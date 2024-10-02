'Remember This?' DNC Declares a Debate Winner and This Might NOT Be Good News for Walz or Harris

Trump running mate JD Vance pretty much wiped the floor with Tim Walz during last night's VP debate, and even some in the media are begrudgingly admitting as much:

Media reactions after the JD Vance vs. Tim Walz debate.



Geraldo Rivera: JD Vance won the debate.



NBC: Does Tim Walz have a problem with the truth?



Chris Cuomo: JD Vance fact-checked the moderators and he was right.



CNN's John King: Vance carried the important issues.



CNN's… pic.twitter.com/5rICMSivUC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2024

The full post above:

Geraldo Rivera: JD Vance won the debate. NBC: Does Tim Walz have a problem with the truth? Chris Cuomo: JD Vance fact-checked the moderators and he was right. CNN's John King: Vance carried the important issues. CNN's Jake Tapper: JD Vance is a better debater. MSNBC: *Live meltdown*

Speaking of live meltdowns, keep an eye on MSNBC on election night.

Meanwhile, the DNC naturally declared their guy the winner of the debate:

Vance did the better job, and besides, the DNC's ability to judge the winner of a political debate took a big hit earlier this year:

Yes, and how'd that work out, DNC?

That picture will never get old.