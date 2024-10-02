COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters'...
CBS News Gets Wrecked After Trying to Rescue 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris (Roll...
Here's a Scene From That Play About January 6
Kamala Harris Is the Handicapper General
David Axelrod Gives His Opinion on Who's Winning the VP Debate
Chuck Todd Lauds Rudy Giuliani's Daughter's Endorsement of Kamala Harris
Secretary of State Antony Blinken: US in Much Stronger Geopolitical Position Than Four...
Tim Walz: 'I've Become Friends With School Shooters'
Tim Walz Gets Called Out on Tiananmen Square Lie
CBS Shuts Off the Mics When JD Vance Addresses a Fact Check
After Biden-Harris' Foreign Policy Emboldened Iran, Watch KJP LIE THROUGH HER TEETH About...
SHUT UP, WESLEY: Shazam's Zach Levi Endorses Trump and Neckbearded Nerd Wil Wheaton...
LIVE Blog: Blue Collar vs. Weird - Vance and Walz Face Off in...
Two Former NBA Players Quiz Kamala Harris on Her Economic Plan

'Remember This?' DNC Declares a Debate Winner and This Might NOT Be Good News for Walz or Harris

Doug P.  |  10:24 AM on October 02, 2024
ImgFlip

Trump running mate JD Vance pretty much wiped the floor with Tim Walz during last night's VP debate, and even some in the media are begrudgingly admitting as much:

Advertisement

The full post above: 

Geraldo Rivera: JD Vance won the debate. 

NBC: Does Tim Walz have a problem with the truth? 

Chris Cuomo: JD Vance fact-checked the moderators and he was right. 

CNN's John King: Vance carried the important issues. 

CNN's Jake Tapper: JD Vance is a better debater. 

MSNBC: *Live meltdown*

Speaking of live meltdowns, keep an eye on MSNBC on election night.

Meanwhile, the DNC naturally declared their guy the winner of the debate:

Vance did the better job, and besides, the DNC's ability to judge the winner of a political debate took a big hit earlier this year: 

Yes, and how'd that work out, DNC? 

That picture will never get old.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters' Gaffe
Grateful Calvin
CBS News Gets Wrecked After Trying to Rescue 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
SHUT UP, WESLEY: Shazam's Zach Levi Endorses Trump and Neckbearded Nerd Wil Wheaton Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC: Kamala Harris Has to Address Communist Memes
Brett T.
Here's a Scene From That Play About January 6
Brett T.
David Axelrod Gives His Opinion on Who's Winning the VP Debate
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters' Gaffe Grateful Calvin
Advertisement