man pleaded guilty to bribery after a bag filled with $120,000 in cash was left at a juror's home amid the trial of seven defendants. That juror was dismissed, and five of the defendants were found guilty. Four others have been charged in the bribery case.

Walz was subpoenaed to appear before a GOP-led committee to discuss this massive fraud.

During COVID, dozens Somalis operated a fake non-profit that took in more than $250 million in taxpayer money.



According to David Gaither, a longtime Minnesota businessman and legislator, that money was used to fund lavish lifestyles and terror groups in Somalia. pic.twitter.com/EQNTBt3bli — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 1, 2024

This money went to terror groups.

This is a pattern for Walz, too. Millions have gone to groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and promoting an imam who loved Hitler and celebrated the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

I head downtown and find a surprisingly empty city with vacant storefronts and open drug use on the sidewalks.



One of those vacant storefronts used to be Greg’s Saloon. I talk to Greg, who closed his business due to rising crime and oppressive COVID policies enacted by Walz. pic.twitter.com/1RFnKjMIDM — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 1, 2024

He's doing a bang-up job.

For a more detailed look at Walz's tenure, I talked with veteran Minnesota reporter @lizcollin.



“He’s being sold as this moderate ‘aw-shucks’ guy who will give us some dad jokes. But there’s never been a more radical governor — ever — in Minnesota history,” Collin said. pic.twitter.com/OQfWoyQYAE — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 1, 2024

Tim Walz is not America's 'cool dad' and he's not some 'aw-shucks' guy with Midwest sensibilities.

He's a Left-wing radical who loves criminals and terrorists and his Leftist policies led the utter decimation of a major metropolitan city.

Don't forget who he really is and what he's done.