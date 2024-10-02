'Remember This?' DNC Declares a Debate Winner and This Might NOT Be Good News for Walz or Harris

Trump running mate JD Vance pretty much wiped the floor with Tim Walz during last night's VP debate, and even some in the media are begrudgingly admitting as much:
Media reactions after the JD Vance vs. Tim Walz debate.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2024
Geraldo Rivera: JD Vance won the debate.
NBC: Does Tim Walz have a problem with the truth?
Chris Cuomo: JD Vance fact-checked the moderators and he was right.
CNN's John King: Vance carried the important issues.
CNN's… pic.twitter.com/5rICMSivUC
The full post above:
Speaking of live meltdowns, keep an eye on MSNBC on election night.
Meanwhile, the DNC naturally declared their guy the winner of the debate:
Tonight’s winner. pic.twitter.com/wOsQo88fos— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 2, 2024
Vance did the better job, and besides, the DNC's ability to judge the winner of a political debate took a big hit earlier this year:
Remember this? https://t.co/rwttYlJate— John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 2, 2024
Yes, and how'd that work out, DNC?
October 2, 2024
That picture will never get old.
