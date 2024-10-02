DAMNING Thread Shows How Tim Walz's Radical Leftist Policies Have DESTROYED Minneapolis

A CRISIS of Kamala's Making: Northern Border Crossings Higher Than Last 17...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 02, 2024
AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa

Tim Walz had a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad debate last night. So bad that even the media admit it.

We suppose that's what happens when you pick your VP while sleep deprived, though.

The thing that's more important than Walz's embarrassing debate performance is his record as Minnesota governor. Specifically what he allowed to happen to Minneapolis under his so-called 'leadership.'

This thread is a damning indictment of how Walz has failed the people of Minnesota:

Just wait until you see how much this city is declining.

A George Floyd shrine.

Vacant buildings.

Democrat rule.

What 'defund the police' actually looks like.

When Democrats are in charge, your quality of life goes down and you have no property rights.

This is because some form of leadership and 'law enforcement' always fill the void.

Democrats surrendered control to thugs like this.

The entire post reads:

It's long been plagued with elevated crime rates, but in recent years, has been home to one of the largest fraud operations in American history.

This refers to the 'Feeding Our Future' program, which we told you about here. It was, ostensibly, a COVID-era program meant to get meals to children while Walz cozied up to Randi Weingarten and kept schools closed much longer than they needed to be.

Instead of meals for kids, millions -- hundreds of millions -- of dollars fraudulently to a Minnesota-based nonprofit.

As CBS News reported at the start of September:

The defendants are accused of using the majority of the stolen money to buy homes, property, luxury vehicles, jewelry and to pay for travel.

In June 2024, a Minnesota man pleaded guilty to bribery after a bag filled with $120,000 in cash was left at a juror's home amid the trial of seven defendants. That juror was dismissed, and five of the defendants were found guilty. Four others have been charged in the bribery case.

Walz was subpoenaed to appear before a GOP-led committee to discuss this massive fraud.

This money went to terror groups.

This is a pattern for Walz, too. Millions have gone to groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and promoting an imam who loved Hitler and celebrated the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

He's doing a bang-up job.

Tim Walz is not America's 'cool dad' and he's not some 'aw-shucks' guy with Midwest sensibilities.

He's a Left-wing radical who loves criminals and terrorists and his Leftist policies led the utter decimation of a major metropolitan city.

Don't forget who he really is and what he's done.

2024 KAMALA HARRIS MINNEAPOLIS MINNESOTA 2024 ELECTION GEORGE FLOYD

